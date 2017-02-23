Closet expansion leads to renovated bathroom & more

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Keefer Contractors The shower area – Keefer refers to it as the “wet room,” a term Chris has picked up – has a creative setup. It’s a walk-in shower with a bench, and it’s where the large soaking tub is located as well. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Keefer Contractors The sizable wraparound counter with quartz countertops is located where the toilet once was. The toilet is now in an enclosed room. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Keefer Contractors Three-dimensional patterned tile on the walls is a quick attention-grabber, Chris says. The floor is now heated as well. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Keefer Contractors The new garage – which supplements the pre-existing three-car garage – has garage doors in the front and back to access both the street and the Medallion Golf Course. The house is situated on the third hole. Prev Next

How did Chris and Diane Carioti decide to overhaul their bathroom and make a significant addition to their Westerville-area home, including an extra one-car garage?

“We knew we needed more closet space, and one thing led to another,” Chris says.

The Cariotis worked with Keefer Contractors for the project, which was completed this past spring. The couple, who have two children, have lived in the house since 2014.

The closet in the master bedroom was small and cramped, and remedying that situation was the No. 1 goal of the Cariotis. To that end, Keefer bumped out the wall and added a 20-foot-by-20-foot closet area.

But what to do, then, with the space the old closet occupied? After some thought, Keefer and the Cariotis came up with a plan to incorporate the space into the master bathroom.

“Once you tear everything out, it just kind of comes to you,” Chris says.

The new space is 128 square feet.

Though the bathroom is the centerpiece of the remodel, the new garage is a definite highlight as well. It’s big enough for not just another car, but a golf cart, too.

“It’s always good for lawn equipment as well,” Chris says.

The house appeared on the fall 2016 Home Improvement Showcase, organized by the local chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry, and also took home an honorable mention for a residential addition project $100,000-$250,000 from NARI’s 2016 Contractor of the Year awards.

Garth Bishop is managing editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

