CityReporter: Westerville July/August 2017

4th of July

Home of the Free, Because of the Brave

The Rotary Club of Westerville presents “Home of the Free, Because of the Brave” as the theme of the 2017 Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4. This year’s parade Grand Marshal is none other than Buckeye great Archie Griffin.

Please review the map of this year’s parade and schedule of events so that you don’t miss a minute of the fun.

Jump-Start the Day with a Red, White and Blue 5K

Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St.

6:30 a.m. │ Registration for Rotary Run/Walk & Children’s Run

8 a.m. │ Rotary 5K Run & Walk

9:15 a. m. │ Rotary Children’s Fun Run

9:25 a.m. │ Awards Ceremony

The Patriotic March: 4th of July Parade

St. Paul’s the Apostle Catholic Church, 313 N. State St., to Electric Avenue

12 p.m. │ Staging and drop-off deadline at St. Paul’s Church

1 p.m. │ Parade begins, moving south on State Street through Uptown Westerville and ending at Electric Avenue

Bring canned and boxed food items for the WARM Community Food Drive, which will be collected along the route. Visit www.warmwesterville.org for a list of needed items.

× Expand 20174thflier_16 design Fourth of July Parade Route

Live Music, Good Food and Fun

Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave.

2-9:45 p.m. │ Food Trucks and Food CartsLive Music Schedule:2:30-4 p.m. Yours for the Taking4:15-5:45 p.m. Innervision6-7:30 p.m. Hurricane Jerry & the Stormfront7:45-9:45 p.m. Phil Dirt & the DozersLive DJs and music from 104.9 The River will entertain between performances.4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. | Inflatable kids’ bounce houses

Please note posted parking restrictions in the area surrounding WSHS for emergency vehicle and neighborhood access.

The Big Show

Dusk (~10 p.m.) │ Fireworks

Fireworks will simulcast with 104.9 The River.

Concert-goers staying for fireworks at Westerville South High School should bring their own chairs/blankets. If fireworks are canceled because of rain, they will be rescheduled for Wednesday, July 5 at 10 p.m.

For timing updates, follow the City of Westerville Twitter account: @tellwesterville. All events are sponsored by the Rotary Club of Westerville. For more information, visit www.westervillerotary.com.

Passion for Helping Kids Fuels Westerville School Resource Officers

The Westerville Division of Police is deeply embedded in the community. In addition to patrol, crime prevention and investigation operations, WPD has an extensive Community Services Bureau that oversees public education and outreach programs. This Bureau partners with Westerville City Schools to place officers in high and middle schools, as well as teach instructional material, such as the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program. The primary goal of School Resource Officers (SROs) is to protect students and staff, but any one of them will tell you his or her role extends beyond law and order. Meet Officers Dan Pignatelli, D.A.R.E. Instructor; Erin Peachey, Walnut Springs Middle School; and Thomas Baker, Westerville South High School.

How long have you worked for WPD and how long have you worked as an SRO?

Officer Pignatelli:

I’ve been with the Westerville Division of Police for 18 years. I started as a patrol officer, then I worked as an SRO for about five years before returning to patrol and eventually working as a D.A.R.E. officer in 11 Westerville schools for the last five years.

Officer Peachey:

My career began in Mifflin Township, where I worked as a reserve officer for two years before I came to WPD. I’ve been with Westerville for 17 years and an SRO at Walnut Springs Middle School for eight years.

Officer Baker:

I’ve been with the Westerville Division of Police for 31 years and an SRO at Westerville South High School for almost 10 years now.

Why did you choose a career in law enforcement?

Pignatelli:

Growing up, a lot of my friends were police officers. They talked about the interesting things they got to be a part of and helping individuals who couldn’t necessarily stand up for themselves. It seemed like a noble thing to do.

Peachey:

I truly wanted a job where I got to help people and give back. I wanted to know that what I did made a difference.

Baker:

I always tell people the job found me. I never really anticipated being a police officer. I graduated from Otterbein and was living next to (then Westerville Police) Chief Harry Schutte. He offered to have me work as a reserve officer. I enjoyed going through the Academy, and it grew on me very quickly.

How did you choose to get involved in the schools?

Pignatelli:

I love to learn; I love being in the classroom. Working with educators when I was an SRO really inspired me to start educating people.

Peachey:

I love kids. I very much love the community resource aspect of the Community Services Bureau. We are assigned to one school full-time, which is great because you really get to know your kids and build a rapport.

Baker:

(Becoming an SRO is) the best move I’ve made. I still get to be a police officer and I get to do so much more. It’s mentoring, even helping kids with homework in some cases. Talking to them about problems they’re having that just come with growing up – it keeps me young, I think.

What’s the best part of your job?

Pignatelli:

The best thing about being a D.A.R.E. officer is the feeling that you’re actually getting the message across to the students. That they are understanding the dangers of drugs and alcohol. Obviously, you’re not going to prevent every incident, but there are going to be kids whom you reach.

Peachey:

I love what I do because I truly feel I make a bigger difference here. When you’re on patrol, you’re going from call to call and you don’t always have the chance to build those relationships with people. I have that here. These kids know I’ll be here every day.

Baker:

I love being around the kids. I spend time just walking through the halls talking to them and having them come to me for help. I enjoy that immensely. Also, I enjoy the relationships I’ve formed with the staff.

What about your time in the schools has inspired you?

Pignatelli:

I realized I was a lifetime learner when I was an SRO. You are assigned to a school and your peers become your teachers. You really work closely with the teachers and the administrators and they have such a drive to do the best they can for the students. It just rubs off on you.

Peachey:

Some of my kids who had a rough start in life have graduated and gone on to college. That’s inspiring. They persevere, they keep at it.

Baker:

I would say the kids here at South are so accepting of their peers. They are just very accepting of each other.

Westerville’s School Resource Officers’ jobs don’t begin and end with the school day. They also lead a number of community education programs. Learn more about WPD’s Community Services Bureau at www.westerville.org/police.

The Tough Stuff

Expert advice on starting conversations with your kids

Westerville has earned a reputation for being a safe and welcoming place to raise a family. However, the community is not immune to risks associated with drugs, alcohol or other illegal substances.

The 2016 Community Survey showed a marked increase in resident concern about “substance abuse and drug interdiction,” jumping from 6.4 percent in 2014 to 11.3 percent in 2016. It also moved up to the third most important issue for residents on the “Community Priorities list.” Westerville’s School Resource Officers you met in staff profile offer practical tips for starting difficult conversations with kids about drugs, alcohol and other pressures they may face this year.

Elementary School-Age Children

Officer Dan Pignatelli has taught D.A.R.E. to fifth-graders at 11 Westerville City Schools elementary schools since 2012.

“The age point is critical,” said Pignatelli. “The D.A.R.E. curriculum has been revised to show students how to make good choices by evaluating the risks versus consequences.”

Pignatelli recommends parents leverage the existing D.A.R.E. curriculum to inspire conversations at home to help reinforce lessons about good decision-making by being aware of what is being taught and asking children what they think about the lessons. More importantly, he said, these conversations let children know that they have an adult they can speak to about the topics of drugs, alcohol and other pressures.

“The earlier you can establish that rapport, the better,” he said. “You want your kids to understand that they can come to you for anything.”

Pignatelli said this especially applies to the tough questions.

“The students in my classes ask really intelligent questions,” Pignatelli said. “You can’t dismiss them. You have to find a way to answer, even if it takes you some time to think about it, come back to it.”

Middle School-Age Children

Middle school years are notoriously tricky, beginning with the monumental transition of leaving elementary school and mixing new faces at a new school, and further fueled by a complicated mix of hormones and new social pressures.

Officer Erin Peachey encourages parents to keep a watchful eye on their children at this stage. The new influences they face can range from substance abuse and sex to depression and mental health disorders.

“It’s important for parents to realize, even if they have a straight-A student who has never been in trouble, that they are still susceptible to so many things when they come in to middle school,” Peachey said.

When it comes to how to approach middle school-aged kids, Peachey recommends adults keep it casual and listen actively.

“Be open to that conversation,” she said. “Let them tell you stories and then provide some feedback: ‘Here’s what I’d like you to do if that ever happens to you.’”

High School-Age Young Adults

In high school, children are thought of as young adults. But that doesn’t mean they’ve learned all there is to know about handling pressures.

Research shows high school-age students may be bowing to drugs less than their predecessors. The National Institute on Drug Abuse’s 2016 Monitoring the Future survey showed eighth-, 10th- and 12th-graders’ ”past-year use” of illicit drugs (other than marijuana) declined to the lowest ratings since in the survey’s 41-year history.

However, it’s important to note that the work is unfinished. The same survey found “a general decline in perceived risk of harm and disapproval of using a number of substances.” As with the other age groups, keeping open communication with high school-age students is key.

“If you’re catching them with drugs, talk about it. You might b­­­­e surprised to hear why they have this stuff,” Officer Thomas Baker said. “That doesn’t mean you give up your role as parent, but being a good listener actually goes pretty far.”

All Ages

Students today must also contend with a pervasive social media life always “on” in their pockets. Social media is tempting kids with a sense of anonymity that may lead them to drop their guard and thoughts of personal safety.

“I encourage parents to look for any type of software that allows them to see what their kids are doing on their phones or on the computer, because there are apps inside of apps now where they’re hiding things,” Peachey said. “Google the apps you find on your child’s phones.”

Baker agrees, noting that many students don’t understand the risks of being open on the Internet.

“If your child is sending a text, you should be getting it. If they tell you they have a social media page, find out what the other one is. Because most kids that I find getting in trouble have a ‘public’ page for their mom or dad, but then they have one they really use,” he said. “Ask about that, and then you should be checking it. Because that’s where they’re putting the things that are going on in their lives.”

Pignatelli, Peachey and Baker all agreed that parents and guardians should consider reaching out to teachers, guidance counselors, administrators and, yes, student resource officers if they are concerned about their child’s well-being at school.

Mark your Calendar

Jazz at the Amp - Saturday evenings from July 1-Aug. 19

Bring the family for great music and fun at the Alum Creek Amphitheater. Visit www.westerville.org for more information.All concerts are free.

Westerville Parks Scavenger Hunt - The month of July

Looking for a fun activity for the family close to home? Explore your Westerville parks for natural treasure and secret places. Visit the Westerville Community Center to pick up a scavenger card of your choice and complete it for a special reward. All ages may participate.

WesterFlora Garden TourSunday - July 16 | 1-7 p.m.

The WesterFlora Garden Tour will return for its 26th year in July. This year’s theme is “A City in Bloom.” Each year, the Westerville Civic Beautification Committee selects gardens that represent landscape diversity, uniqueness and horticultural expression to participate in the event. For more information, visit www.westerflora.com.

Wibit Wednesday - Sunday, July 19 | 1-8 p.m.

Don’t miss Wibit Wednesday on July 19 from 1-8 p.m. This fun aquatic obstacle course will be out in celebration of July being Parks and Recreation Month. Rate: $8.25, Discounted Resident Rate: $5.50, HPAC Passholders: free.

Touch-a-Truck - Friday, July 21 | 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Hands-on fire trucks, police cruisers, larger-than-life construction equipment and more. Bring your young ones for an up-close experience with a variety of construction equipment and service vehicles that are usually seen from far away. For more information, call the Westerville Parks and Recreation Department at 614-901-6500.

National Night OutTuesday, Aug. 1 | 6-9 p.m.

The Westerville Division of Police will participate in several neighborhood events during National Night Out, known as “America’s Night Out Against Crime.” The national event brings local public safety agencies and communities together for the evening to heighten awareness about crime prevention. The event is also targeted at sending a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and ready to combat crime. For more information or to visit specific sites, please visit www.westerville.org/police.

Annual Maintenance, Westerville Community CenterAug. 21-Sept. 6 | Open to Close

Each year, the Westerville Community Center is closed for a two-week period for maintenance and repairs. The Watering Hole (indoor pool) will be drained and cleaned. Limited closures of the gym, fitness room and indoor playground are required for cleaning. This year, the gym and Maple Room floors will be refinished. Watering Hole passholders may use Highlands Park Aquatic Center free of charge during this time. For more information, please contact Westerville Parks & Recreation at 614-901-6500.

Reminder: Lawn Watering Program in effect all summer

Remember that lawn watering in Westerville is on an odd-even system. If your house number ends in an odd number, water on an odd-numbered day of the month. Vice versa for even numbers. Please contact the Westerville Water Division for more information or questions at 614-901-6770.

This Day in History

Westerville Women, Children Perform Patriotic Duties During WWI

One hundred years ago, the United States had recently entered World War I and everyone was doing his or her part to help the troops.

In July 1917, the Westerville Public Opinion reported that members of the local chapter of the American Red Cross met at the school building along State Street four days a week to sew bed sheets, pillow cases and garments for soldiers. The publication reported an “unusual interest and enthusiasm displayed” by the members.

This enthusiasm was not limited to adults; even children did their part. The paper reported that “two little daughters … gave a splendid demonstration of patriotism” by arranging a play and recital to help raise money for the Red Cross. The “cleverly done” performance won the hearts and pockets of their neighbors, helping them to raise 26 cents for the Red Cross fund.

This and hundreds of other fascinating facts, materials and artifacts are on display at the Westerville Public Library’s Local History Center. Hours are Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., closed Sunday. Visit www.westervillelibrary.org/local-history to learn more.

Economic Development Profile

Lancaster Colony Finds a Seat at Westerville’s Table

When a new neighbor arrives on the scene, it’s only polite to give that neighbor some time to settle in before bringing over the welcome wagon.

Now that Lancaster Colony has had a few months in its new space at 380 Polaris Pkwy., we thought it was time to make an introduction, though it’s likely you’ve already invited the company into your home and your pantry.

Lancaster Colony is a leading food manufacturer and marketer. Most will recognize its marquee offerings of Marzetti refrigerated salad dressings and dips, New York Bakery frozen garlic breads and croutons, Flatout flatbread wraps, and Sister Schubert’s homemade rolls.

Lancaster Colony’s arrival in Westerville was about a decade in the making. In the early 2000s, Lancaster Colony was a different company than we know today.

“We were a diversified manufacturer of everything from candles to glassware to food products,” said Dale Ganobsik, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Planning. “In the mid-2000s through January 2014, we went through a process of divesting ourselves from the non-food sections and became a food business from that point forward.”

With its streamlined focus in place, it was time to streamline the physical distance between the company’s 220-some Columbus region employees. Lancaster Colony’s leaders, based in downtown Columbus, found themselves making frequent trips between offices with the majority of employees working out of the former Schrock Road facility.

“We had these separate offices and a fair amount of interactions among those employees,” Ganobsik said.

Bringing employees together made sense for the reduction of travel costs and keeping everyone aligned with the core focus of the company.

“Our culture has always been about understanding our customer, focusing on our products and our goal of being ‘the better food company,’” Ganobsik said.

The company has been a mainstay in the Columbus region for nearly 55 years.

“It has always worked for us,” Ganobsik said. “There’s a good workforce to draw from. Columbus and Westerville have a lot to offer as far as community.”

Community is important to Lancaster Colony. The company’s community outreach activities include supporting nonprofit organizations such as Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, YWCA, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Toys for Tots and United Way.

Lancaster Colony employs 2,700 people nationwide with plants in eight states. The company’s annual sales approach $1.2 billion, and it is a supplier to 19 of the top 25 restaurant chains. Additionally, Lancaster Colony distinguishes itself as one of just 14 companies in the United States to have increased cash dividends each year for 54 consecutive years.

For more information, visit www.lancastercolony.com.

Get Your Play On

July is Parks and Recreation Month

With more than 600 acres of park lands in 46 locations, nearly 30 miles of paths and bike trails --not to mention the soon-to-be expanding 96,600-square-foot Community Center – every month in Westerville is like Parks and Recreation Month.

However, July is officially Parks and Recreation month, as designated by the National Recreation and Parks Association, and the Westerville Parks and Recreation Department is pulling out all the stops to celebrate. The Department is joining the NRPA to challenge residents to “get their play on.”

Be sure to check out the Mark Your Calendars section of this magazine for special marked “Get Your Play On” events. Find more information on www.westerville.org.

Get Your Play On, Get Social!

Spending time in one of Westerville’s beautiful parks or fun events this month? Be sure to tag #acitywithinapark and #playonjuly. Your photos may be chosen to be featured on the City’s website, Westerville Community Recreation Guide or City social media platforms.

Calling All Photographers

Westerville residents and visitors are invited to participate in the 2018 Community Calendar Photo Contest.

Selected entries will be used in the 2018 Community Calendar, with photo credit attributed to each photographer. The invitation is open to all City of Westerville residents and visitors who are amateur or professional photographers. Submissions will be accepted until Friday, Sept. 8.Contestants may submit up to three (3) submissions for each of the following categories:

· Environment: Skylines, parks and open spaces in Westerville.

· Architecture: Building designs, cityscapes and notable landmarks in Westerville.

· People: Family, friends at home or at Westerville community events and gatherings.

· Community Life in Westerville: Education, volunteerism, celebrations, arts and culture.

This is not a contest, and no cash or other value rewards are offered. Selected photographers will be notified in October. The calendar will be mailed to homes in Westerville with the Winter Community Recreation Guide in November.

GoWesterville Interactive Map Launches

The City of Westerville has introduced GoWesterville, a communication initiative aimed at helping Westerville residents and visitors stay in the loop about roadway, infrastructure and capital improvement projects in the City.

It’s a continuation of a promise the City made to residents in 2008 to improve City streets rated in less than “good” condition to “good” or “better” condition within 12 years.

Since that time, the City has made aggressive progress toward this goal, but it hasn’t been without headaches as motorists have had to navigate the construction projects. To address these concerns, the City introduces an interactive construction map that allows users to keep tabs and plan commutes around important projects in and around Westerville.

Use this innovative tool to track:

1. Major Projects: Projects impacting major arteries through the City, such as State Street and Cleveland Avenue. These projects have the highest likelihood of impacting the most motorists

.2. Street Maintenance Program: Each year, the City inspects the roadways and identifies those streets that require repair or reconstruction

.3. Projects Around Westerville: Includes information about projects that are not managed by the City, but could likely impact Westerville residents and visitors.

To access the map and learn more about improvement projects in the City, visit www.westerville.org or open the My Westerville mobile app and select “Construction Updates.”