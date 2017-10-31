CityReporter | Westerville | Nov./Dec. 2017

A Year in Review, Look to the Future

The City of Westerville continued to make exciting progress with several infrastructure improvements in 2017, concluding one highly visible project, and kicking off new projects that will improve the way we navigate the City.

During this time, City staff maintained a promise that is core to the City’s mission: providing exemplary services to our residents.

South State Street Corridor Revitalization

After years of planning and execution, we celebrated the completion of the State & Schrock Improvement Project in July. While this process was not without inconvenience, the payoff is evident with safer roads, a more welcoming atmosphere and, most importantly, infrastructure that will serve growth in our primary gateway corridor for many years to come.

Sunbury Road Improvements

The City collaborated with the Delaware County Engineer’s Office to improve safety and reduce congestion along Sunbury Road between Maxtown and County Line roads. This project transformed the area to become more walkable, with the addition of sidewalks and the extension of the recreation trail. The project was slated to be complete by the end of October.

GoWesterville

City improvement projects were highlighted on the GoWesterville platform, new to the City in 2017. GoWesterville is simply a communications initiative that allows viewers to get a high-level overview of construction locations and to dig in deeper and learn more about each project, including timelines and funding sources. Learn more at www.westerville.org/construction.

Aloft Opens

The December 2017 opening of the new 100-room Aloft Hotel at 32 Heatherdown Dr. marks a major milestone in the revitalization of the South State Street Corridor. The development of this once-blighted site will help to fuel more growth in the area.

From infrastructural improvements to the expansion of amenities, there are plenty of reasons to get excited about the future in Westerville. 2018 will be a year of continued growth for the City.CMAX Bus Rapid TransitIn January, Westerville commuters will celebrate the opening of CMAX, COTA’s first Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line. This line will follow Cleveland Avenue, connecting people from downtown Columbus to Polaris Parkway and Africa Road. Plan your future public transit report with COTA at www.cota.com/cmax.

Cleveland Avenue /Schrock Road Improvements

The City is partnering with the City of Columbus to improve congestion and safety to both Cleveland Avenue (between I-270 and the JPMorgan Chase & Co. signal) and Schrock Road (between Schrock Hill Court and Cleveland Avenue) by adding lanes and improving utilities. This project, which kicked off in September, is expected to be completed by fall 2018. This project has garnered impressive grant support, with a $5 million grant through the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Safety Funding program, a federal grant of $5 million and an “Ohio Public Works” Commission grant of $3.35 million.Westerville Community Center ExpansionThe planning process to expand the Westerville Community Center Expansion began earlier this year with public engagement and predesign meetings. Progress will continue in 2018 with design development and construction. Follow these exciting developments at www.westerville.org/centerconstruction.

× Expand Communication Technician Christy Bailey stands in the City Communications room.

Christy Bailey Helps Keep Communication Division

Training On Par with National Standards

When it came time to evaluate and redevelop the City of Westerville Communication Division’s training program in accordance with the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) standards, Christy Bailey responded to the call. The hard work paid off; the City earned accreditation and was even recognized at the 2017 APCO International Annual Conference & Expo in Denver. When she’s not on the line with a resident in need, Christy enjoys spending time golfing with her husband of 25 years and her son.

What’s the best thing about your job at the City and why?

I am able to help in times of need and each day brings different responsibilities. I can honestly say, after 19 years of working for Westerville Communications, that each day is unique. You never know what is going to be on the other side of the phone or what type of help the caller will need.

You recently helped secure APCO’s Agency Training Program Certification for the City. What was involved in that process?

It was a two-year process that started with a complete evaluation of our current training program and development of a new training curriculum. APCO is an international leader in public safety communication training, continuing education and professional development. The Training Program Certification is also known as Project 33 and provides a formal process to ensure our training program meets American National Standards (ANS) for service.

Why is it important that the City has this certification?

It is essential to make sure our department provides consistent public safety services in an environment that is always changing. The national standards are developed to provide direction on how we do our job based on best practices that have been proven to work. Dispatchers are truly first responders who have the initial interaction with callers in time of need. This process makes sure we are prepared to deal with any situation that we might be facing over the phone.

What else should the community know about the Communications Division?

We have a saying on the wall in the Communications room: “To the world, you are just one person, but to one person, you may be the world.” It is a reminder to us that our job is important and people depend on us for help. We are not always recognized as first responders, but dispatchers are the voices that are heard first during an emergency situation. We are the part of public safety that makes that first split-second decision on what type of help is needed and the quickest way to get help on the scene. We also need to be prepared to give aid over the phone. It might be a child choking, CPR instructions, a domestic situation, a robbery in progress or someone threatening to take his or her own life. I have heard many calls in which dispatchers keep the situation under control until police or medics can get on the scene. That is a true first responder.

Cooking Fires Spike During Holiday Season

The Westerville Division of Fire is encouraging

residents to remain diligent against cooking fires this holiday season.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the U.S. sees four times the average number of cooking fires on Thanksgiving Day. The other days leading in cooking-related fires are Dec. 24-25.

“The No. 1 cause of cooking fires is simply inattention,” said Westerville Fire Chief Brian Miller. “A fire can start in an instant and spread even faster. You cannot leave food unattended while cooking.”

The NFPA cites cook tops and ranges as the most common source of cooking fires, but flames can erupt inside ovens and turkey fryers as well.

“If you notice flames inside your oven, it’s best to keep the door shut and turn off the heat source. No turkey dinner is worth injury to yourself or damage to your property,” Chief Miller said. “Turkey fryers use a substantial quantity of very hot cooking oil; the risk for spillage and ignition is high. They pose such a risk that the NFPA discourages people from using them.”

Chief Miller encourages residents, if they insist on using fryers, to follow all manufacturer instructions and keep fryers far away from the house to reduce the risk of property damage and injury.

In addition to prevention, Chief Miller wants residents to ensure they have working smoke alarms in the home at all times. Test alarms monthly and replace them every 10 years.

“The best gift you can give your family is the peace of mind that, should a fire break out inside your home, you will at least be aware and given the chance to escape,” Chief Miller said.

For more information about fire prevention, visit www.westerville.org/fire.

Mark your Calendar

Tree Lighting

Friday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m.

Westerville Municipal Building Courtyard

The annual tree lighting ceremony features caroling, sweet treats and one of Santa’s first appearances in Westerville’s new and improved City Hall Courtyard. Bring the entire family for a fun way to welcome in the holiday season.

Community Recreation Guide and 2018 Calendar

The winter edition of the Westerville Community Recreation Guide will begin arriving in area homes the week of Nov. 20. Look inside for the City of Westerville 2018 Community Calendar, special holiday events and details on important registration dates.

Online Resident Registration Friday, Dec. 8

In-person Resident Registration Saturday, Dec. 9

Online Open Registration Sunday, Dec. 10

In-person Open Registration Monday, Dec. 11

City Of Westerville Office and Facility Holiday Hours

All City Offices:

Thursday, Nov. 23: CLOSED

Friday, Nov. 24: CLOSED

Wednesday, Dec. 25: CLOSED

Monday, Jan. 1: CLOSED

Westerville Community Center

Nov. 22: 5:45 a.m.-5 p.m.

Nov. 23: CLOSED

Nov. 24: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Dec. 24: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Dec. 25: CLOSED

Dec. 31: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Jan. 1: CLOSED

Extended Open Swim Hours of 1-5 p.m. at the Community Center Watering Hole

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Friday, Nov. 24

Dec. 21-22, 26-31

Self Defense for Women

Saturday, Jan. 13, 8 a.m.–1 p.m.

The Westerville Division of Police recognizes the need to educate women in our community in an effort to reduce their risk of becoming victims. The Division’s self defense instructors have developed a course designed to teach adult women, with varying levels of experience, simple and effective defensive techniques. Class size is limited, to register please call (614)-901-6860.

*Find a full list of dates and times for Westerville Parks & Recreation special events online at www.westerville.org/parks. November and December feature Family Bingo and Swim, Teen Night, Military Service Appreciation Day, Veterans Day Celebration, Swim with Santa, Snowflake Castle, and Noon-lite Madness.

This Day in History: One Hundred Years Ago, Below-Zero

Temps Stranded Westerville Residents

On Dec. 13, 1917, The Public Opinion reported that a cold snap brought transportation to a halt in central Ohio, stranding some 100 Westerville residents.

According to the article, the snap resembled a similarly-tough winter in 1873, “the one that the village sages always bring up. … There hasn’t a one of them ventured out to tell about the night they rode 50 miles in an open sleigh, wind blowing a 40-mile gait and snow falling like feathers.” Of the 100 people, 40 were said to have crowded into the lobby of the Chittenden hotel, located in downtown Columbus, before a streetcar took them aboard. It took the car three hours to make it just south of Minerva Park when it stalled without any assurance that it would move again.

Just when “it began to look like a night of suffering,” a boy invited the group to his parents’ home, “where hospitality was handed out by the handsful,” and the passengers stayed the night. This and hundreds of other fascinating facts, materials and artifacts are on display at the Westerville Public Library’s Local History Center. Hours are Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., closed Sunday. Visit www.westervillelibrary/antisaloon to learn more.

Economic Development: Aloft Westerville Opening a Big Payoff for Smart Planning

× Expand Aloft Hotel in Westerville during the late stages of construction.

The sleek and modern Aloft Hotel in Westerville opens in December, welcoming guests to the new 100-room hotel, which is well positioned at 32 Heatherdown Dr., at the renovated southern gateway to the City.

“We chose the South State Street Corridor to be strategically placed for commuters traveling I-270,” said Robby Ryan, general manager at Aloft. “We also wanted to be in close proximity to Otterbein University and Uptown Westerville, to really be in the center of this great community.”

Only three years ago, the site on which the four-story hotel stands was anything but welcoming. It was once the location of an abandoned motel, a negative first impression that contrasted the rest of the City’s charming beauty.The 2.6-acre parcel is one of the first things motorists see when they enter Westerville, an opportunity City leaders did not want to waste. The City, in partnership with Westerville City Schools and Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation (COCIC), worked to acquire, demolish and reposition the site.

“We took a tremendous eyesore on one of the most blighted properties in our community and repositioned it to a beautiful, $20 million Aloft hotel that will be a catalyst for other development in the City,” said Jason Bechtold, Economic Development Director for the City of Westerville. “I don’t know a community or region that can say they’ve done the same.”

The transformation of the property was certainly impressive, but it’s no Cinderella story. Like all economic development in the City of Westerville, it was the result of smart planning and aggressive execution.

The hotel’s opening is a microcosm of the City’s strategy of leveraging public dollars to entice private investment to position the City for a brighter future. The area surrounding the new hotel underwent a transformation of its own with critical infrastructural and safety improvements through the South State Street Improvements project, which concluded this past July. Improvements included moving overhead utilities underground, replacing aging water mains, adding lanes and upgrading pedestrian facilities.“This was an intentional, direct approach,” said Bechtold. “When you can showcase the commitment the City has made in the area, it makes the invitation for businesses to invest in our community that much more enticing.”

The work paid off. The improvements, which represented about $30 million in public investment over eight years, have already translated into around $60 million in private investment, including the Aloft Hotel. To learn more about economic development in the City of Westerville, visit business.westerville.org.

Naughty and Nice List of Holiday Recycling Bin

From holiday gift purchasing and wrapping, to special family meals, this time of year can make for bigger household contributions to weekly refuse and recycling pickups. Residents can help ensure they are kept off the recycling “naughty” list by following the guidelines below from Rumpke, the City’s refuse and recycling contractor:

The Nice List: Recycle These Items

Wrapping paper (not foil)

Gift boxes

Gift bags (paper, not foil)

Cardboard boxes

Newspapers and sales ads

Cards and envelopes

Clean pizza boxes

Wrapping paper rolls (cardboard)

Junk mail

Plastic bottles and jugs

Aluminum beverage cans

Steel food and drink cans

Glass bottles and jars

Cartons and juice boxes

The Naughty List: Don’t Put These in Your Recycling

Holiday lights

Cellphone and tablet batteries

Extension cords

Plastic bags

Ribbons, bows and tinsel

Tissue paper

Foil wrapping paper

Plastic packaging

Plastic toys

Aluminum pie pans and roasting pans

VHS tapes

Packing peanuts and bubble wrap

Ceramics

Clothing

For more information on holiday recycling, visit www.rumpke.com.

Holiday Collection Schedule

Yard waste, refuse and recycling collections will be delayed by one day the week of Monday, Dec. 25. Yard waste collection will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 26, and refuse/recycling will be collected on Wednesday, Dec. 27. Collection will also be delayed for the New Year’s holiday. Yard waste will be collected on Tuesday, Jan. 2 and refuse/recycling will be collected on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Don’t Forget

Natural holiday trees are considered yard waste and will be collected during normal yard waste collections. Before you take yours to the curb, remember to remove all ornaments, lighting and stands. Trees should not be wrapped in plastic. Also, please be sure to cut the tree into four-foot lengths and to tie bunches with string or twine.