CityReporter | Westerville | Sept./Oct. 2017

City Leaf Collection Begins Oct. 16

The 2017 Leaf Collection program for the City of Westerville kicks off Monday, Oct. 16. The Westerville Public Service Department has scheduled five pickups per household through Friday, Dec. 22. Collections occur within 10 days from the assigned “set out” date (see the 2017 Collection Schedule).

“Residents can also place leaves in paper, biodegradable bags and other yard waste containers and set out with their yard waste for pickup on Mondays,” said Kevin Weaver, Director of Public Service. “This is especially nice to remove smaller piles of leaves between the times crews come back with the vacuum.”The Public Service Department recommends the following tips and guidelines for efficient leaf collection:

Rake all leaves to the tree lawn (in between the sidewalk and the street), but not in the street, the day before the start of your scheduled collection.

Ensure leaf piles are free of large sticks, twigs and any trash or debris that could cause damage to the leaf collection equipment and injuries to personnel.

Avoid parking vehicles in front of leaves during scheduled collection times.

The City collected approximately 5,700 cubic yards of leaves in 2016. These collections help keep leaves from accumulating in storm sewer drains and protect downstream water quality.

For more information about the program, schedule and status updates, visit www.westerville.org/leafcollection. Please contact the Public Service Department directly with any questions or concerns at 614-901-6470 or publicservice@westerville.org.

2017 Collection Schedule

The Public Service Department requests residents rake leaves to their tree lawns by 7 a.m. on the dates below to help ensure timely pickups.

Zone 1 Pickup

Round One: Oct. 16

Round Two Oct. 23

Round Three: Nov. 6

Round Four: Nov. 27

Round Five: Dec. 11

Zone 2 Pickup

Round One: Oct. 16

Round Two: Oct. 25

Round Three: Nov. 8

Round Four: Nov. 29

Round Five: Dec. 11

Zone 3 Pickup

Round One: Oct. 16

Round Two: Oct. 30

Round Three: Nov. 13

Round Four: Dec. 4

Round Five: Dec. 11

Zone 4 Pickup

Round One: Oct. 16

Round Two: Nov. 1

Round Three: Nov. 15

Round Four: Dec. 6

Round Five: Dec. 11

× Expand Firefighter/medic Nick Jones at Westerville Fire Station 111

Nick Jones Helps ‘Shore Up’ Fire Division Equipment with Grant Proposal Writing

Staff Profile

Westerville firefighters wear many different hats throughout their shifts. In the case of firefighter/medic Nick Jones, when he’s not responding to calls, he has taken on the task of writing grant proposals to help the Westerville Fire Division (WFD) acquire cutting-edge equipment.

Why did you take on this career path?

My friend’s father was a firefighter. He took me for a ride-along and I absolutely fell in love with the profession. He described the job as one where, when he was off, he couldn’t wait to go back to work. Once it’s in your blood, you can’t stop.

After 10 years with WFD, do you agree?

Absolutely. It’s a fantastic job. I’m very blessed.

What’s the best thing about your job?

Getting to hang around with people I like every day. You’re surrounded by your friends, you go on runs and you get to help people. I love the hands-on nature of the job. I love not doing the same thing every day. I’m built for this. It’s how I’m wired.

You say no two days are alike. What do you mean?

You never know when a call is going to come in or what the call is going to be. One call could be for a car accident, the next could be a pediatric emergency. You just never know what’s going to come through.

What has been the most rewarding experience in your time at Westerville?

I would say the job in and of itself is rewarding every day. It’s a blessing to be able to do something I absolutely love, that I’m passionate about, and provide for my family and be surrounded by great individuals. I have role models and mentors here.

You recently helped secure a grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

Yes, we received a grant for about $22,000 to purchase structural shoring equipment. First responders use this equipment to stabilize structures that have become compromised; for example, if a car crashes into a building.

Why was it important for WFD to get this equipment?

Previously, if we needed to shore up or support a structure, we had to use four-by-four wooden posts. When we would get to a scene, we had to nail everything together. The new shoring system can be in place in a fraction of the time with far less manpower.

These shores are exponentially stronger than the lumber alternative as well. We no longer need to worry about the integrity of wood that is splitting, bowing or twisting when building a shoring system. It’s much safer for the first responders and the people we are helping.

What does having this new shoring equipment mean for Westerville?

It means we have a better ability to respond quickly and efficiently to big incidents. For instance, we’ve had cars crash into buildings in Uptown. They’re infrequent calls, but when they come in, they are high-risk. Having equipment that is reliable, safe and quick to assemble is essential.

What do you do when you’re not helping to make Westerville a safer place?

I enjoy spending time with my wife, four children, dog, two birds and cat.

Fire Division Encourages Residents to Remember “Every Second Counts”

Public Safety Profile

The Westerville Division of Fire joins the National Fire Prevention Association this October in encouraging residents to create and practice a plan for escaping their homes in case of a fire.

“Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!” is the theme for this year’s Fire Prevention Week, from Sunday, Oct. 8 to Saturday, Oct. 14. During the week, Westerville fire stations will welcome residents of all ages to visit from 1-4 p.m.

“We use Fire Prevention Week as a way to invite residents to come see the fire houses, the equipment and the firefighters that are working for them every day,” said Chief Fire Marshal David Williams. “There’s also fire safety programming, from puppet shows to education. It’s a fun event for the entire family.”

At Station 111, 400 W. Main St., fire experts will demonstrate various types of recommended fire alarms and also how to clean bathroom exhaust fans.

“One of the most common causes of fire right now is bathroom exhaust fans,” said Chief Williams. “It’s just dust. One of the easiest things we can do to prevent fires is to clean these fans properly. “

Beyond prevention, Chief Williams said it’s important for residents to have a plan in case an emergency, such as a home fire. He encourages people to keep the unexpected in mind when planning.

“Most people exit and enter their homes from the same door every day,” he said. “You need to keep in mind your alternative exits in case your main exits are blocked.”

Chief Williams also emphasizes the need for all members of the family to practice the escape plan.

“It’s extremely important for children to know how to execute the escape plan, especially if something happens and you become separated. It can make all the difference,” Chief Williams said.

For more information about Fire Prevention Week and important fire information, visit www.westerville.org/fire.

Follow us on Twitter @WesetervilleFire

Mark Your Calendars

Household Hazardous Waste

Saturday, Sept. 9, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Westerville Service Department, 350 Park Meadow Rd.

The City of Westerville, in partnership with the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio (SWACO), provides the second of two annual collection programs for residents to properly dispose of hazardous household waste. See www.westerville.org/HHW for a full list of acceptable items. Last year’s collection totaled more than 14.66 tons of waste.

Cops & Kids Day

Sunday, Sept. 10, 12 - 7 p.m.

County Line Road at Cleveland Avenue

The Westerville Division of Police hosts this popular annual event for family-friendly interaction with law enforcement agencies from across central Ohio. Attendees will be able to learn about the equipment and technology law enforcement professionals use every day. Additionally, kids will be invited to participate in games and other fun activities. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early; the first 1,500 children will receive a free gift. For more information, visit www.westerville.org.

Great Westerville Food Truck Fest

Sunday, Sept. 10, 12-7 p.m.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Close to Home Surgery Center, 433 Executive Campus Dr.

Now in its fifth year, The Great Westerville Food Truck Fest, benefiting WARM, pairs community and generosity with more than 30 food trucks. Family-friendly music, entertainment and much more round out this popular event.

Active Shooter Plan of Action Training

Wednesday, Oct. 11, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

City Hall, 21 S. State St.

The Westerville Division of Police offers free Active Shooter Plan of Action training to the general public. This program is designed to help attendees understand the dynamics of active shooter situations, and includes emergency protocol, police response to active shooter situations, prevention methods and more. For more information, visit www.westerville.org.

Trick or Treat (Beggar’s Night)

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Citywide

The annual tradition of Trick- or- Treat (Beggar’s Night) will be observed on Halloween night, which is Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m. The City coordinates Trick-or-Treat via the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC). As a reminder, Trick or Treat is not an official City-sponsored event. When weather conditions are poor, the City does not attempt to delay, postpone or otherwise recommend rescheduling Trick or Treat without a major compelling reason, such as severe weather warnings (heavy thunderstorms with lightning, hail, etc.) or a non-weather related community threat. A weather forecast of rain, cold weather or wind would not meet these conditions. Parents and guardians are always encouraged to exercise their best judgment in determining whether or not weather conditions are safe and/or convenient for trick- or- treating. For more information or future dates, visit the City website online at www.westerville.org/beggarsnight.

This Day in History

One Hundred Years Ago, New Wheels Were Big Deals

Imagine if, when you bought a vehicle, it became news to the entire City. Such was life 100 years ago in Westerville.

On Thursday, Sept. 6, 1917, The Public Opinion reported that the area was soon to have two new Ford Model T vehicles. The first belonged to Mr. Francis Barnhart, of New Albany, who purchased a brand-new Ford Touring, and the second to none other than Ernest H. Cherrington, editor-in-chief and manager of the Anti-Saloon League’s American Issue Publishing Company. Cherrington, it was reported, had purchased his second Ford Model T Coupelet.

Written more than three years after Henry Ford implemented the first moving assembly line, the article stated that “The Ford Company has been swamped with orders in spite of the fact that they are making about 90 cars a day in Columbus alone.” This and hundreds of other fascinating facts, materials and artifacts are on display at the Westerville Public Library’s Local History Center. Hours are Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., closed Sunday. Visit www.westervillelibrary/antisaloon to learn more.

Getting to it: Year One at The Point

Economic Development Profile

October marks the one-year anniversary of the opening of The Point at Otterbein University, an effort that brought together representatives from education, industry, business and government to create a single destination for learners, thinkers, makers and dreamers. That destination was a dramatically refurbished 61,000-square-foot warehouse, located at 60 Collegeview Rd., equipped with lab and collaboration space and cutting-edge prototyping equipment.

Erin Bender, Executive Director of The Point, said the idea for the space first came about as a necessity: the University needed a place to house its new Systems Engineering degree program.“We started the conversation with the City of Westerville thinking about how we could better leverage our relationship and capabilities and, from an economic development perspective, how we could grow the region,” said Bender.Today, The Point is an entrepreneurial ecosystem where Otterbein students from various courses of study are given access to innovative experiential learning opportunities that were close to campus and businesses of all sizes have access to cost-effective research and development resources.

A feasibility study found that the facility stood to bring in 200 new jobs with a total annual payroll of about $16 million to the region. The City carefully considered the opportunity and recognized that this was a partnership worth entering, pledging $1 million in support over a five-year period.

“The Point’s ability to support the growth of businesses from various industries, as well as entice the skilled work force of the future to set roots in our community, makes it an incredibly valuable asset to the City of Westerville,” said Jason Bechtold, Economic Development Director.

True to the nature of the Point, Otterbein’s goals for the first year were built around learning the ropes – or wires, as it were.

“We wanted to have occupancy by some tenants, to successfully provide a learning environment for our engineering students and to learn and understand how to launch the Makerspace,” Bender said.

These goals were realized, with the facility opening at capacity for leasing space, countless meaningful opportunities provided to students and the hiring of a lab manager to help move forward the opening of the Makerspace, a creative space that will be open to creators in the community.

With continued growth and success, the Point at Otterbein is poised to be a fixture in the economic success of the region. For more information about the facility’s tenants and plans for the future, visit www.otterbeinpoint.com.

Westerville Offers Autumn Tapestry of Trees

There’s something about fall in Westerville. It’s difficult to begrudge the chill air when it brings with it such beautiful sites and cozy memories. While it may be tempting to retreat indoors, the City is encouraging residents to make the most of the shorter days and take in the foliage that Westerville has to offer.

The City Geographic Information Systems (GIS) staff, in partnership with the Urban Forestry team, maintains an interactive tree viewer map

The City of Westerville’s Geographic Information Systems staff, in partnership with the Urban Forestry team, maintains an interactive tree viewer map on the City’s website. New this fall is the ability to search for specific tree types and a button that show some of the best fall foliage viewing spots within City limits.

Each year the region is treated to about six weeks of vibrant foliage with “peak” color typically appearing on cool, dry days toward the end of October. Considering its 40-plus-year heritage as a Tree City, USA, Westerville has no shortage of fall color to offer.

“We are truly a City within a Park. We take special care of our trees,” said Parks and Urban Forestry Manager Matt Ulrey. “In the fall, you hear the sound of leaves rustling down the street, you smell autumn in the air from anywhere you stand because of all of the natural spaces that we have.”

Ulrey is a certified arborist and maintains tens of thousands of City trees with the support of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. He recommends checking out Boyer Nature Preserve (452 E. Park St.), Hannah Mayne Park (164 S. Knox St.), Heritage Park (60 N. Cleveland Ave.), Hoff Woods Park (556 McCorkle Blvd.) and Metzger Park (137 Grandby Pl. West) as best bets for colorful trees.

“It’s a great time to get the family outside and explore City parks and paths,” Ulrey said. “There’s so much to take in.”

To explore the City tree map and learn more about the City’s Urban Forestry program, visit www.westerville.org.

Westerville Electric Division Shines Bright in Community

The American Public Power Association has named the first full week of October Public Power Week.

The Westerville Electric Division has been dedicated to powering the City for more than 100 years. The Division is the only municipally-owned and operated suburban electric provider in Central Ohio.

“Being a municipal empowers us to use community dollars for the common good; to invest in local priorities like a stronger economy, greener alternatives and lower utility bills for the betterment of the community,” said Chris Monacelli, Electric Utility Manager.Community means a lot to the Electric Division. It has become a fixture at community events such as the Uptown Westerville Farmers’ Market and Mount Carmel St. Ann's 4th Friday Celebrations. Additionally, this year, the Division donated 2,500 high-efficiency LED light bulbs to WARM and has committed to donating 10 bulbs to each new client of the organization.“It’s important that the residents know that we’re working for them 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” Monacelli said.

The Westerville Electric Division maintains 4,230 street lights, 3,149 utility poles, 294 miles of electric lines and much more. To learn more about your public power utility, visit www.westerville.org/electric or call 614-901-6700.