CityReporter | Westerville | May/June 2017

Westerville Community Center Expansion Project

Come Grow with Us

Last March and April, a series of public engagement and planning meetings helped launch the Westerville Community Center Expansion Project. The big ideas and opportunities that came from residents and visitors were turned into conceptual drawings by architects, and are on display in the rotunda.

There are still ways to get involved in the project before any dirt is moved.

Come by for a Look

The conceptual renderings took shape through a series of public meetings and focus groups where ideas and options were discussed, reviewed and advanced ultimately by vote. The relocation and integration of the Westerville Senior Center within one facility, the expansion of the fitness area and improvements to the indoor pool were popular interior concepts for the project. On the exterior list, residents saw value in better incorporation of the wetlands, incorporating a fitness trail around the perimeter of the building and improving the parking lot.

Still Time for Feedback

Throughout the month of May, residents and passholders are encouraged to continue to offer feedback at the display site, attend meetings or provide feedback online at www.westerville.org/centerexpansion. In June, Westerville City Council and City administrators will review and discuss the expansion plans.

Hey, Millennials!

One of the consistent themes staff heard in focus groups and planning sessions from the millennial age group was a compliment; some form of “You do a great job. Keep doing what you do.” While staff loves to hear that sentiment, millennial input is very important for this project’s success. Hey, millennials: Help us build on to the Center you will use more as you continue to be involved in your community.

Staff Profile: Outstanding in his Field

Mike Herron

Mike Herron has worked for more than 15 years as the Fitness & Wellness Manager in the Parks & Recreation Department. His work requires him to spend countless busy hours between the Westerville Community Center and the Westerville Sports Complex.

When he’s not working for the City, he’s volunteering in the community, serving on the Board of Directors for both Leadership Westerville and the Westerville Sunrise Rotary. This May, he’ll spend nearly 72 consecutive hours at the Sports Complex over the Memorial Day weekend volunteering his time as the chair of the 2017 Field of Heroes. Mike has a big job ahead to carry on one of Westerville’s – and, now, central Ohio’s – beloved Memorial Day traditions. Did we mention he’s been balancing his volunteering and workload all while training for a triathlon?

How long have you been involved with Field of Heroes? How did you get involved?

I’ve been involved with Field of Heroes for four years. It’s one of the signature projects for the Westerville Sunrise Rotary Club. My first year with Rotary, I volunteered wherever help was needed. Then, my second and third year, I was in charge of the Field of Heroes 5K Run/Walk, and we grew that event from nearly 300 to 1,600 attendees. This year, as chair, I oversee the entire event, with the help of other volunteers from Rotary.

That’s a big job!

You know, this is our ninth year holding this event, so there’s already a good history. Being asked to chair the Field of Heroes is a privilege, because the Westerville Sunrise Rotary bestows its trust in someone to lead this amazing community event, which is humbling and an honor because of the impact it has on thousands of individuals, as well as the community. I couldn’t be more proud of the committees that will help bring this event forward in 2017.

The Field of Heroes has become an iconic display that many associate with Westerville. How would you describe the event to others who have not experienced it?

We transform the Westerville Sports Complex from an activity-based field to hallowed ground. Watching that transformation, from when we start setting up the flags to when we pull out of the parking lot on Monday, is very inspiring. The Field really takes on a world of its own. If you visit during the middle of the day or the evening, you get two completely different experiences. It’s great during the day, because there’s typically a bit of a breeze that picks up and makes the flags wave. Then, at night, it’s just still and there’s a whole new reverence; a lot of emotion.

People visit the Field at all hours. It’s open 24 hours a day for the weekend. We have people who come and visit in the middle of the night. It’s really cool.

For many people who have served in the military or lost loved ones, this is a really cathartic experience to honor their loved ones. Do you keep that in mind while preparing for the event?

Absolutely. The great thing that’s unique about it is, while it’s usually thought of as a military-based event, anyone can have a flag in the Field of Heroes. You can fly a flag for anyone who was a hero in your life, be it a first responder, mom, dad, teacher, etc. I think that’s something that draws people to the Field.

Tell us about the cards that accompany the flags.

The stories that come through the cards that are placed with the flags are really special. The blue cards allow purchasers a chance to write whatever they want, and that message is typed up on a card that is placed on their flag.

We also have the Forever Field, and that’s really cool. That’s where we display flags that have flown overseas with our current military. We’ll get a flag and send it to units overseas. They will fly it and send it back to us with a picture and the names of those in the picture. Then that flag will fly in the Forever Field permanently. Last year, we had 24 Forever Flags, and we expect to have even more this year.

Why do you think the Field of Heroes has had such a big impact?

I think it helps bring back the true meaning of Memorial Day. This weekend isn’t about picnics and barbecues; it’s about paying tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

How long does it take you to set up the flags?

It’s the most amazing thing. A lot of prep work is done a couple days before the event, and the work itself is pretty systematic. The volunteers get a brief instruction, and within two hours, you see a soccer field transformed with 3,000 flags.

What’s new about the Field of Heroes this year?

One thing we’re doing this year is our Engagement Committee is working to be able to capture some of the stories of attendees via audio or video for use next year, on our 10th anniversary. We want to be able to memorialize individuals beyond the Field. We want to capture people’s experiences and ask what the flags mean to them.

The Tribute Field is new each year. What cause will be honored this year?

This year, the Tribute Field will honor the National League of POW/MIA Families. We are going to do a 1,500-square-foot American flag made of white petunias in red, white and blue pots, provided by Thorsen’s Greenhouse. When the Field of Heroes ends on Monday, the petunias will be available for purchase.

What elements from previous years can people count on being there?

We’ll have the Engagement Tent, featuring displays from multiple organizations. We’ll have multiple military uniforms on display for people to view. And we will also be reintroducing the poppy section this year. It was stunning last year, and we want to make sure that story is told.

Let’s talk about the Field of Heroes 5K. What organization is the beneficiary this year?

This year’s 5K beneficiary is an organization called Summit for Soldiers. It utilizes outdoor adventure programs to help veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and prevent suicide in veterans.

What’s unique about this 5K?

This is Westerville’s largest 5K. We had 1,600 participants last year, and this year, we’re capping participation at 1,800 people. What makes it unique is the course. We actually take participants along paths and then through Fire Station 111. It’s really cool; you’ve got Westerville firefighters high-fiving people as they come through. Chief Brian Miller has been so wonderful and accommodating to us. It’s a great experience. Then there’s the final stretch, the last quarter-mile, when you’re running among the 3,000 flags.

What makes it such an emotional experience?

It’s the zone mixed with the physical exertion. It’s like you take on all the emotion that is felt at that field. Then, at the very end, you get your medals and it’s just fun.

Support for Police Shines Bright in Westerville

Public Safety Profile

Light Central Ohio Blue: Monday, May 8-Tuesday, May 16 Peace Officers Memorial Day: Monday, May 15 National Police Week: Monday, May 15-Sunday, May 21

Some Westerville businesses and residents will be joining the movement to “Light Central Ohio Blue” in May by displaying blue lights and/or blue ribbons from Monday, May 8 to Tuesday, May 16.

Last year, when Bill Swank, a locally-based federal agent, asked for help showing appreciation for police, the City of Columbus obliged. Many prominent buildings along the Columbus skyline were illuminated with blue lights as a sign of respect for police officers who currently serve and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

“The idea for the campaign to show support for the currently serving law enforcement officers and their families while paying respect to the officers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice was (produced) after the death of Columbus Police Officer Steven Smith, who was killed on April 12, 2016 on a SWAT operation,” Swank said.

The tragedy of Officer Smith’s death reverberated throughout the central Ohio community. Not long after, Hilliard Division of Police Officer Sean Johnson was killed while on duty. For many, it was a sobering reminder of the sacrifice first responders make for their communities.

Light Central Ohio Blue has since gained momentum, with dozens of municipalities, businesses and organizations making the commitment to Light Central Ohio Blue from Monday, May 8 to Tuesday, May 16. Westerville Division of Police Chief Joseph Morbitzer and Lt. Ron McMillin have led the charge to bring the movement to the City.

Lt. McMillin said the effort is a natural fit for the Westerville community.

“We have a great relationship with our community. It’s really like a two-way street,” he said. “As a police department, we reach out to our community. We try to get involved and offer education and outreach programs so that residents are involved in the entire process of keeping the Westerville community safe. This is just an extension of that.”

The growing support for Light Central Ohio Blue reflects the bond regional law enforcement agencies share.

“We’re all a part of the central Ohio community. We have great working relationships with all of the law enforcement agencies in the area,” said Lt. McMillin. “I think those partnerships have really helped us to make this a safer community.”

Even if residents don’t display their blue, Lt. McMillin said that even the smallest display of gratitude goes a very long way.

“I tell you, one thing officers appreciate more than anything is when a member of the community comes up and says ‘thank you,’” said Lt. McMillin. “We’ve had a lot of that in Westerville. … Our community members have rallied around us and inundated us with baked goods, cards and prayer. We’re extremely fortunate to work where we do.”

Light Central Ohio Blue will begin the day after National Peace Officers Memorial Day, a nationally-recognized day established by President John F. Kennedy in 1962. The week that follows is National Police Week.

Mark your Calendar

Active Shooter Plan of Action Training

Saturday, May 6, 9 a.m.; FREE

Westerville Division of Police, 29 S. State St.

Led by the men and women of the Westerville Division of Police, the Active Shooter Plan of Action training is designed to help attendees understand “active shooter” situations and tactics to reduce risks of becoming a victim. For more information, visit www.westerville.org/training.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection

Saturday, May 20, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; FREE ($1 fee for disposal of latex/water-based paints)

Westerville Public Service Complex, 350 Park Meadow Rd.

Residents are invited to safely dispose of hazardous household waste at the City of Westerville’s spring drive. For a full list of accepted items, please visit www.westerville.org/HHW.

Party at the Creek

Thursday, May 25, 6-8 p.m.; FREE

Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St.

Bring the family to enjoy Party at the Creek, a Westerville tradition. It’s a block party-style celebration inside the park, featuring explorations of nature, tours of scenic green spaces and waterways, food, and fun!

Field of Heroes

Memorial Day Weekend: Friday, May 26-Sunday, May 29; FREE

Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N Cleveland Ave.

Join the Westerville Sunrise Rotary Club and community partners for the ninth annual Field of Heroes. More than 3,000 American flags will wave proudly on the grounds of the Westerville Sports Complex to commemorate the Memorial Day holiday. For more information, visit www.fieldofheroes.org.

Youth Police Academy

June 1 Final Application Deadline

Westerville Division of Police, 29 S. State St.

Students age 14-18 who have an interest in law enforcement are invited to attend this hands-on, week-long training to learn basic law enforcement principles. Get details online at www.westerville.org/police.

This Day in History

June 28, 1917

Westerville Post Office Gets “First Class” Rating

One hundred years ago, Westerville’s post office was a small facility with a big job. In June 1917, the Westerville Public Opinion reported that the office, then located at 16 E. College Ave., had been given a first-class designation.

“Westerville is probably the smallest town in (the) United States having a first class office,” read the century-old article. The publication also noted that “the enormous mails of the Anti-Saloon League” were responsible for the classification boost. In fact, at the time, the post office’s three clerks were thought to have handled more than 40 tons of Temperance literature each month, in addition to the other postal needs of the community. The classification gave the postmaster a salary bump of $100 (about $1,900 in today’s money) and was said to “undoubtedly” allow for more clerks to be hired to process mail.

This and hundreds of other fascinating facts, materials and artifacts are on display at the Westerville Public Library in the Local History Center’s Anti-Saloon League Museum. Hours are Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., closed Sunday. Visit www.westervillelibrary/antisaloon to learn more.

Why New Hotels in Westerville Are Welcome Sights

From the bustling Westar Place district to the expanding Medical Mile and beyond, Westerville is the epicenter of economic development growth.

With great growth and amenities come new visitors to the area. Westerville is proud to welcome the 222-room Marriott Renaissance and 100-room Aloft Hotel. These catalyst developments aren’t just good for visitors; they’re great for residents and resident businesses as well. Here are a few reasons these new hotels are worth welcoming to the community:

Hotels Mean More Event Space, More Events

It will no longer be necessary to leave the community for meetings, events and weddings. The Marriott Renaissance brings 15,000 square feet of space, perfect for meetings, conferences, weddings and exciting events that may not have had a place in Westerville before. With Aloft adding another 1,600 square feet of stylish event space, the City has an impressive offering. If Westerville was running low on meeting space options before, it won’t be any longer.

Hotels Support the Needs of Existing BusinessesWesterville’s economic growth isn’t accidental. It is the result of deliberate and strategic planning. These hotels are an important part of that strategy. When businesses are looking for locations, one of the many considerations they keep in mind is if an area can accommodate out-of-town guests. They want a location that can accommodate guests within close range of their businesses. The addition of two high-end hotels to the City answers that need.

Hotels Bring Hope for Future Growth

Welcoming businesses means welcoming jobs to Westerville. For the community, this growth represents a vote of confidence in the present and future of Westerville from City and business leaders alike. As the Marriott Renaissance joins the buzz of potential in Westar Place, Aloft too is helping to fuel the revitalization of the South State Street corridor. This means that the City is becoming even more attractive to potential employers and economic drivers.

There are plenty of other reasons to get excited about new hotels in the City. By investing in the City’s ability to cater to economic growth, Westerville is ensuring a hospitable future.

License Plate Allows Residents to Show Westerville Pride

Motorists can show their civic pride by purchasing a new “Westerville” community license plate.

The plate is now available through the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) and can be purchased online at www.bmv.ohio.gov. It was designed to represent the Westerville community as a whole. Part of the proceeds from the sale of the plates will go to the Westerville Parks Foundation, a nonprofit organization that assists the Westerville Parks and Recreation Department in funding projects and service programs. Another portion of the proceeds will be set aside to fund anti-bullying initiatives for school-aged students.