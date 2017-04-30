Calendar of Events | Westerville May/June 2017

MAY
May 4
Westerville Area Resource Ministry Community Prayer Breakfast
6:30-8:30 p.m., Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., www.warmwesterville.org
May 5-21
Curtain Players Theatre presents Trevor by Nick Jones
8 p.m. May 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20; 2 p.m. May 14, 21; Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Harlem Rd., Galena, www.curtainplayers.org
May 6-7
Spring Plant Sale
9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 6, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 7, Inniswood Metro Gardens, 940 S. Hempstead Rd., www.inniswood.org
May 10-June 28
Uptown Westerville Farmers’ Market
3-6 p.m., Wednesdays, Uptown Westerville, corner of North State and East Home streets, www.marketwednesday.com
May 18
St. Jude’s Discover the Dream
6 p.m., Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell, www.stjude.org
May 20
Westerville Education Foundation Mini-Golf Fundraiser
10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Westerville Mini-Golf & Batting Cages, 450 W. Schrock Rd., www.westervilleeducationfoundation.com
Family Fishing Day
May 21
Westerville Community Bands Spring Concert
3 p.m., Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mount Royal Ave., www.westervillebands.org
May 24-July 14
The Art of Intuition II
David Myers Art Studio and Gallery, 7 W. Main St., www.davidmyersart.com
May 25
Party at the Creek
6-8 p.m., Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St., www.westerville.org
May 26
Mount Carmel St. Ann’s 4th Friday: Back to Nature
6-9 p.m., Uptown Westerville, www.visitwesterville.org
May 26
Westerville Historical Society presents Westerville’s Believe it or Not
7:30-9 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillehistory.org
Field of Heroes
May 26-29
Field of Heroes
24 hours a day, Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave., www.fieldofheroes.org
May 27
Westerville High School Graduation
North, 10 a.m.; Central, 2 p.m.; South, 6 p.m.; Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus, www.westerville.k12.oh.us
May 27
Opening Day
11 a.m., Highlands Park Aquatic Center, 245 S. Spring Rd., www.westerville.org
JUNE
June 1
CityScene Magazine Party/COSI After Dark
5:30 p.m., COSI, 333 W. Broad St., www.cosi.org
June 1-24
Otterbein University presents My Fair Lady
7:30 p.m. June 1; 8 p.m. June 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 18, 22, 23, 24; 2 p.m. June 4, 9, 11; Fritsche Theatre, Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., www.otterbein.edu
June 3
Westerville Lions Club Chicken Dinner
4-7 p.m., American Legion Post 171, 393 E. College Ave., www.westervillelions.org
June 4-25
Sounds of Summer Concert Series
6:30-8:30 p.m., Sundays, Alum Creek Park Amphitheatre, 221 W. Main St., www.westerville.org
June 8
National Kidney Foundation Cooking with the Stars
5:30 p.m., Villa Milano Banquet & Conference Center, 1630 Schrock Rd., Columbus, www.kidney.org
Westerville Community Bands
June 10
Community Band Festival
Noon-9 p.m., Alum Creek Park Amphitheater, 221 W. Main St., www.westervillebands.org
June 15-24
Curtain Players Theatre presents Alice: A Variation on Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland
7:30 p.m., Alum Creek Park Amphitheater, 221 W. Main St., www.curtainplayers.org
June 16
Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Network Uptown Shuffle
5:30-8 p.m., Uptown Westerville, www.westervillechamber.com
June 17
Columbus Children’s Festival
10 a.m.-4 p.m., Westerville North High School, 950 County Line Rd., www.kidslinked.com
Columbus Children's Festival
June 21, 28
Family Concert Series
6:30-8:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Alum Creek Park Amphitheatre, 221 W. Main St., www.westerville.org
June 23
Mount Carmel St. Ann’s 4th Friday: Safety Fest
6-9 p.m., Uptown Westerville, www.visitwesterville.org
June 24
Honor Flight Pancake Breakfast
7:30-10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 171, 393 E. College Ave., www.honorflightcolumbus.org
June 24-25
Relay for Life Westerville
3 p.m.-9 a.m., Westerville North High School, 950 County Line Rd., www.relay.acsevents.org
June 25
Generations Performing Arts Center presents The Pride and Spirit of America
5 p.m., Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mt. Royal Ave., www.gen-pac.com