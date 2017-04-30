Calendar of Events | Westerville May/June 2017

MAY

× Expand David Myers Art Studio & Gallery

May 4

Westerville Area Resource Ministry Community Prayer Breakfast

6:30-8:30 p.m., Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., www.warmwesterville.org

May 5-21

Curtain Players Theatre presents Trevor by Nick Jones

8 p.m. May 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20; 2 p.m. May 14, 21; Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Harlem Rd., Galena, www.curtainplayers.org

May 6-7

Spring Plant Sale

9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 6, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 7, Inniswood Metro Gardens, 940 S. Hempstead Rd., www.inniswood.org

May 10-June 28

Uptown Westerville Farmers’ Market

3-6 p.m., Wednesdays, Uptown Westerville, corner of North State and East Home streets, www.marketwednesday.com

May 18

St. Jude’s Discover the Dream

6 p.m., Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell, www.stjude.org

May 20

Westerville Education Foundation Mini-Golf Fundraiser

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Westerville Mini-Golf & Batting Cages, 450 W. Schrock Rd., www.westervilleeducationfoundation.com

× Expand Family Fishing Day

May 21

Westerville Community Bands Spring Concert

3 p.m., Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mount Royal Ave., www.westervillebands.org

May 24-July 14

The Art of Intuition II

David Myers Art Studio and Gallery, 7 W. Main St., www.davidmyersart.com

May 25

Party at the Creek

6-8 p.m., Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St., www.westerville.org

May 26

Mount Carmel St. Ann’s 4th Friday: Back to Nature

6-9 p.m., Uptown Westerville, www.visitwesterville.org

May 26

Westerville Historical Society presents Westerville’s Believe it or Not

7:30-9 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillehistory.org

× Expand Field of Heroes Photo by CapCity Sports Media www.capcitysportsmedia.com

May 26-29

Field of Heroes

24 hours a day, Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave., www.fieldofheroes.org

May 27

Westerville High School Graduation

North, 10 a.m.; Central, 2 p.m.; South, 6 p.m.; Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus, www.westerville.k12.oh.us

May 27

Opening Day

11 a.m., Highlands Park Aquatic Center, 245 S. Spring Rd., www.westerville.org

JUNE

June 1

CityScene Magazine Party/COSI After Dark

5:30 p.m., COSI, 333 W. Broad St., www.cosi.org

June 1-24

Otterbein University presents My Fair Lady

7:30 p.m. June 1; 8 p.m. June 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 18, 22, 23, 24; 2 p.m. June 4, 9, 11; Fritsche Theatre, Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., www.otterbein.edu

June 3

Westerville Lions Club Chicken Dinner

4-7 p.m., American Legion Post 171, 393 E. College Ave., www.westervillelions.org

June 4-25

Sounds of Summer Concert Series

6:30-8:30 p.m., Sundays, Alum Creek Park Amphitheatre, 221 W. Main St., www.westerville.org

June 8

National Kidney Foundation Cooking with the Stars

5:30 p.m., Villa Milano Banquet & Conference Center, 1630 Schrock Rd., Columbus, www.kidney.org

× Expand Westerville Community Bands

June 10

Community Band Festival

Noon-9 p.m., Alum Creek Park Amphitheater, 221 W. Main St., www.westervillebands.org

June 15-24

Curtain Players Theatre presents Alice: A Variation on Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland

7:30 p.m., Alum Creek Park Amphitheater, 221 W. Main St., www.curtainplayers.org

June 16

Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Network Uptown Shuffle

5:30-8 p.m., Uptown Westerville, www.westervillechamber.com

June 17

Columbus Children’s Festival

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Westerville North High School, 950 County Line Rd., www.kidslinked.com

× Expand Columbus Children's Festival

June 21, 28

Family Concert Series

6:30-8:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Alum Creek Park Amphitheatre, 221 W. Main St., www.westerville.org

June 23

Mount Carmel St. Ann’s 4th Friday: Safety Fest

6-9 p.m., Uptown Westerville, www.visitwesterville.org

June 24

Honor Flight Pancake Breakfast

7:30-10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 171, 393 E. College Ave., www.honorflightcolumbus.org

June 24-25

Relay for Life Westerville

3 p.m.-9 a.m., Westerville North High School, 950 County Line Rd., www.relay.acsevents.org

June 25

Generations Performing Arts Center presents The Pride and Spirit of America

5 p.m., Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mt. Royal Ave., www.gen-pac.com