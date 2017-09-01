Calendar of Events | September/October 2017

September
Through Dec. 2
South Africa at Liberty: Photography and Films by Yasser Booley
Frank Museum of Art, 39 S. Vine St., www.otterbein.edu
Through Dec. 3
Extra Ordinary Lives: Portraits from a Divided Land
Fisher Gallery, Roush Hall, 27 S. Grove St., www.otterbein.edu
Sept. 2
Rock the ’Ville
1-7 p.m., Uptown Westerville, www.uptownwestervilleinc.com
Sept. 6-Oct. 25
Uptown Westerville Farmers’ Market
3-6 p.m., Wednesdays, Uptown Westerville, www.marketwednesday.com
Sept. 8-24
Curtain Players Theatre presents Wendy Darling
8 p.m. Sept. 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23; 2 p.m. Sept. 17, 24; Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Harlem Rd., Galena, www.curtainplayers.org
Sept. 8-Nov. 21
The Journey of Hope: Stories from Sudan to Columbus
Miller Gallery, Art and Communication Building, 33 Collegeview Rd., www.otterbein.edu
Sept. 1
0
Cops & Kids Day
Noon-4 p.m., Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org
Sept. 10
The Great Westerville Food Truck Fest
Noon-7 p.m., Nationwide Children’s Hospital Close to Home Surgery Center, 433 Cleveland Ave., www.warmwesterville.org
Sept. 11
9/11 Memorial Observation
Noon-1 p.m., First Responders Park, 374 W. Main St., www.westerville.org
Sept. 21-30
Otterbein University presents Rumors
7:30 p.m. Sept. 21; 8 p.m. Sept. 22, 23, 29, 30; Fritsche Theatre, Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., www.otterbein.edu
Sept. 21-Oct. 18
Artists of Parkside Village
David Myers Art Studio & Gallery, 7 W. Main St., www.davidmyersart.com
Sept. 22
Mount Carmel St. Ann’s 4th Friday: Fall Fest
6-9 p.m., Uptown Westerville, www.visitwesterville.org
Sept. 29
SIP of Concord
7-9:30 p.m., Villa Milano Banquet and Conference Center, 1630 Schrock Rd., Columbus, www.concordcounseling.org
Sept. 30
The Hoover Columbus Fall Classic
9 a.m.-5 p.m., Hoover Reservoir, 7701 Sunbury Rd., www.westervillecrew.org
October
Oct. 1
Ned Mosher Apple Butter Festival
1-5 p.m., McVay Elementary School, 270 S. Hempstead Rd., www.westerville.k12.oh.us
Oct. 7
The Classic
5 p.m., Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mt. Royal Ave., www.westerville.k12.oh.us
Oct. 8
Congenital Heart Walk
10 a.m., Westerville Sports Complex, 455 Executive Campus Dr., events.congenitalheartwalk.org
Oct. 8
Fire Prevention Week Open House
1-4 p.m.; Fire Stations 111, 112 and 113; www.westerville.org
Oct. 14
Taking Tea with Mrs. Lincoln
10 a.m.-noon, Hanby House, 160 W. Main St., www.hanbyhouse.org
Oct. 14
Westerville Garden Club 70th Anniversary Party
1-5 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillelibrary.org
Oct 19-28
Otterbein University presents Adding Machine: A Musical
Campus Center Theatre, 100 W. Home St., www.otterbein.edu
Oct. 20-Nov. 5
Curtain Players Theatre presents Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
8 p.m. Oct. 20, 21, 27, 28, Nov. 3, 4; 2 p.m. Oct. 29, Nov. 5; Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Harlem Rd., Galena, www.curtainplayers.org
Oct. 21
Westerville North Marching Band Invitational
1 p.m., Westerville North High School, 950 County Line Rd., www.westervillenorthbands.org
Oct. 25-Dec. 1
Annual Studio Artists Exhibit & Sale
David Myers Art Studio & Gallery, 7 W. Main St., www.davidmyersart.com
Oct. 27
Midnight Madness
6 p.m.-midnight, Uptown Westerville, www.uptownwestervilleinc.com
Oct. 28
Westerville Central Arts & Crafts Bazaar
10 a.m.-3 p.m., Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mount Royal Ave., www.warhawkacademicboosters.org
Oct. 28
Uptown Westerville Bourbon Crawl
Time TBA, Uptown Westerville, www.uptownwestervilleinc.com
Oct. 31
Beggar’s Night
6-8 p.m., throughout Westerville, www.westerville.org