Calendar of Events | September/October 2017

September

Through Dec. 2

South Africa at Liberty: Photography and Films by Yasser Booley

Frank Museum of Art, 39 S. Vine St., www.otterbein.edu

Through Dec. 3

Extra Ordinary Lives: Portraits from a Divided Land

Fisher Gallery, Roush Hall, 27 S. Grove St., www.otterbein.edu

Sept. 2

Rock the ’Ville

1-7 p.m., Uptown Westerville, www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

Sept. 6-Oct. 25

Uptown Westerville Farmers’ Market

3-6 p.m., Wednesdays, Uptown Westerville, www.marketwednesday.com

Sept. 8-24

Curtain Players Theatre presents Wendy Darling

8 p.m. Sept. 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23; 2 p.m. Sept. 17, 24; Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Harlem Rd., Galena, www.curtainplayers.org

Sept. 8-Nov. 21

The Journey of Hope: Stories from Sudan to Columbus

Miller Gallery, Art and Communication Building, 33 Collegeview Rd., www.otterbein.edu

Sept. 1

Cops & Kids Day

Noon-4 p.m., Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org

Sept. 10

The Great Westerville Food Truck Fest

Noon-7 p.m., Nationwide Children’s Hospital Close to Home Surgery Center, 433 Cleveland Ave., www.warmwesterville.org

Sept. 11

9/11 Memorial Observation

Noon-1 p.m., First Responders Park, 374 W. Main St., www.westerville.org

Sept. 21-30

Otterbein University presents Rumors

7:30 p.m. Sept. 21; 8 p.m. Sept. 22, 23, 29, 30; Fritsche Theatre, Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., www.otterbein.edu

Sept. 21-Oct. 18

Artists of Parkside Village

David Myers Art Studio & Gallery, 7 W. Main St., www.davidmyersart.com

Sept. 22

Mount Carmel St. Ann’s 4th Friday: Fall Fest

6-9 p.m., Uptown Westerville, www.visitwesterville.org

Sept. 29

SIP of Concord

7-9:30 p.m., Villa Milano Banquet and Conference Center, 1630 Schrock Rd., Columbus, www.concordcounseling.org

Sept. 30

The Hoover Columbus Fall Classic

9 a.m.-5 p.m., Hoover Reservoir, 7701 Sunbury Rd., www.westervillecrew.org

October

Oct. 1

Ned Mosher Apple Butter Festival

1-5 p.m., McVay Elementary School, 270 S. Hempstead Rd., www.westerville.k12.oh.us

Oct. 7

The Classic

5 p.m., Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mt. Royal Ave., www.westerville.k12.oh.us

Oct. 8

Congenital Heart Walk

10 a.m., Westerville Sports Complex, 455 Executive Campus Dr., events.congenitalheartwalk.org

Oct. 8

Fire Prevention Week Open House

1-4 p.m.; Fire Stations 111, 112 and 113; www.westerville.org

Oct. 14

Taking Tea with Mrs. Lincoln

10 a.m.-noon, Hanby House, 160 W. Main St., www.hanbyhouse.org

Oct. 14

Westerville Garden Club 70th Anniversary Party

1-5 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillelibrary.org

Oct 19-28

Otterbein University presents Adding Machine: A Musical

Campus Center Theatre, 100 W. Home St., www.otterbein.edu

Oct. 20-Nov. 5

Curtain Players Theatre presents Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

8 p.m. Oct. 20, 21, 27, 28, Nov. 3, 4; 2 p.m. Oct. 29, Nov. 5; Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Harlem Rd., Galena, www.curtainplayers.org

Oct. 21

Westerville North Marching Band Invitational

1 p.m., Westerville North High School, 950 County Line Rd., www.westervillenorthbands.org

Oct. 25-Dec. 1

Annual Studio Artists Exhibit & Sale

David Myers Art Studio & Gallery, 7 W. Main St., www.davidmyersart.com

Oct. 27

Midnight Madness

6 p.m.-midnight, Uptown Westerville, www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

Oct. 28

Westerville Central Arts & Crafts Bazaar

10 a.m.-3 p.m., Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mount Royal Ave., www.warhawkacademicboosters.org

Oct. 28

Uptown Westerville Bourbon Crawl

Time TBA, Uptown Westerville, www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

Oct. 31

Beggar’s Night

6-8 p.m., throughout Westerville, www.westerville.org