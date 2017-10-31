Calendar of Events | November/December 2017

NOVEMBER

Nov. 3

Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce Evening of Elegance – Golden Gala

6-10:30 p.m., Villa Milano Banquet & Conference Center, 1630 Schrock Rd., www.westervillechamber.com

Nov. 4-18

Holiday Bazaars

Holly Day Bazaar, Nov. 4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Westerville Community United Church of Christ, 770 County Line Rd., www.westervillecucc.org;

Mark Twain Craft Bazaar, Nov. 4, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Westerville North High School, 950 County Line Rd., www.marktwaincraftbazaar.org;

Deck the Halls Christmas Bazaar, Nov. 18, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Paul School, 61 Moss Rd., www.stpaulk-8.org

Nov. 6

Meet the Authors: Dr. Tom Peet and David Keck (Reading Lincoln)

7-9 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillelibrary.org

Nov. 9

Meet the Author: Jeannette Walls (The Glass Castle)

7 p.m., Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mount Royal Ave., www.westervillelibrary.org

Nov. 10

Veterans Day Celebration Breakfast

8:30-10:30 a.m., Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org

Nov. 11

Rotary Honors Veterans 5K Walk/Run

9 a.m., Alum Creek Park, 221 W. Main St., www.rotaryhonorsvets5k.com

Nov. 12

Westerville Historical Society presents World War I Reader’s Theater

2 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillehistory.org

Nov. 12

Women in Music Columbus

2 p.m., Riley Auditorium, Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park St., www.otterbein.edu

Nov. 16-19

Otterbein University presents Dance 2017: Move Me

7:30 p.m. Nov. 16, 8 p.m. Nov. 17 and 18, 2 p.m. Nov. 19; Fritsche Theatre, Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., www.otterbein.edu

Nov. 19

Westerville Historical Society presents Free at Last, Free at Last: Reminiscences on Slavery

2 p.m., Church of the Messiah, 51 N. State St., www.westervillehistory.org

Nov. 21

Ross Leadership Institute Series: Tara Abraham

7:30-8:30 a.m., The Point at Otterbein University, 60 Collegeview Rd., www.otterbein.edu

Nov. 25

Small Business Saturday

Uptown Westerville, www.shopuptownwesterville.com

Nov. 25-Dec.17

Good Medicine Productions presents Uptown Scrooge

Saturdays and Sundays, 12:30-2:45 p.m., Uptown Westerville, www.goodmedicineproductions.org

Nov. 26-Dec. 17

Music in the Atrium

Sundays, 2 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillelibrary.org

DECEMBER

Dec. 1

Westerville Tree Lighting Ceremony

7-8 p.m., Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St., www.westerville.org

Dec. 1-22

Home for the Holidays in Uptown Westerville

Fridays, Uptown Westerville, www.shopuptownwesterville.com

Dec. 1-17

Curtain Players Theatre presents Crimes of the Heart

8 p.m. Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16; 2 p.m. Dec. 10, 17; Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Harlem Rd., Galena, www.curtainplayers.org

Dec. 2

Gingerbread Cottage Craft Show

10 a.m.-3 p.m., Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave., www.gingerbreadcottage.org

Dec. 2

W.A.R.M.-Rotary Holiday Food Drive

9 a.m.-noon; W.A.R.M. Central Office, 150 Heatherdown Dr.; Westerville School District Administration Building, 936 Eastwind Dr.; Kroger, 55 W. Schrock Rd.; Kroger, 7345 State Rt. 3; www.westervillerotary.com

Dec. 2-9

Snowflake Castle

9 a.m.-noon and 5-8 p.m., Everal Homestead and Barn, 60 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org

Dec. 3

Rudolph Run/Walk 5K and Westerville Children’s Christmas Parade

2 p.m.; 5K, St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 313 N. State St.; Parade, Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave.; www.visitwesterville.org

Dec. 8

Progressive Christmas Concert

7 p.m., Uptown Westerville, www.westervillehabitat.com

Dec. 8-10

Westerville Civic Theatre presents It’s a Wonderful Life

7 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9, 2 p.m. Dec. 10, Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave., www.westerville.org

Dec. 10

Westerville Symphony presents Sounds of the Season

5 p.m., Fritsche Theatre, Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., www.westervillesymphony.org

Dec. 14-17

Westerville North High School presents Miracle on 34th Street

7 p.m. Dec. 14, 15, 16; 2 p.m. Dec. 17; Westerville North High School, 950 County Line Rd., Westerville, www.wnhstheatre.org

Dec. 15-17

Ice Sculpture Tour

Starting 5 p.m. Dec. 15, Uptown Westerville, www.shopuptownwesterville.com

Dec. 17

Westerville Concert Band presents Holiday Concert

4 p.m., Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mount Royal Ave., www.westervillebands.org

Dec. 28

Phil Brown Basketball Classic

10 and 11:45 a.m., 1:30, 3:15 and 5 p.m.; Rike Athletic Center, 180 Center St., www.westervillerotary.com