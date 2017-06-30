Calendar of Events | July/August 2017

The Month of July

July 1-Aug. 12

Jazz at the Amp

6:30 p.m., Saturdays (except July 22); Alum Creek Park amphitheater, 221 W. Main St., www.westerville.org

July 2-Aug. 20

Sounds of Summer Concert Series

6:30 p.m., Sundays; Alum Creek Park amphitheater, 221 W. Main St., www.westerville.org

July 4

Westerville Rotary 4th of July Celebration

8 a.m. 5K run/walk

9:15 children’s fun run, Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St

1 p.m. parade and food drive, North State Street and County Line Road to Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave

2:30-9:45 p.m., concert series and food vendors, Westerville South High School

10 p.m. fireworks, Westerville South High School, www.westervillerotary.com

July 5-Aug. 9

Family Concert Series

6:30 p.m., Wednesdays; Alum Creek Park amphitheater, 221 W. Main St., www.westerville.org

July 5-Aug. 30

Uptown Westerville Farmers’ Market

3-6 p.m., Wednesdays; Uptown Westerville, corner of North State and East Home streets, www.marketwednesday.com

July 6-22

Otterbein Summer Theatre presents They’re Playing Our Song

7:30 p.m. July 6; 8 p.m. July 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22; 2 p.m. July 9, 14, 16; Riley Auditorium, Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park St., www.otterbein.edu

July 7-9

Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce Music and Arts Festival

7 p.m. Friday, Uptown Westerville; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Heritage Park, 60 N. Cleveland Ave.; www.westervillechamber.com

July 13

Mary Alice Monroe Author Visit

7 p.m., Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mt. Royal Ave., www.westervillelibrary.org

July 16

WesterFlora Garden Tour: A City in Bloom

1-7 p.m., throughout Westerville, www.westerflora.com

July 27-30

Westerville Civic Theatre presents Annie

7 p.m. July 27-29, 2 p.m. July 29, 3 p.m. July 30; Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mt. Royal Ave., www.westerville.org

July 28

Mount Carmel St. Ann’s 4th Friday: World Bazaar

6-9 p.m., Uptown Westerville, www.visitwesterville.org

July 29

45th Anniversary of the Westerville Area Resource Ministry

6-9 p.m., Villa Milano Banquet & Conference Center, 1630 Schrock Rd., Columbus, www.warmwesterville.org

July 30

Beethoven 5K Run/Walk

8 a.m., Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave., www.runsignup.com

July 30

Tapestry of a Town

1-5 p.m., throughout Westerville, www.tapestryofatown.org

The Month of August

Aug. 11

GameDay 5K

7:30 p.m., Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mt. Royal Ave., www.runsignup.com

Aug. 12

Shark Day

Noon-5 p.m., Highlands Park Aquatic Center, 245 S. Spring Rd., www.westerville.org

Aug. 15

Ross Leadership Institute Series: Elfi DiBella, YWCA Columbus

7:30-8:30 a.m., The Point at Otterbein University, 60 College View Rd., www.otterbein.edu

Aug. 18

Classic Movie Series: Cars

8:30 p.m., Everal Barn and Homestead, 60 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org

Aug. 17

First Day of School

www.westerville.k12.oh.us

Aug. 19

Baby & Kids Bargain Boutique & Maternity Sale

9 a.m.-noon, Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org

Aug. 19

Tea and Tunes with Steve and Lisa Ball

10 a.m.-noon, Hanby House, 160 W. Main St., www.hanbyhouse.org

Aug. 19

Jazz at the Amp Special Event

Noon-8 p.m., Alum Creek Park amphitheater, 221 W. Main St., www.westerville.org

Aug. 19

Footloose Staged Reading Fundraiser

6:30-9:30 p.m., 33 E. Park St., www.goodmedicineproductions.org

Aug. 20

Music in the Gardens: Fiddle Me This

3-5 p.m., Inniswood Metro Gardens, 940 S. Hempstead Rd., www.inniswood.org

Aug. 23-Sept. 15

Canine Creations

David Myers Art Studio & Gallery, 7 W. Main St., www.davidmyersart.com

Aug. 25

Mount Carmel St. Ann’s 4th Friday: Dog Days of Summer

6-9 p.m., Uptown Westerville, www.visitwesterville.org

Aug. 30

Technology Fair

2-5 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillelibrary.org

Aug. 31

Major Pauline Cushman, Spy of the Cumberland

6:30-8 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillelibrary.org