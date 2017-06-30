Calendar of Events | July/August 2017

The Month of July
July 1-Aug. 12
Jazz at the Amp
6:30 p.m., Saturdays (except July 22); Alum Creek Park amphitheater, 221 W. Main St., www.westerville.org
July 2-Aug. 20
Sounds of Summer Concert Series
6:30 p.m., Sundays; Alum Creek Park amphitheater, 221 W. Main St., www.westerville.org
July 4
Westerville Rotary 4th of July Celebration
- 8 a.m. 5K run/walk
- 9:15 children’s fun run, Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St
- 1 p.m. parade and food drive, North State Street and County Line Road to Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave
- 2:30-9:45 p.m., concert series and food vendors, Westerville South High School
- 10 p.m. fireworks, Westerville South High School, www.westervillerotary.com
July 5-Aug. 9
Family Concert Series
6:30 p.m., Wednesdays; Alum Creek Park amphitheater, 221 W. Main St., www.westerville.org
July 5-Aug. 30
Uptown Westerville Farmers’ Market
3-6 p.m., Wednesdays; Uptown Westerville, corner of North State and East Home streets, www.marketwednesday.com
July 6-22
Otterbein Summer Theatre presents They’re Playing Our Song
7:30 p.m. July 6; 8 p.m. July 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22; 2 p.m. July 9, 14, 16; Riley Auditorium, Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park St., www.otterbein.edu
July 7-9
Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce Music and Arts Festival
7 p.m. Friday, Uptown Westerville; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Heritage Park, 60 N. Cleveland Ave.; www.westervillechamber.com
July 13
Mary Alice Monroe Author Visit
7 p.m., Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mt. Royal Ave., www.westervillelibrary.org
July 16
WesterFlora Garden Tour: A City in Bloom
1-7 p.m., throughout Westerville, www.westerflora.com
July 27-30
Westerville Civic Theatre presents Annie
7 p.m. July 27-29, 2 p.m. July 29, 3 p.m. July 30; Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mt. Royal Ave., www.westerville.org
July 28
Mount Carmel St. Ann’s 4th Friday: World Bazaar
6-9 p.m., Uptown Westerville, www.visitwesterville.org
July 29
45th Anniversary of the Westerville Area Resource Ministry
6-9 p.m., Villa Milano Banquet & Conference Center, 1630 Schrock Rd., Columbus, www.warmwesterville.org
July 30
Beethoven 5K Run/Walk
8 a.m., Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave., www.runsignup.com
July 30
Tapestry of a Town
1-5 p.m., throughout Westerville, www.tapestryofatown.org
The Month of August
Aug. 11
GameDay 5K
7:30 p.m., Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mt. Royal Ave., www.runsignup.com
Aug. 12
Shark Day
Noon-5 p.m., Highlands Park Aquatic Center, 245 S. Spring Rd., www.westerville.org
Aug. 15
Ross Leadership Institute Series: Elfi DiBella, YWCA Columbus
7:30-8:30 a.m., The Point at Otterbein University, 60 College View Rd., www.otterbein.edu
Aug. 18
Classic Movie Series: Cars
8:30 p.m., Everal Barn and Homestead, 60 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org
Aug. 17
First Day of School
www.westerville.k12.oh.us
Aug. 19
Baby & Kids Bargain Boutique & Maternity Sale
9 a.m.-noon, Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org
Aug. 19
Tea and Tunes with Steve and Lisa Ball
10 a.m.-noon, Hanby House, 160 W. Main St., www.hanbyhouse.org
Aug. 19
Jazz at the Amp Special Event
Noon-8 p.m., Alum Creek Park amphitheater, 221 W. Main St., www.westerville.org
Aug. 19
Footloose Staged Reading Fundraiser
6:30-9:30 p.m., 33 E. Park St., www.goodmedicineproductions.org
Aug. 20
Music in the Gardens: Fiddle Me This
3-5 p.m., Inniswood Metro Gardens, 940 S. Hempstead Rd., www.inniswood.org
Aug. 23-Sept. 15
Canine Creations
David Myers Art Studio & Gallery, 7 W. Main St., www.davidmyersart.com
Aug. 25
Mount Carmel St. Ann’s 4th Friday: Dog Days of Summer
6-9 p.m., Uptown Westerville, www.visitwesterville.org
Aug. 30
Technology Fair
2-5 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillelibrary.org
Aug. 31
Major Pauline Cushman, Spy of the Cumberland
6:30-8 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillelibrary.org