Calendar | March-April 2017 | Westerville

March
Choo Choo 9 Miler and 5k
March 2
Dr. Seuss Birthday Party
4 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillelibrary.org
March 2-5
Arnold Sports Festival
Throughout Columbus, www.arnoldsportsfestival.com
March 4
Westerville Lions Club Pancake Breakfast
7 a.m., American Legion Post 171, 393 E. College Ave., www.westervillelions.org
March 6-April 28
Senior Art Exhibitions
Miller Gallery, Art and Communication Building, 33 Collegeview Rd., www.otterbein.edu
March 9-12
Westerville North High School presents Cinderella
7 p.m. March 9-11, 2 p.m. March 12, Westerville North High School, 950 County Line Rd., www.westervillenorth.com
Easter Egg Hunt
March 12
Tenor Daniel Neer
2 p.m., Riley Auditorium, Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park St., www.otterbein.edu
March 12
Westerville Symphony presents Masterworks II
5 p.m., Riley Auditorium, Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park St., www.westervillesymphony.org
March 19
Otterbein Singers
8 p.m., Church of the Master, 24 N. Grove St., www.otterbein.edu
March 24
Westerville Historical Society presents Byrd 1933
7 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillehistory.org
March 24-26
Otterbein University Opera Theatre presents The Medium
8 p.m. March 24-25, 2 p.m. March 26, Riley Auditorium, Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park St., www.otterbein.edu
March 24-April 9
Curtain Players Theatre presents Rabbit Hole
8 p.m. March 24, 25, 31, April 1, 7, 8; 2 p.m. April 2, 9; Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Harlem Rd., Galena, www.curtainplayers.org
Katie Dunning Spring Dance
March 25
Serving Our Seniors Day
9 a.m.-noon, Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave., www.westerville.org
March 29
Pianist Alexander Schimpf
8 p.m., Riley Auditorium, Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park St., www.otterbein.edu
March 30 – April 8
Otterbein University presents Damn Yankees
7:30 p.m. March 30; 8 p.m. March 31, April 1, 2, 6, 7, 8; 2 p.m. April 2; Fritsche Theatre, Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., www.otterbein.edu
April
April 2
Underwater Egg Hunt
6-8 p.m., Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org
April 8
Taking Tea with Major Pauline Cushman
10 a.m.-noon, Hanby House, 160 W. Main St., www.hanbyhouse.org
April 9
Choo Choo 9 Miler and 5K
8:45 a.m. Kids Fun Run, 9 a.m. 9-Mile and 5K Run/Walk, Alum Creek Park, 221 W. Main St., www.runsignup.com
Photo courtesy of Logan Riely
April 9
Westerville Community Concert Band/Grove City Community Winds Combined Concert
3 p.m., Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mt. Royal Ave., www.westervillebands.org
April 9
A Joyful Noise: Otterbein String Orchestra
7 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 E. Schrock Rd., www.otterbein.edu
April 15
Westerville Civitan Club Easter Egg Hunt
11 a.m.-noon, Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westervillecivitan.org
April 22
Hoover Invitational Rowing Regatta
9 a.m.-5 p.m., Hoover Reservoir, 7701 Sunbury Rd., www.westervillecrew.org
April 23
Westerville Symphony presents Masterworks III
5 p.m., Fritsche Theatre, Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., www.westervillesymphony.org
April 27
Taste of Westerville
6-9 p.m., The Lakes Golf & Country Club, 6740 Worthington Rd., www.westervillechamber.com
April 28
Mount Carmel St. Ann’s 4th Friday: Uptown Alive!
6-9 p.m., Uptown Westerville, www.visitwesterville.org
April 28-30
Westerville South High School presents Grease
Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave., www.westerville.k12.oh.us
April 28-30
Westerville Central High School presents Guys and Dolls
Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mt. Royal Ave., www.wchstheatre.org
Photo by Roger Mastroianni
Winner of the 2011 Cleveland International Piano Competition The Cleveland Orchestra Christopher Wilkins, conductor Alexander Schimpf (Beethoven, Concerto No. 4) Photo by Roger Mastroianni
April 29
Katie Dunning Spring Dance
6-8:30 p.m., Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westervillecivitan.org
April 29-30
NARI of Central Ohio Spring Home Improvement Showcase
Throughout central Ohio, www.trustnari.org