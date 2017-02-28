Calendar | March-April 2017 | Westerville

March

March 2

Dr. Seuss Birthday Party

4 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillelibrary.org

March 2-5

Arnold Sports Festival

Throughout Columbus, www.arnoldsportsfestival.com

March 4

Westerville Lions Club Pancake Breakfast

7 a.m., American Legion Post 171, 393 E. College Ave., www.westervillelions.org

March 6-April 28

Senior Art Exhibitions

Miller Gallery, Art and Communication Building, 33 Collegeview Rd., www.otterbein.edu

March 9-12

Westerville North High School presents Cinderella

7 p.m. March 9-11, 2 p.m. March 12, Westerville North High School, 950 County Line Rd., www.westervillenorth.com

March 12

Tenor Daniel Neer

2 p.m., Riley Auditorium, Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park St., www.otterbein.edu

March 12

Westerville Symphony presents Masterworks II

5 p.m., Riley Auditorium, Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park St., www.westervillesymphony.org

March 19

Otterbein Singers

8 p.m., Church of the Master, 24 N. Grove St., www.otterbein.edu

March 24

Westerville Historical Society presents Byrd 1933

7 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillehistory.org

March 24-26

Otterbein University Opera Theatre presents The Medium

8 p.m. March 24-25, 2 p.m. March 26, Riley Auditorium, Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park St., www.otterbein.edu

March 24-April 9

Curtain Players Theatre presents Rabbit Hole

8 p.m. March 24, 25, 31, April 1, 7, 8; 2 p.m. April 2, 9; Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Harlem Rd., Galena, www.curtainplayers.org

March 25

Serving Our Seniors Day

9 a.m.-noon, Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave., www.westerville.org

March 29

Pianist Alexander Schimpf

8 p.m., Riley Auditorium, Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park St., www.otterbein.edu

March 30 – April 8

Otterbein University presents Damn Yankees

7:30 p.m. March 30; 8 p.m. March 31, April 1, 2, 6, 7, 8; 2 p.m. April 2; Fritsche Theatre, Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., www.otterbein.edu

April

April 2

Underwater Egg Hunt

6-8 p.m., Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org

April 8

Taking Tea with Major Pauline Cushman

10 a.m.-noon, Hanby House, 160 W. Main St., www.hanbyhouse.org

April 9

Choo Choo 9 Miler and 5K

8:45 a.m. Kids Fun Run, 9 a.m. 9-Mile and 5K Run/Walk, Alum Creek Park, 221 W. Main St., www.runsignup.com

April 9

Westerville Community Concert Band/Grove City Community Winds Combined Concert

3 p.m., Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mt. Royal Ave., www.westervillebands.org

April 9

A Joyful Noise: Otterbein String Orchestra

7 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 E. Schrock Rd., www.otterbein.edu

April 15

Westerville Civitan Club Easter Egg Hunt

11 a.m.-noon, Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westervillecivitan.org

April 22

Hoover Invitational Rowing Regatta

9 a.m.-5 p.m., Hoover Reservoir, 7701 Sunbury Rd., www.westervillecrew.org

April 23

Westerville Symphony presents Masterworks III

5 p.m., Fritsche Theatre, Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., www.westervillesymphony.org

April 27

Taste of Westerville

6-9 p.m., The Lakes Golf & Country Club, 6740 Worthington Rd., www.westervillechamber.com

April 28

Mount Carmel St. Ann’s 4th Friday: Uptown Alive!

6-9 p.m., Uptown Westerville, www.visitwesterville.org

April 28-30

Westerville South High School presents Grease

Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave., www.westerville.k12.oh.us

April 28-30

Westerville Central High School presents Guys and Dolls

Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mt. Royal Ave., www.wchstheatre.org

April 29

Katie Dunning Spring Dance

6-8:30 p.m., Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westervillecivitan.org

April 29-30

NARI of Central Ohio Spring Home Improvement Showcase

Throughout central Ohio, www.trustnari.org

