Bookmarks | Westerville | Sept./Oct. 2017

Recommended Reads from Megan Chrusciel, Adult Services Librarian

Adventure Cats: Living Nine Lives to the Fullest

By Laura J. Moss

A how-to guide for adventurous cat owners, this book will leave you with no choice but to bring your cat on your next hike, camping trip or excursion.

Senior Moments: Looking Back, Looking Ahead

By Willard Spiegelman

This collection of essays drawn from the author’s career reflects upon relishing simple moments, indulging in nostalgia and the follies that age brings.

Susie’s Senior Dogs

By Erin Stanton

Inspired by the online sensation advocating the adoption of elderly dogs, these rescue stories are sure to inspire you to adopt one of your own.

Tuesday’s Promise: One Veteran, One Dog, and Their Bold Quest to Change Lives

By Luis Carlos Montalván and Ellis Henican

Iraq War vet Luis Carlos Montalván and his faithful dog, Tuesday, fight to ensure first responders suffering from PTSD get the care they need, highlighting service dog companionship.

With a Little Help from Our Friends: Creating Community as We Grow Older

By Beth Baker

Based on research indicating the importance of social support for healthy aging, the author explores an array of alternative, creative and grassroots ways people have found to build community.

Wrinkles

By Paco Roca

In this graphic novel, Ernest is committed to a home for the elderly because he has Alzheimer’s disease. He learns how to deal with his diagnosis and embrace his new community.

Recommended Reads from Susan Carr, Youth Services Librarian

I Won a What?

By Audrey Vernick (picture book)

Paired with hilarious illustrations, this funny story is about a boy who wins the grand prize at the fair’s goldfish booth, which turns out to be a whale.

There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed Fly Guy

By Ted Arnold (reader)

Oh no! Buzz’s grandma has swallowed Fly Guy. Inspired by the song, Grandma tries to free Fly Guy by swallowing other animals. But will it work? Beginning readers will love this wacky take on a classic.

Dino Files #1: A Mysterious Egg

By Stacy McAnulty (first chapter book)

When Frank and Sam’s grandmother uncovers a dino egg in a neighbor’s field, the cousins are excited, but not prepared for the real surprise when the egg hatches. First in a series.

Hamster and Cheese

By Colleen AF Venable (juvenile graphic novel)

Someone is stealing Mr Venezi’s sandwiches, and Hamisher the hamster asks Sasspants the guinea pig to investigate the crime. Young readers will soon figure out the culprit, but not before getting hooked on this cast of crazy characters.

One Amazing Elephant

By Linda Oatman High (juvenile fiction)

Lily’s grandparents are circus performers. An unexpected death forces Lily to face her fears in order to save the life of her grandfather’s beloved elephant, Queenie Grace, and bring her family together.

Grandma, Aren’t You Glad the World’s Finally in Color Today!

By Lori Stewart (juvenile nonfiction)

A grandma shares with her grandchildren a bit of her parents’ past in this gentle rhyming book that will inspire you to ask questions about your own family. With photographs and a timeline.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Volume 1, BFF

By Brandon Montclare and Amy Reeder (teen graphic novel)

Genius fourth-grader grader Lunella discovers a device that introduces a tyrannosaurus rex into our world. Having your very own dinosaur is cool, unless you end up as lunch. This is a fun slice of the Marvel Universe for all ages.

Deacon Locke Went to Prom

By Brian Katcher (teen fiction)

Shy Deacon asks his best friend to the prom and has to deal with sudden fame when a video of him and his date, who also happens to be his grandma, goes viral.