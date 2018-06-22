Bookmarks | Westerville Magazine July\August

Recommended Reads from Megan Chrusciel, Adult Services Librarian and Tamara Murray, Marketing Manager

Raising Independent, Self-Confident Kids: Nine E

ssential Skills to Teach Your Child or Teen

By Wendy Moss

Child development experts offer professional advice on how to raise kids that can self-monitor, demonstrate tolerance and patience, and overcome obstacles.

Be the Parent, Please: Stop Banning Seesaws

and Start Banning Snapchat: Strategies for Solving the Real Parenting Problems

By Naomi Schaefer Riley

Take back some control over the encroaching ubiquity of technology in your children’s lives with these easy-to-implement tips and tricks.

The Happiest Mommy You Know: Why Putting Your Kid

s First Is the LAST Thing You Should Do

By Genevieve Shaw Brown

An ABC News reporter makes the case that self-care is just as important as the care you provide your children to have a healthy, happy family.

Dirt Is Good: The Advantage of Germs For Y

our Child's

By Jack A. Gilbert and Rob Knight

Leading scientists answer the most common questions on the topic of the microbiome put to them by parents worried about everything from dirt and germs, to asthma and ear infections.

Ignore It!: How Selectively Looking the Other

Way Can Decrease Behavioral Problems and Increase Parenting Satisfaction

By Catherine Pearlman

Learn how, and when, to selectively ignore your misbehaving child to avoid unintentionally enforcing unwanted behavior.

Recommended Reads from Susan Carr, Youth Services Librarian

Picture book

If Kids Ruled The World

By Linda Bailey

If kids ruled the world, cake would be health food, the sidewalks would be trampolines and everyone would be a prince or a princess. Full page, colorful, action-packed illustrations are accompanied by a lively text perfect for sharing.

Reader

Written and Drawn by Henrietta

by Liniers

Henrietta “draws” beginning readers into an exciting, almost scary world of three-headed monsters, a closet big enough to contain an adventure and a brave red-headed girl. Young artists will be inspired to draw their own adventures.

First Chapter

Bug Blonsky and His Very Long List of Don’ts

By E.S. Redmond

Bug’s series of laugh-out-loud bad choices results in a list of “don’ts,” including the dire consequences that get him into trouble. So, don’t eat your cereal while hopping on one foot, or ask your principal if she was pretty when she was young, or make armpit noises when the teacher bends over---or else!

J Fiction

The New Kid

By Karen English

Khufu, the new kid, is a mystery to Gavin and his friends; some of his stories don’t add up. Then, Gavin’s bike disappears from the school’s bike rack and the next day, Khufu comes to school with a bike that looks a lot like Gavin’s. The answers aren’t as clear cut as you’d think.

Teen Fiction

Kids Like Us

By Hilary Reyl

While his mom is directing a movie in a small French town over the summer, Proust loving Martin is attending the local school where he may be the only teen on the autism spectrum. Martin finds connections to his favorite book everywhere, but will he be able to connect to others?

Juvenile Non-Fiction

Square Foot Gardening with Kids

By Mel Bartholomew

Square foot gardening may be the easiest way to get you and your kids out and working in the dirt—and sneak in a little science and math, too. Create a grid of 1-foot squares, choose your plants and away you go—this thorough book will tell you all the hows and whys.