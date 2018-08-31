Bookmarks | Westerville Sept/Oct 2018

Recommended Reads: Children

Gilbert Goldfish Wants a Pet

By Kelly DiPucchio (picture book)

Gilbert Goldfish has everything his heart desires except one thing: a pet! Gilbert searches for the perfect companion, but each new friend doesn’t seem quite right until he meets a particular long-tailed furry pal.

King and Kayla and the Case of the Missing Dog Treats

By Dori Hillestad Butler (reader)

Lovable dog King helps his owner Kayla solve the mystery of the missing dog treats. King is confident he didn’t eat the peanut butter goodies—so there must be an intruder in the house!

Lulu and the Cat in the Bag

By Hilary McKay (first chapter)

When a mysterious cat is left on animal-lover Lulu’s doorstep, she is determined to find the adorable pet a new home. Maybe her grandmother is the perfect new owner?

Modern Grandparenting: Games and Activities to Enjoy with Your Grandchildren

By June Loves (parent/teacher)

Explore over 100 ready-to-try activities that encourage grandparent and grandchild interaction. This book also includes information on how to settle into your role as a possible first-time grandparent.

Wedgie & Gizmo

By Suzanne Selfors (juvenile fiction, juvenile audiobook)

New siblings Wedgie the dog and Gizmo the guinea pig help their owners adjust to becoming a family. While Wedgie patrols the neighborhood in his bright red cape, evil genius Gizmo prepares to take over the world.

Smiley: A Journey of Love

By Joanne George (juvenile nonfiction)

Meet lovable Smiley, an amazing golden retriever born without eyes. After being rescued from a puppy mill, Smiley persevered over his neglect as a pup to become a therapy dog that spreads love everywhere he goes.

A Long Way from Chicago

By Richard Peck (teen fiction)

Two siblings visit their grandmother during the Great Depression. However, Grandma Dowdel isn’t known for baking cookies or being sweet; instead, this shotgun-toting grandma inspires many crazy adventures.

Dogs: From Predator to Protector

By Andy Hirsch (juvenile graphic novel)

Bandana-wearing dog Rudy leads the reader through the evolution of dogs while also teaching about the similarities between the biggest and smallest canines in this fun, factual graphic novel.