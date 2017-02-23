Bookmarks | Westerville Magazine March/April 2017

Recommended Reads from Megan Chrusciel, Adult Services Librarian

×

1 of 6

TheBridgeToBrilliance.jpg

The Bridge to Brilliance: How One Principal in a Tough Community Is Inspiring the World

By Nadia Lopez

In the inspiring story of a school principal in one of Brooklyn’s worst neighborhoods, Nadia Lopez shows that with perseverance and the right people, you can overcome seemingly insurmountable odds.

×

2 of 6

Rainbow.jpg

The End of the Rainbow: How Educating for Happiness (Not Money) Would Transform Our Schools

By Susan Engel

How would our school system and our lives be different if the goal of education was happiness, rather than economic success? The author argues this alternative could create a happier, more whole society.

×

3 of 6

WhyKnowledgeMatters.jpg

Why Knowledge Matters: Rescuing Our Children from Failed Educational Theories

By E.D. Hirsch, Jr.

Tackling everything from over-testing to the achievement gap, the author vies for educational practices based on current cognitive science and developmental psychology.

×

4 of 6

Helping-Children-Succeed-book.jpg

Helping Children Succeed: What Works and Why

By Paul Tough

Adversity and poverty affect a child’s ability to thrive in school. Parents and teachers can help foster qualities such as grit and self-control in the face of such obstacles.

×

5 of 6

kevincarey-theendofcollege.jpg

The End of College: Creating the Future of Learning and the University of Everywhere

By Kevin Carey

Examine how the high cost of college and the increasing accessibility of information and technology will transform higher education.

×

6 of 6

IWishMyTeacherKnew.jpg

I Wish My Teacher Knew: How One Question Can Change Everything for Our Kids

By Kyle Schwartz

After an eye-opening experience in her classroom, the author began to advocate for teachers to learn more about the home lives and struggles of their students. Her initiative has become a global trend.

Recommended Reads from Susan Carr, Youth Services Librarian

×

1 of 6

steamboat-school-coverjpgjpeg-70d643d664ffa089.jpeg

Disney/Hyperion

Steamboat School: Inspired by a True Story

By Deborah Hopkinson (picture book)

Did you know it was against the law to educate African-Americans in St. Louis in 1847? When James’ school is shut down, his teacher finds an ingenious way to educate his students without breaking the law.

×

2 of 6

PeteTheCat.jpg

Pete the Cat and the Surprise Teacher

By James Dean (reader)

Pete’s mom is taking over as substitute at his school in this early reader addition to the popular Pete the Cat series.

×

3 of 6

DearEllenBee.jpg

Dear Ellen Bee: A Civil War Scrapbook of Two Union Spies

By Mary Lyons (teen)

If Miss Bet hadn’t insisted on sending a young freed slave, Liza Bowser, to school, there wouldn’t have been a spy named Ellen Bee. This book is based on the true story of two spies – one African-American, one white – who worked together under a shared secret identity to undermine the Confederacy.

×

4 of 6

SylviaAndAki.jpg

Sylvia and Aki

By Winifred Conkling (juvenile fiction)

In 1940s California, the lives of two girls intersect when Sylvia is not allowed to attend a neighborhood school because of her Mexican heritage and Aki is not allowed to live in her own house because of her Japanese heritage.

×

5 of 6

FirstStepCOVER.jpg

The First Step: How One Girl Put Segregation on Trial

By Susan E. Goodman (juvenile biography)

In 1847, Sarah Roberts took the first step toward the journey of a lifetime after she was removed from her neighborhood school due to her skin color. With help from her parents, “Roberts v. City of Boston” became the first case to challenge segregated schools.

×

6 of 6

IWillAlwaysWriteBack.jpg

I Will Always Write Back: How One Letter Changed Two Lives

By Caitlin Alifirenka and Martin Ganda (juvenile nonfiction)

Until a pen pal assignment, 12-year-old Caitlin had never heard of Zimbabwe. In Zimbabwe, Martin never expected to receive a letter from a white girl in Pennsylvania. Their long-distance friendship changed both of their lives.

Tags

Westerville Jan/Feb 2017

Bookmarks

EAT, SHOP, PLAY

Central Ohio's Most Trusted Directories