Bookmarks | Westerville | Nov./Dec. 2017

Recommended Reads from Megan Chrusciel, Adult Services Librarian

Aunt Sass: Christmas Stories

By P.L. Travers

From the woman who gave us Mary Poppins comes this collection of short stories written for friends as Christmas gifts.

Christmas in the Crosshairs: Two Thousand Years of Denouncing and Defending the World’s Most Celebrated Holiday

By Gerry Bowler

Learn about the history of the Christmas holiday, all the way from pagan times to the present day.

How to Celebrate Everything: Recipes and Rituals for Birthdays, Holidays, Family

Dinners, and Every Day In Between

By Jenny Rosenstrach

This guide to slowing down and making memories out of the holiday season is written to last a lifetime.

Thanksgiving: The Holiday at the Heart of the American Experience

By Melanie Kirkpatrick

Discover the history of Thanksgiving over the past four centuries, from the perspective of both famous figures and ordinary Americans.

Pretty Paper: A Christmas Tale

By Willie Nelson

This unconventional story about the holiday spirit was inspired by the real-life man behind Nelson’s famous Christmas song, “Pretty Paper.”

The 13th Gift: A True Story of a Christmas Miracle

By Joanne Huist Smith

After the death of her husband, the author’s family received anonymous gifts from a mystery benefactor for the 12 days leading up to Christmas.

Recommended Reads from Susan Carr, Youth Services Librarian

Hold Fast

By Blue Balliett (juvenile fiction)

Early Pearl believes her love of words will help solve the mystery of her missing dad so that her family can move out of the homeless shelter and be together again.

Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares

By David Levithan and Rachel Cohn (teen fiction)

A red notebook, two teens on their own in Manhattan during the winter holidays and a crazy scavenger hunt leads to romance for Lily and Dash.

Best in Snow

By April Pulley Sayre (picture book)

“A freeze, a breeze, a cloud, it snows.” Beautiful photographs and simple text capture the wonder of the season.

Andy & Sandy and the First Snow

By Tomie dePaola (reader)

Sandy introduces Andy to the joys of playing in the first snowfall of the winter, including the best part: getting warm. Seasonal fun for beginning readers.

Hopping Ahead of Climate Change: Snowshoe Hares, Science and Survival

By Sneed B. Collard III (juvenile non-fiction)

This book offers an explanation of how short winters endanger animals dependent on a change in fur or feather color to blend in with the snow, and reviews what we can do to help.

The Artful Year: Celebrating the Seasons and Holidays with Family Arts and Crafts

By Jean Van’t Hul (parent/teacher collection)

Divided by season, explore 175-plus family-friendly projects to enhance your child’s appreciation of the world around him or her.

Snow White

By Matt Phelan (juvenile graphic novel)

Set during the stock market crash of the 1920s, this stylish re-telling of the classic fairy tale features a banished heiress, seven street kids, a greedy stepmother and an intrepid Detective Prince.