Bookmarks | Westerville | July/August 2017

Art Workshops for Children
By Herve Tullet (parent/teacher collection)
Dress for a mess and explore your creativity along with your kids with this fun collection by internationally known children’s book author Herve Tullet.
The Barefoot Book of Children
By Tessa Strickland and Kate DePalma (juvenile non-fiction)
This lyrical and colorful book looks at the lives of children all over the world, focusing on our similarities rather than our differences.
Don’t Throw It to Mo!
By David A. Adler (reader)
Mo loves football so much that his mom gets him out of bed with a forward pass. Being the youngest, smallest player on the team doesn’t bother Mo. In fact, he just may be his team’s secret weapon.
Kid Beowulf Volume 1: The Blood-Bound Oath
By Alexis E Farjardo (teen fiction)
Who were Beowulf and Grendel? According to this action-packed graphic novel inspired by the epic poem, they were twins. Blood-Bound Oath sets the backstory for the adventures to come.
Lucky Broken Girl
By Ruth Behar (juvenile fiction)
A car accident traps Ruthie in a body cast for months, shrinking her world to the size of her bed. During her long recovery, Ruthie learns a lot about herself with the help of the friends and family who visit her.
The Thing Lou Couldn’t Do
By Ashley Spires (picture book)
It’s a moment of reckoning for fearless Lou when her friends want to play pirate up in a tree. Lou likes her adventures to be down. What is she going to do? Is it OK not to be good at everything?
Waylon! One Awesome Thing
By Sara Pennypacker (first chapter book)
Fourth grade is a whole new world for science-loving Waylon. The class big shot is dividing the boys into recess teams, his sister is going Goth and a scary bully has returned. Waylon just wants things the way they were. This book is great for fans of Junie B. Jones and Judy Moody.
101 Things for Kids to Do on a Rainy Day
By Dawn Isaac
Next time the weather won’t cooperate, remember the fun ideas from this book to keep your kids entertained and your mind sane.
Beyond the Tiger Mom: East-West Parenting for the Global Age
By Maya Thiagarajan
Help your child reach his or her full potential with this guide on Asian-influenced parenting styles. As an educator, the author delves beyond myths and stereotypes to see what really happens in Asian homes.
Make Your Kid a Money Genius (Even if You’re Not)
By Beth Kobliner
Raising a financially responsible child isn’t contingent on income or your own money habits. Instilling values of hard work, delayed gratification and generosity can ensure your child’s financial future.
The Mommy Shorts Guide to Remarkably Average Parenting
By Ilana Wiles
The parenting book market is overrun with books about how to excel at rearing your child and satirical works on the pitfalls and horrors of parenting. This is the book for those who fall somewhere in between.
Screenwise: Helping Kids Thrive (and Survive) in Their Digital World
By Devorah Heitner, Ph.D.
Explore ways to embrace the technological age and encourage your children to use their digital devices in a way that will help them realize their full potential.
The Gene Machine: How Genetic Technologies Are Changing the Way We Have Kids – and the Kids We Have
By Bonnie Rochman
Explore the new scientific frontier of DNA testing and the implications for parents who have the opportunity to see their children’s genetic future.