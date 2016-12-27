Bookmarks | Westerville | January/February 2017

Adult Reads
The Lucky Years: How to Thrive in the Brave New World of Health
By David B. Agus
We are living in the golden age of medicine. The author takes you through breakthroughs and scientific findings so you can utilize the information for your healthiest self, while avoiding junk science.
Sleep Smarter: 21 Essential Strategies to Sleep Your Way to a Better Body, Better Health, and Bigger Success
By Shawn Stevenson
After a personal tragedy, the author discovered the healing power of sleep. Now he shares his techniques – sleep schedules, nutrition, proper lighting – to help you achieve an ideal night’s sleep.
Start Here: Master the Lifelong Habit of Well-Being
By Eric Langshur and Nate Klemp
This program offers practices to help build up core skills such as mindfulness, gratitude and compassion, and ways proven to rewire the brain for increased focus, engagement and resilience to stress.
Owner’s Manual for the Brain: The Ultimate Guide to Peak Mental Performance at All Ages
By Pierce J. Howard
User-friendly and comprehensive, this guide translates the latest research in neurology, psychology and related fields into a practical, easily understandable manual for the human brain.
Always Hungry?: Conquer Cravings, Retrain Your Fat Cells, and Lose Weight Permanently
By David Ludwig
Is everything that you thought you knew about dieting wrong? Find out how to get your fat cells to work for you instead of against you, without having to constantly feel hungry.
Spark: The Revolutionary New Science of Exercise and the Brain
By John Ratey
Learn about the science behind exercise and why it’s our best natural defense against aging, depression and even Alzheimer’s disease.
Youth Reads
Tommy Can’t Stop
By Tim Federle (picture book)
Tommy is the kid no one can tire out until his sister comes up with the perfect way to place him in the spotlight and channel his endless energy.
Ms. Leakey is Freaky
By Dan Gutman (first chapter book)
Ms. Leakey’s zany plans to make everyone healthier may be too weird even for the kids at Ella Mentry School. How is that possible?
The Gym Day Winner
By Grace Maccarone (reader)
It’s gym day and Sam is the slowest kid in his first grade class. But sometimes being slow is a good thing – especially when it’s time to shoot hoops.
Ghost
By Jason Reynolds (juvenile fiction)
Castle Cranshaw (aka Ghost) has an ability that could take him to the Junior Olympics if he can stay out of trouble. This National Book Award nominee is the first in a series.
Biggie
By Derek E. Sullivan (teen fiction)
Henry “Biggie” Abbott’s armor against bullies is his weight. He’s the son of a baseball legend, but he hates sports. After pitching a no-hitter in wiffle ball during gym class, his armor begins to melt away.
Alice Waters and the Trip to Delicious
By Jacqueline Briggs Martin (juvenile nonfiction)
The founder of the world-renowned restaurant Chez Panisse has a passion for fresh, locally produced food and offers advice for budding foodies and their families.
303 Preschooler-Approved Exercises and Active Games
By Kimberly Wechsler (parent/teacher)
Add this collection of kid-approved games and activities to your bag of tricks. Each fitness and sport skill is taught in stages designed to develop muscles and coordination and, best of all, to encourage fun.