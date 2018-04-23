Bookmarks | Westerville Magazine May/June

Recommended Reads from Tamara Murray, Marketing Manager

Grocery: The Buying and Selling of Food in America

By Michael Ruhlman

This book offers a fascinating history of America’s grocery stores, including reflections on the ways we shop and how that has affected what we eat.

Food 52 Vegan: 60 Vegetable-Driven Recipes for Any Kitchen

By Gena Hamshaw

These colorful and satisfying recipes will appeal to vegans, flexitarians and omnivores alike. Includes everyday substitutions for the creamy and umami flavors of a dairy and meat diet.

The Book Club Cookbook: Recipes and Food for Thought from Your Book Club’s

Favorite Books and Authors

By Judy Gelman and Vicki Levy Krupp

Spice up your next book discussion with recipes for 100 popular book club selections, from To Kill a Mockingbird to The Kite Runner.

Locally Laid: How We Built a Plucky, Industry-Changing Egg Farm – From Scratch

By Lucie B. Amundsen

Follow the humorous adventures of a Midwestern family that turned a backyard chicken coop into a full-fledged pastured poultry ranch.

Six Seasons: A New Way with Vegetables

By Joshua McFadden

Explore a world of flavors with the “vegetable whisperer” as he breaks down the year into two extra seasons: early summer and late summer. While recipes are vegetable-centered, ingredients such as sardines and sausage are utilized.

The Food Explorer: The True Adventures of the Globe-Trotting Botanist Who

Transformed What America Eats

By Daniel Stone

Travel the globe with this tale of David Fairchild, a late-19th century explorer who introduced avocados, mangoes and thousands more crops to the American eater.

Why You Eat What You Eat: The Science Behind Our Relationship with Food

By Rachel Herz

From psychology to neurology, discover the science of food consumption and techniques for improving your eating habits.

Recommended Reads from Susan Carr, Youth Services Librarian

Dumpling Dreams: How Joyce Chen Brought Dumplings from Beijing to Cambridge

By Carrie Clickard (picture book)

When Joyce Chen brought egg rolls to her kids’ school event, she had no idea they would mark the beginning of an American food empire. Now, Chen is recognized as the Julia Child of Chinese food.

Marigold Fairy Makes a Friend

By Elizabeth Dennis (reader)

Marigold fairy’s job is to keep pests out of the garden, but she can’t figure out who is eating all the carrots. Early readers will want to spend time in this colorful world.

Guinness World Records: Fun with Food

By Christy Webster (non-fiction reader)

From the largest bowl of cereal to the tallest cake ever, these record-breaking concoctions will amaze early readers – and make them a little bit hungry.

Space Battle Lunchtime Volume 1: Lights, Camera, Snacktion!

By Natalie Riess (juvenile graphic novel)

You’ve heard of Iron Chef, but nothing can prepare you for Space Battle Lunchtime. Can earthling Chef Peony do battle against alien chefs using weird ingredients in an intergalactic kitchen?

The Secret Recipe

By Jacqueline Jules (first chapter)

Sofia helps Abuela make her famous arroz con leche for the church dinner, but she makes a mistake. Family to the rescue! The only thing missing is the secret ingredient. Will Abuela, and everybody else, notice?

Cakes in Space

By Philip Reeve (juvenile fiction)

Moving to a new planet shouldn’t be so difficult. Astra awakes from her 199-year snooze en route to Nova Mundi to discover the spaceship overrun with killer cupcakes.

Chef Roy Choi and the Street Food Remix

By Jacqueline Briggs Martin (juvenile non-fiction)

Roy Choi brought his neighborhood’s mix of cultures together – from kimchi to tamales to hot dogs – with the Kogi food truck. Bold graffiti designs and mouth-watering descriptions are sure to make tummies rumble.

Slider

By Pete Hautman (teen fiction)

David, a fan of competitive eating, finds himself in training for a pizza eating contest in the hopes of paying back his mom after mistakenly bidding $2,000 for a “historic half-eaten hot dog.”