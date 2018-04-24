A look at some of Westerville’s unique summer camps

Learn to Row

Westerville Crew offers its popular Learn to Row camp again this summer.

Youth classes are available to rising eighth- to 12th-graders, and an adult learning program is offered as well. No previous experience or knowledge of the sport is required.

Campers will learn everything there is to know about the sport of rowing, and participants who are smaller in stature will have the opportunity to learn the position of coxswain – the person who steers the boat and yells out the commands. In addition to learning about the sport, rowers will get the opportunity to make new friends and spend their summer evenings exercising on the summer waters of the Hoover.

A Bug’s Job

For the younger crowds, the children’s program at Inniswood Metro Gardens offers a fun summer program all about bugs at the park’s Education Pavilion.

Each program, geared for children under 8 years old with their parents, lasts approximately one hour. This year, the program’s bug theme aims to teach kids all about different insects and arthropods and how they help in gardens. Each session will feature a short educational presentation followed by activities and crafts.

Summer Camps at the Point

This year, two summer camps will be offered at the Point, Otterbein University’s STEAM education center.

The first, Engineering 101 with LEGO Robotics, targeting grades 4-8, will see students working in two teams to construct and program robots using the LEGO Mindstorms EV3. The robots will compete against each other in logic-based tasks and other challenges such as a sumo match and LEGO Battle Bots.

The second camp, STEAM Ahead, allows students to interactively learn about math and science. Students will spend half the day learning all about biological sciences, participating in activities such as molding organs with play dough, dissecting pig hearts and extracting DNA from vegetables. Students spend the other half of the day taking a hands-on approach to learning about consumer math and economics by making their own stores.

Each participant is responsible for such tasks as purchasing building supplies, calculating their product prices and tax, learning about the binary number system, and playing binary baseball. Students will also get the chance to work with LEGO engineering kits and 3-D printing, and complete STEM-based art projects.

www.otterbein.edu

Bianca Wilson is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Additional Information

The program is offered three times throughout the summer for 10 days each session:

June 18-June 29

July 9-20

July 23-Aug. 3

$95 one session, $250 all three

www.westervillecrew.org

The program runs twice, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

June 5-27

July 10-Aug. 1

Free, no registration required

www.inniswood.org

Both programs run 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Space is limited to 20 students per program.

Engineering 101 with LEGO Robotics: July 16-20

STEAM Ahead: July 30-Aug. 3

$295 each

www.otterbein.edu

