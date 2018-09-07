2018 WesterFlora Garden Tour

×
WesterFlora is a self-driven tour of about a dozen selected beautiful residential gardens in Westerville. This year was the 27th consecutive year of this event held by the Westerville Garden Club which is family-friendly, open to the general public and free of charge.
To enhance the experience, musicians perform and artists paint in the gardens.