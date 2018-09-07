2018 WesterFlora Garden Tour

× 1 of 9 Expand Courtesy of Linda Laine × 2 of 9 Expand Courtesy of Linda Laine × 3 of 9 Expand Courtesy of WesterFlora Committee × 4 of 9 Expand Courtesy of Linda Laine × 5 of 9 Expand Courtesy of Joe MacDuffie × 6 of 9 Expand Courtesy of Joe MacDuffie × 7 of 9 Expand Courtesy of Linda Laine × 8 of 9 Expand Courtesy of Allison Spitale × 9 of 9 Expand Courtesy of WesterFlora Committee Prev Next

WesterFlora is a self-driven tour of about a dozen selected beautiful residential gardens in Westerville. This year was the 27th consecutive year of this event held by the Westerville Garden Club which is family-friendly, open to the general public and free of charge.

To enhance the experience, musicians perform and artists paint in the gardens.