Upper Arlington: Legacy project unveiling

Since UA is celebrating its Centennial in 2018, this year’s Fourth of July celebrations will be unmatched. Start your day with the annual Fourth of July Parade at 9 a.m., followed by the community’s favorite festival–Party in the Park and fireworks finale–beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Northam Park.

Since the Centennial is a once-in-a-lifetime celebration, the UA Centennial Task Force wanted to gift a lasting Legacy Project to the community to commemorate this milestone year. On July 4, task force members, city leaders, civic groups and private individuals will gather at 7 p.m. to unveil the Centennial Plaza–notably defined by three bronze bear sculptures–and a 10-marker History Walk that provides a visual snapshot of UA’s proud history.

Join with family, friends and neighbors for a special Centennial year Fourth of July celebration.

The City thanks the Upper Arlington Civic Association for presenting the annual Fourth of July celebrations.

FUTURE of UA

Have you ever wondered what kids think Upper Arlington will look like in the future? Lucky for us, Michael, a fourth-grader from Windermere Elementary shared his thoughts. To see more great responses from Michael’s classmates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, @CityofUA.

“In a century, most people probably won’t be using coal or oil to generate power, at least I assume so. Solar panels would probably be on a lot more houses, because coal buried in the ground is already getting used up. Most dams would also get a hydraulic generator to make power. Oil from the ocean would also get used up quicker due to the expanding human population in UA.

There will be a lot more inventions, due to some problems like old schools or leaky faucets in houses. Nobody likes to plumb too much. That is what I think Upper Arlington will be like in a century.”

Centennial Merchandise

