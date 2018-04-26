Upper Arlington home gets an outdoor upgrade

× Expand Courtesy of Michael Bashaw, Columbus Pics Real Estate Photography The arch of the ceiling provides additional height, while the white paint welcomes in natural light form the surrounding windows. Combined, they produce a spacious and well-lit environment. Additionally, the open wood frames mimic a lodge interior, creating a relaxing and comfortable atmosphere.

When good weather comes to town, most people like to entertain family and friends outside. However, for one Upper Arlington home, a small screened porch and lack of outdoor living space made it nearly impossible to entertain guests in the great outdoors.

The Cleary Company took on the challenge and transformed an out-of-date screened porch into a lively entertainment space with only a $100,000 budget and less than 50 days.

Photo courtesy of Michael Bashaw, Columbus Pics Real Estate Photography Photo courtesy of Michael Bashaw, Columbus Pics Real Estate Photography Photo courtesy of Michael Bashaw, Columbus Pics Real Estate Photography Photo courtesy of Michael Bashaw, Columbus Pics Real Estate Photography

To start, Cleary Company worked with the homeowners to design a new addition that was simple, clean, fresh and open. With these four words in mind, the company began its work on a 406-square-foot interior and exterior entertainment space that extended the use of the homeowner’s beautiful back yard.

“This was a large porch project,” says company owner George Cleary. “But we gave the finishing touches so that if it was just the two of them enjoying a night out by the fireplace, they would feel cozy in that space.”

When all was said and done, the homeowners had a new screened porch with lots of space for large gatherings, a ceiling fan and fireplace to regulate the space’s temperature with changing weather and a TV mounted above the fireplace for enjoying afternoon football games.

