UA celebrates the warmest months with community fun

It’s warm and breezy, kids are playing outside and, as Ella Fitzgerald said, livin’ is easy.

Upper Arlington residents don’t have to search hard to find summer happenings that keep sunny days from becoming dog days. Staying outside and active, enjoying the heat rather than dreading it, aren’t hard when you’re celebrating, and these three events in UA will make certain you’re doing all three.

Fourth of July Celebration

All day July 4 at Northam Park

What would July be without UA’s grand July 4 celebration? Join up with the Upper Arlington Civic Association to party Independence Day-style with fireworks, the annual parade and Party in the Park. The day starts early with a 6:30 a.m. city-wide wake-up call, which kick-starts the day with the whole city.

After getting in that morning coffee, enjoy the annual parade at 9 a.m. This year’s theme is Reflections, celebrating the city’s 99th birthday. On April 18, the Civic Association hosted a Float Builders’ Workshop to help all aspiring float builders create their first float. The association even covered some of the expenses for both neighborhood and service organization floats.

The party continues at 5 p.m., when the Party in the Park begins at Northam Park, with entertainment by Shucking Bubba Acoustic and Shucking Bubba Deluxe. The tables open at 5:30 p.m., and the Parade Float and UAHS Outstanding/Distinguished Alumni award presentation begins around 7:30 p.m.

Finally, tune into 93.3 F.M. WODC at 10 p.m. and settle in, because it’s time for the fireworks.

Summer Celebration

6-9 p.m. July 13 at Thompson Park

A kid’s paradise, the Summer Celebration offers all the best entertainment for the whole family. An inflatable obstacle course, giant slip ‘n’ slide, inflatable bouncy boxing and maze, tethered hot air balloon rides, juggling demonstrations, a balloon artist, face painting, and Minute to Win It games will make it a day of excitement under the summer sun. The UA Fire Division will also make an appearance to show off its fire engines and help everyone cool down.

As the sun sets, settle down as the UA Parks and Recreation Department hosts Jurassic World in the 2017 Movie in the Park series. Be sure not to miss Finding Dory on July 28 and Moana on Aug. 11 after the Summer Celebration closes.

Upper Arlington Farmers’ Market Peak of the Pick

3-6 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Upper Arlington Senior Center

The Upper Arlington Farmers’ Market runs May 17-Sept. 27. You can pick up all things local from the market. This includes your standard market items like fruits and vegetables, but you’ll also find some interesting items such as organic dog food, gourmet granola and soy candles as well.

Then, on Aug. 16, the annual Peak of the Pick event will take the Senior Center. Free samples of farmers’ market items will be available, so don’t miss the Peak of the Pick if you’ve been looking to try out some market offerings. Peak of the Pick will also feature an expanded market and live music, so come hungry and ready to party.

