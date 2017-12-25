UA kitchen remodel creates bounty of light and storage

× Expand Photo courtesy of Rick Kelley Builders

For many families, the kitchen is the heart of the home. It’s a place where everyone gathers to enjoy quality time and food together. But when a kitchen becomes outdated, dark and cramped, it’s hard to enjoy it to its full potential.

Megan and Jason Stein’s kitchen felt small and dark thanks to a poor layout and outdated design elements. After they welcomed their first child to the Upper Arlington home, the Steins wanted a kitchen in which the whole family could make memories.

“We recently had our first child, a little girl, and we wanted to design the kitchen so it could serve as a fun and enjoyable place for the whole family to gather and make dinner together during the week, and bake our family gingerbread Christmas cookies every year,” says Megan.

We wanted to design the kitchen so it could serve as a fun and enjoyable place for the whole family to gather and make dinner together during the week, and bake our family gingerbread Christmas cookies every year.

The Steins spent a decent amount of time researching contractors in the area, deciding on Rick Kelley Builders after receiving multiple recommendations from friends and family. The Steins were especially impressed with the design expertise of Jeremy Kelley, Rick Kelley’s son and company partner.

Photo courtesy of Megan Stein Photo courtesy of Rick Kelley Builders Photo courtesy of Rick Kelley Builders Photo courtesy of Rick Kelley Builders

“One thing that we really enjoyed about working with the Kelleys was that Jeremy Kelley helped us through the design process,” says Megan. “Jeremy has a design background and offered tons of great suggestions and insights for everything from the types of materials and color schemes, to the layout of the new kitchen.”

The Steins wanted to remodel their kitchen to include more space for storage, but they also wanted to bring better lighting into the heart of their home. With the help of Rick Kelley Builders, the Steins were able to design a space perfect for their needs.

“The added counter space, taller and deeper cabinets, light and bright color scheme, and added lighting have totally changed how we use the kitchen from day to day,” says Megan. “It’s really become a gathering spot during family get-togethers.”

Jenny Wise is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at jwise@cityscenemediagroup.com.