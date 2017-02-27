UA High School’s Research and Design Lab inspires steps toward innovation

× Expand Photo courtesy of City of Upper Arlington

An anonymous donation to the Upper Arlington Education Foundation has jump-started a new movement at Upper Arlington High School.

The Research and Design Lab was crafted during the 2015-16 school year when a group of teachers and administrators came together with Battelle for Kids to discuss ways to not only celebrate innovation in the Upper Arlington community, but bring innovation to the community.

Following these conversations, the district decided to invest in a new position that would help lead and manage the project. At the end of the school year, freshman literature and composition honors teacher Laura Moore interviewed for the position and stepped into the role of instructional leader.

“We’re trying to drive home this idea that, in order for innovation to grow, there needs to be a safe space,” Moore says, adding that a steering committee has also been developed and established in order to help the Research and Design lab reach its goals.

While it may sound like a physical space, the high school’s Research and Design Lab is a concept that brings educators and students together to explore ways to enhance learning, whether that be through projects such as the modification of the high school’s global classroom course, or simple discussion groups, brainstorming sessions and workshops.

“We found through these discussions that students and teachers both wanted the same thing,” Moore says. “They all had the same complaints of what got in the way of what makes school joyful. We ended up asking the question, ‘How can we bring joy back to the classroom?’”

Although the lab is still in its early stages, Moore says there is a lot of passion and optimism surrounding the project. Students and teachers face the same pressure from increasing demands, she says.

“(The Research and Design Lab) should be a joyful place to come,” Moore says. “People have expressed a sense of empowerment in trying to make things better.”

Moore says she was a student at UAHS before she was a teacher, and she has witnessed firsthand just how deep the district’s dedication to its students goes.

“I can say without hesitation that some of the smartest and most passionate people I’ve ever met are in this building,” she says. “My hope is that we share some of our ideas, and that it can be inspiring for the community at large.”

“This year, I’ve tried to pop in and out of classrooms and write a blog post about every class I visit,” Moore says. “I think it’s important for the community to know what we’re doing, and it’s important that we share these stories going forward with the innovation.”

To read more about the Research and Design Lab’s projects and initiatives, visit www.uaschools.org, where you can find Moore’s blog under the “Academics” tab.

