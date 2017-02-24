UA High School’s exchange program with sister city continues to grow

× Expand Photo courtesy of Upper Arlington City Schools A group of past UAHS students outside Edinburgh Castle.

Anyone who has traveled – whether that be a drive to the next state over or a long plane ride overseas – knows how enriching experiencing new cultures, customs, food and places can be. And so does the Upper Arlington City School District.

Since the late 1990s, students at Upper Arlington High School have traveled to Upper Arlington’s Scottish sister city, St. Andrews, as part of a cultural exchange program. Over the years, the program has grown substantially as more and more students have expressed interest in journeying to Scotland.

In previous years, roughly 10 students went to Scotland. Now, UAHS math teacher and Scotland Exchange Coordinator Brian Chandler says the school brings closer to 17. Sometimes sophomores are accepted, but most of the students are seniors, with a handful of juniors. This year, four juniors were accepted into the program.

“The application numbers just kept growing and growing,” Chandler says.

The students used to leave in February, but now they go in March, when it’s a little warmer. This year, the students leave on March 10 during their spring break and stay for about 10 days. They each stay with the host family of a Scottish student who visited Upper Arlington a few months earlier, in October. The exchange is through a partnership with St. Andrews’ Madras College, a secondary school. In Scotland, secondary schools are similar to U.S. high schools.

There is an exchange component for teachers, too. Two Upper Arlington teachers attend the March trip, and stay with the two Madras teachers who stayed with them in October.

“It’s always fun for us to see them,” says Chandler, who is staying behind this year and giving two other teachers the opportunity to go on the exchange trip.

The UA students visit Madras one day, but Chandler says the exchange is cultural rather than strictly educational, as the students do not receive class credit. Depending on the year, the students will take day trips to Edinburgh, Scotland’s capital city, as well as Glasgow and Dundee.

The capital city is always a trip highlight.

“Some of the history buffs might be more into Edinburgh Castle, and then another kid will be really into the golf,” Chandler says. “They really like the hiking. We’ll go along the coast while we’re there.”

Chandler says the exchange program stands out among other overseas trips the district organizes, since it isn’t organized through a tour company or for class credit.

“(The program) is more about seeing the country and staying with the families,” Chandler says. “Part of it is, because the (Scottish) kids come here in October, they really get to know each other during that time. So March is like a reunion of sorts. They get to know someone and have that personal connection.”

Not only do the students get the chance to connect with Scottish students, but Chandler says the experience bonds the students together, too.

“When they graduate, so many students tell me it was the highlight of their high school career,” Chandler says. “They get to know kids in Upper Arlington they didn’t know before. It brings together groups that don’t normally interact.”

Warm Welcomes

Scottish exchange students from Madras College are given a warm, Upper Arlington welcome when they visit in October. Because they arrive so close to a number of traditional American holidays, Chandler says the students are treated to a Thanksgiving dinner as well as a fake trick-or-treating. They stay with an Upper Arlington student’s family between 10 days and two weeks.

“We’re always trying different things with them and showing them around Columbus,” Chandler says.

Sister City Fast Facts

St. Andrews, Scotland

-Population: About 17,000

-The earliest inhabitants were fishermen and farmers before the medieval era brought in monks, academics, armies and pilgrims.

-St. Andrews Cathedral was constructed in 1160 and was the largest building in Scotland for seven centuries.

-University of St. Andrews, founded in 1413, is the third oldest university in the English-speaking world. England’s Oxford and Cambridge universities come first.

-Golf was first played in St. Andrews in 1552, according to written records. Around the world, the town is considered the “Home of Golf.”

-The town’s motto is “Dum Spiro Spero,” or, “While I breathe, I hope.”

-St. Andrews sits about 50 miles north of Scotland’s capital, Edinburgh, on Scotland’s east coast.

Information courtesy of www.VisitStAndrews.com.

