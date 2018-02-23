UA kitchen remodel has one dominating feature

× 1 of 6 Expand × 2 of 6 Expand The key to the project is the consistent design between the kitchen and what was formerly a separate living room. “Before the renovation, we couldn’t hang out in the kitchen,” Lisa says, “but now it is part of our living space. Before the renovation, we weren’t using our formal living room at all.” × 3 of 6 Expand × 4 of 6 Expand Lively hardwood floors and dark, rich base of the dominant, 13-foot-long center island anchor the pearly white cabinetry of the new kitchen. Shades of gray detail the negative space surrounding the custom-made built-ins and beautifully reflect the light from the new fixtures and two additional windows. × 5 of 6 Expand × 6 of 6 Expand Focusing on the details is imperative to any design. Geometrically precise features complement the ornate molding and bring unity to the room. The variety between textures and the broad range in the gray color scheme lends added excitement to the overall look of the remodel. “Our renovation definitely improved the utilization of our existing space,” says Lisa, “and has an incredible wow factor when people see it for the first time.” Prev Next

When Brian and Lisa Knickle moved into their Upper Arlington home in spring 2016, they found that one of their biggest challenges was space.

The Knickles and their 5-year-old twins, Henry and Annabelle, felt cramped in their new home’s kitchen, and the family wasn’t using the attached living room at all.

“We both love to cook and I love to bake,” says Lisa, “and we really wanted to get our kids involved. Storage was a huge issue too, with stuff being stored in our basement and our mudroom.”

The couple contacted Joe and Teresa DeCenzo, the father-daughter remodelers and homebuilders behind DeCenzo Company in Uptown Westerville. To give the Knickles their dream kitchen, the DeCenzo Company brought skilled craftsmanship and high-quality materials, including Ohio-sourced wood, to the project.

The Knickles now wake up to breakfast at a giant, gorgeous center island in a spacious and vibrant hub for family, friends and food. By maximizing the design qualities and utility of their kitchen, the couple met their goals and simultaneously raised the value of their home.

“We love cooking and entertaining in our new space,” says Lisa. “We are thrilled with how it turned out. The kitchen is now truly the centerpiece of our family each evening.”

Zach Maiorana is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at jwise@cityscenemediagroup.com.

