Tri-Village Community Calendar | May/June 2018

Arts & Entertainment
GCAC Columbus Arts Festival 2017
Columbus Arts Festival
May 15
Cardboard Building Challenge
3-6 p.m.
Wyman Woods
1520 Goodale Blvd.
www.grandviewheights.org
May 17
St. Jude Discover the Dream
6-10 p.m.
Columbus Zoo & Aquarium
4850 Powell Road
www.stjude.org
May 19-Aug. 12
Creating the Illusion: Costumes & Characters from the Paramount Pictures Archive
Decorative Arts Center of Ohio
145 E. Main St. Lancaster
www.decartsohio.org
May 25
Marble Cliff Mile
6:30 p.m.
Corner of Cambridge Boulevard and Third Avenue
www.marblecliffmile.com
May 26
Memorial Day Parade
10 a.m.-noon
First Avenue between Cambridge Boulevard and Oxley Road
www.grandviewheights.org
May 26
Pool Opening Day
1-9 p.m.
Grandview Heights Municipal Pool
1350 Goodale Blvd.
www.grandviewheights.org
May 27
UAHS Commencement
9:30 a.m.
Schottenstein Center
555 Borror Dr.
www.uaschools.org
May 27
GHHS Commencement
3 p.m.
Grandview Heights High School
1587 W. Third St.
www.ghcsd.org
May 27
Jim Young Memorial Car Show
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Giant Eagle Market District
840 W. Third Ave.
www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org
May 31
Fifth Annual Chocolate Walk
6-8 p.m.
Throughout Grandview
www.ghpl.org
June 15
Tour de Grandview Cycling Classic
6-11 p.m.
Throughout Grandview
www.grandviewheights.org
June 16
Digfest
4-10:30 p.m.
Grandview Yard
900 Goodale Blvd.
www.grandviewdigfest.com
Upper Arlington Centennial
www.uaoh100.org
Spring Fling
May 1
Sandwich Stroll
10:30 a.m.-noon
Sunny 95 Park
4395 Carriage Hill Ln.
www.uaoh.net
May 4
UACF Raise the Roof
7-11 p.m.
Amelita Mirolo Barn at Sunny 95 Park
4395 Carriage Hill Ln.
www.uacommunityfoundation.com
May 16
Farmers’ Market
3-6 p.m.
Upper Arlington Senior Center
1945 Ridgeview Rd.
www.uaoh.net
May 19
Spring Fling
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sunny 95 Park
4395 Carriage Hill Ln.
www.uaoh.net
May 20
Wall of Honor Inductees
3-5 p.m.
Municipal Services Center
3600 Tremont Rd.
www.uaoh.net
May 28
UACA Memorial Day Run
9 a.m.-noon
Reed Road Park
3855 Reed Rd.
www.uaca.org
June 7-July 19
Music in the Park
7-8:40 p.m.
Sunny 95 Park
4395 Carriage Hill Ln.
www.uaoh.net
June 8
Movie in the Park
9-10:30 p.m.
Mountainview Christian Church
2140 Fishinger Rd.
www.uaoh.net
June 15
Swim Under the Stars
7-10 p.m.
Tremont Pool
2850 Tremont Rd.
www.uaoh.net
Upper Arlington Public Library
2800 Tremont Rd., www.ualibrary.org
UACF Riase the Roof
May 2
Give Your Brain a Workout
1-2:30 p.m., Main Branch
May 3
BYOC: Bring Your Own Crafts
11 a.m.-noon, Main Branch
May 5
Who’s Choosing What You See Online? Personal Data, Privacy and Algorithmic Curation for Seniors
10:30-11:30 a.m., Main Branch
May 5
Make It Grow: Planting Program
2-2:45 p.m., Main Branch
May 9
Exercise and the Aging Brain
1-2:30 p.m., Main Branch
May 12
Family Movie and Popcorn
2-4 p.m., Main Branch
May 15
Backyard Vegetables and Other Edibles
7-8 p.m., Main Branch
May 16
After School Movie and Activity
2:30-4:30 p.m., Main Branch
May 16
Introduction to Google Sheets
6:30-8 p.m., Main Branch
May 18
Art in Nature: Exploring the Work of Alfred Tibor
12:30-1:30 p.m., Main Branch
May 19
STEAM Storytime
10:30-11:15 a.m., Main Branch
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. First Ave., www.ghpl.org
May 1-31
Annual Bobcat Show by Grandview School Students
May 7
Music & Movement
11-11:30 a.m., Meeting Room
May 9
Grandview Library Writers Club
6:30-8:30 p.m., Conference Room B
May 10
Fox N Hounds
7-8 p.m., Conference Room A
May 11
Presents for Mom
3-4 p.m., Meeting Room
May 14
Don’t Get Excited!
6-8:30 p.m., Meeting Room
May 15
Doctor Who: Regeneration
7-8 p.m., Meeting Room
May 17
Yappy Hour 10
6:30-8 p.m.
June 25
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Tournament
2-4 p.m., Meeting Room