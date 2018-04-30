Tri-Village Community Calendar | May/June 2018

Arts & Entertainment

× Expand Photo courtesy of Larry Hamill GCAC Columbus Arts Festival 2017 Columbus Arts Festival

May 15

Cardboard Building Challenge

3-6 p.m.

Wyman Woods

1520 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.org

May 17

St. Jude Discover the Dream

6-10 p.m.

Columbus Zoo & Aquarium

4850 Powell Road

www.stjude.org

May 19-Aug. 12

Creating the Illusion: Costumes & Characters from the Paramount Pictures Archive

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio

145 E. Main St. Lancaster

www.decartsohio.org

May 25

Marble Cliff Mile

6:30 p.m.

Corner of Cambridge Boulevard and Third Avenue

www.marblecliffmile.com

May 26

Memorial Day Parade

10 a.m.-noon

First Avenue between Cambridge Boulevard and Oxley Road

www.grandviewheights.org

May 26

Pool Opening Day

1-9 p.m.

Grandview Heights Municipal Pool

1350 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.org

May 27

UAHS Commencement

9:30 a.m.

Schottenstein Center

555 Borror Dr.

www.uaschools.org

May 27

GHHS Commencement

3 p.m.

Grandview Heights High School

1587 W. Third St.

www.ghcsd.org

May 27

Jim Young Memorial Car Show

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Giant Eagle Market District

840 W. Third Ave.

www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org

May 31

Fifth Annual Chocolate Walk

6-8 p.m.

Throughout Grandview

www.ghpl.org

June 15

Tour de Grandview Cycling Classic

6-11 p.m.

Throughout Grandview

www.grandviewheights.org

June 16

Digfest

4-10:30 p.m.

Grandview Yard

900 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewdigfest.com

Upper Arlington Centennial

www.uaoh100.org

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jared Nyhart Spring Fling

May 1

Sandwich Stroll

10:30 a.m.-noon

Sunny 95 Park

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.uaoh.net

May 4

UACF Raise the Roof

7-11 p.m.

Amelita Mirolo Barn at Sunny 95 Park

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.uacommunityfoundation.com

May 16

Farmers’ Market

3-6 p.m.

Upper Arlington Senior Center

1945 Ridgeview Rd.

www.uaoh.net

May 19

Spring Fling

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunny 95 Park

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.uaoh.net

May 20

Wall of Honor Inductees

3-5 p.m.

Municipal Services Center

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.uaoh.net

May 28

UACA Memorial Day Run

9 a.m.-noon

Reed Road Park

3855 Reed Rd.

www.uaca.org

June 7-July 19

Music in the Park

7-8:40 p.m.

Sunny 95 Park

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.uaoh.net

June 8

Movie in the Park

9-10:30 p.m.

Mountainview Christian Church

2140 Fishinger Rd.

www.uaoh.net

June 15

Swim Under the Stars

7-10 p.m.

Tremont Pool

2850 Tremont Rd.

www.uaoh.net

Upper Arlington Public Library

2800 Tremont Rd., www.ualibrary.org

× Expand Photo courtesy of Emily Sommer Photography UACF Riase the Roof

May 2

Give Your Brain a Workout

1-2:30 p.m., Main Branch

May 3

BYOC: Bring Your Own Crafts

11 a.m.-noon, Main Branch

May 5

Who’s Choosing What You See Online? Personal Data, Privacy and Algorithmic Curation for Seniors

10:30-11:30 a.m., Main Branch

May 5

Make It Grow: Planting Program

2-2:45 p.m., Main Branch

May 9

Exercise and the Aging Brain

1-2:30 p.m., Main Branch

May 12

Family Movie and Popcorn

2-4 p.m., Main Branch

May 15

Backyard Vegetables and Other Edibles

7-8 p.m., Main Branch

May 16

After School Movie and Activity

2:30-4:30 p.m., Main Branch

May 16

Introduction to Google Sheets

6:30-8 p.m., Main Branch

May 18

Art in Nature: Exploring the Work of Alfred Tibor

12:30-1:30 p.m., Main Branch

May 19

STEAM Storytime

10:30-11:15 a.m., Main Branch

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. First Ave., www.ghpl.org

May 1-31

Annual Bobcat Show by Grandview School Students

May 7

Music & Movement

11-11:30 a.m., Meeting Room

May 9

Grandview Library Writers Club

6:30-8:30 p.m., Conference Room B

May 10

Fox N Hounds

7-8 p.m., Conference Room A

May 11

Presents for Mom

3-4 p.m., Meeting Room

May 14

Don’t Get Excited!

6-8:30 p.m., Meeting Room

May 15

Doctor Who: Regeneration

7-8 p.m., Meeting Room

May 17

Yappy Hour 10

6:30-8 p.m.

June 25

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Tournament

2-4 p.m., Meeting Room