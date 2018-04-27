Tri-Village offers a variety of cultural dining options

French Connection

La Chatelaine

1550 W. Lane Ave.

× Expand Photo by Laura Cole

La Chatelaine offers authentic French food, drinks and atmosphere right here in the Tri-Village area. In the bakery, French breads and pastries are handmade and produced fresh every day. In the bistro, customers are offered self-serve breakfast and lunch for their convenience, while dinner is a traditional seated service.

“We have been established since 1991 in the Columbus area and I am proud that our family-owned restaurant has flourished and now has three locations,” says General Manager Valerian Wielezynski, son of the original founders.

The bar area features a wine list, morning mimosas and bloody Marys, not to mention the signature La Chatelaine Martini. At lunch, you can get a three-course combo for just $10.

Peruvian Palate

Sí Señor!

1456 W. Fifth Ave.

Another family-owned and operated restaurant, Sí Señor! creates all of its delicious food with a personal touch and a Latin influence. Sí Señor! serves sandwiches, soups, salads, desserts and natural juices based on authentic Peruvian cuisine. All meats are roasted in-house and desserts are made 100 percent from scratch.

The diverse sandwich menu offers 15 different savory options, so there is something for everyone. In addition to authentic Peruvian sandwiches, the restaurant also puts a Latin twist on classics.

The grilled cheese blends sharp cheddar and provolone cheese, applewood bacon and jalapeños, and is topped with homemade tomato jam on white Italian bread. The tres leches cake is a fan favorite and the perfect end to a Sí Señor! flavor-packed experience. Customers can get a full meal including dessert for just $11.

Southern Comfort

Yats

1386 Grandview Ave.

When it comes to food filled with comfort, laughter and love, there’s nothing quite like New Orleans cuisine. At Yats in Grandview Heights, customers can get their favorite Cajun meals quick and easy for under $10 a plate.

Every day, the chalkboard menu offers a rotating list of diverse sauces and stews, creating seven to 10 dishes all served on rice with a slice of Cajun buttered baguette.

“There is not a lot of Cajun in Columbus, and it is a very underserved market. Many people think that Cajun is spicy, so they hesitate to try it, but really it is just super flavorful,” says General Manager Jason O’Rourke. “We’ll have been at this location four years in June, and every day, we still have new people walk through the door. Once people walk in, they are hooked.”

Korean on the Go

GoCupz

974 W. Fifth Ave.

GoCupz offers one-of-a-kind Korean American cuisine. With build-your-own bowls, wraps and boxes, there’s a wide variety of options at this fast-paced restaurant. For each build-your-own option, there is a variety of marinated proteins, sauces and spices to mix in for a customized experience.

Want to delve deeper into authentic Korean cuisine? Customers can order from a list of specialty dishes including bibimbop, a gluten-free, traditional Korean dish with vegetables, topped with an over-easy egg. Guests can enjoy a full meal for less than $11.

Laura Cole is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.