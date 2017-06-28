Tri-Village libraries: diverse summer reading programs

× Expand Photo courtesy of Grandview Heights Public Library Grandview Heights Public Library host Stories on the Lawn.

Studies show that if children aren’t adequately stimulated when school is out of session, they fall behind when back in session. Continuing to challenge children during the summer is vital to their success, but it’s not just about getting them to read a book or two.

A study published in Phi Delta Kappan suggests that children benefit from books tailored to both their interests and reading level, as well as offering positive reinforcement from adults. A parent, teacher or mentor who can encourage the child to find books he or she will enjoy and ones that will help keep him or her stimulated during the summer months will motivate the child to read and retain what’s been read.

Lucky for Tri-Village area residents, the Grandview Heights and Upper Arlington public libraries are well aware of these facts. Both libraries’ summer reading programs are offering diverse programs for people of all ages, and the children in the community are finding huge benefit.

Grandview Heights Public Library

Flexibility is key for the Grandview Heights Public Library (GHPL) summer reading club. If a child isn’t interested in a particular subject, asking him or her to read five books on that subject isn’t going to be stimulating. In a similar vein, all children are on varying reading levels. It’s key, says Eileen McNeil, teen and youth services manager for GHPL, that the program remains open-ended to encourage as many children as possible to continue learning during the summer break.

“I realized that 20 minutes a day doesn’t work for everyone, or a book a week doesn’t work for everyone,” says McNeil, who has been with GHPL for 15 years. “If you say you have to read 10 books this summer, that can really intimidate a struggling reader. We don’t want to make anyone feel like it’s too hard for them when the whole point is to keep them reading.”

McNeil says the library encourages children to work with their teachers or parents to come up with a reading plan that best suits their needs, rather than having a template to which all reading club members adhere. Of course, fabulous prizes await those who complete their reading goals.

Prizes include free clay time at the Clay Café, tickets to Kings Island and an after-hours party at the library for the winner and 10 of his or her friends. The most coveted prize of all? Once school is back in session, the winner gets to ride to school in the back of a fire engine or police cruiser.

“We’re always tweaking, because we’re always trying to figure out what works,” says McNeil. “What we really like to do is see kids coming into the library all summer long, because you’re never sure what treasures you’re going to find.”

Upper Arlington Public Library

At the Upper Arlington Public Library (UAPL), getting summer reading program children involved in the community and out in the sun is just as important as ensuring they’re continuing to read in the summer. Dena Little, youth services manager for UAPL, has seen the UAPL summer reading program change from a very traditional and rigid program to the club it is today: tailored, exciting and quite popular, with more than 4,000 sign-ups from people of all ages.

“We do a lot of promotion of parks and rec programs,” says Little. “We encourage them to go to Music in the Parks (events) that are for all ages. Families can participate, grandma and baby can participate. We want everyone to enjoy this.”

This year, the UAPL’s summer reading club theme is of building a better world. Programs are split into four categories: virtual, community, at-home and library activities, encouraging children to get out of the house, come to the library and engage in the world around them.

“Our activities are focused on building your better self,” says Little. “Science experiments, how to recycle, how to reuse things, how to fix things up.”

Little says UAPL has strayed from awarding physical prizes for reading, as library affiliates wants to encourage children to read because they enjoy reading, not because they want to get a prize. Scavenger hunts, nature hikes and bike rides are just a few of the community programs UAPL uses for its series. The programs, Little hopes, will get the whole family involved.

“We’re really encouraging adults to participate, because it’s great modeling for children,” she says. “If mom and dad are reading, the children are reading as well.”

Amanda DePerro is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

RELATED READS