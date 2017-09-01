Tri-Village Community Calendar | Sept./ Oct. 2017

Through Sept. 3

Nationwide Children’s Championship

The Ohio State University Golf Club

3605 Tremont Rd.

www.ncc-golf.com

Wednesdays through Sept. 27

Upper Arlington Farmers’ Market

3-6 p.m.

Upper Arlington Senior Center

1945 Ridgeview Rd.

www.uaoh.net

Through Oct. 26

Central Ohio Glass Masters

Concourse Gallery

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.uaoh.net

Sept. 3

Golden Bear Bash

6:30-11 p.m.

Tremont Center

2160 Tremont Center

www.goldenbearbash.com

Sept. 4

Labor Neighbor Day

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Jones Middle School

2100 Arlington Ave.

www.uaoh.net

Sept. 4

Upper Arlington Labor Day Arts Festival

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Northam Park

2070 Northam Rd.

www.uaoh.net

Sept. 10

Kitchen Kapers Tour

Noon-5 p.m.

Upper Arlington

www.kitchenkapers.org

Sept. 10, 30

In Our Own Image: The Genesis of Photography and the Contemporary Eye

2 p.m., Sept. 10; 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sept. 30

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio

145 E. Main St.

www.decartsohio.org

Sept. 22-24

Union County Covered Bridge Bluegrass Festival

Pottersburg Bridge

17141 Inskeep-Cratty Rd.

www.coveredbridgefestival.com

Oct. 1

UA Author Series presents Jamie Ford

2 p.m.

Upper Arlington High School

1650 Ridgeview Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Oct. 8

Fall Fest

1-5 p.m.

Fancyburg Park

3375 Kioka Ave.

www.uaoh.net

Oct. 8

Central Ohio Glass Masters Reception

2-4 p.m.

Concourse Gallery

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.uaoh.net

Oct. 17-19

Golden Bear Scare

6:30- 9 p.m.

Smith Nature Park

1340 Fishinger Road

www.uaca.org

Oct. 21

39th Annual Great Pumpkin Run

9 a.m.

Larry Larson Middle School

1240 Oakland Ave.

www.grandviewheights.org

Oct. 28

The Craft Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Tremont Center

2160 Tremont Center

www.tremontcenter.com

Nov. 4

American Cancer Society presents The Columbus Cattle Barons Ball

Hollywood Casino

200 Georgesville Rd.

www.columbuscattlebaronsball.org

Upper Arlington Public Library

2800 Tremont Rd., www.ualibrary.org

Sept. 2

Family Movie and Popcorn

2-4 p.m., Main Branch

Sept. 10

Board Game Café

1:30-4:30 p.m., Lane Road

Sept. 16

Kindness Rocks

10 a.m.-2 p.m., Main Branch

Sept. 18-22

Fairy Tale Scavenger Hunt

Lane Road

Oct. 1-Nov. 12

Sunday Film Series: Cinema of Wes Anderson

Every other Sunday, 2-4 p.m., Main Branch

Oct. 16

Repurposed Book Crafts

3:30-5:30 p.m., Lane Road

Oct. 25-26

Bling Out a Pumpkin

Lane Road

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. First Ave., www.ghpl.org

Sept. 13

Grandview Library Writers Group

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Sept. 27

Red Cross Blood Drive

1-7 p.m.

Oct. 6-31

Skeletons, Disguises and a Creature of the Night

Oct. 10

Bonsai Basics

7-8 p.m.

Oct. 12

MUSIC: Jason and Michelle

7-8 p.m.

Oct. 31

Fifth Annual Howlin’ Halloween

6-8 p.m.