Tri-Village Community Calendar | Nov./Dec. 2017

Arts and Entertainment

Through Nov. 5

Tri-Village Restaurant Week

www.chamberpartnership.org

Through Nov. 30

Currents

Concourse Gallery

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.uaoh.net

Nov. 2-4

Fall Play: The Laramie Project

7 p.m.

Grandview Heights High School

1587 W. Third Ave.

www.ghcsd.org

Nov. 2

UAHS Golden Bear Marching Band Indoor Concert

7:30-8:30 p.m.

Upper Arlington High School

1650 Ridgeview Rd.

www.uaband.org

Nov. 4

Holiday Bazaar & Craft Show

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Our Lady of Victory Parish Life Center

1559 Roxbury Rd.

www.ourladyofvictory.cc

Nov. 4

Holiday Bazaar

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Edison Intermediate/Larson Middle School

1240 Oakland Ave.

www.ghcsd.org

Nov. 5-Dec. 23

18th Annual Gifts of the Craftsmen

Ohio Craft Museum

1665 W. Fifth Ave.

www.ohiocraft.org

Nov. 13

The Stand Project: Street Smart

6-9 p.m.

Upper Arlington High School

1650 Ridgeview Rd.

www.uaschools.org

Nov. 10-12

Fall Follies: Stars and Stripes Forever Concert

7:30 p.m. Nov. 10-11, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 12

Upper Arlington High School

1650 Ridgeview Rd.

www.uavocalmusic.org

Nov. 23

Columbus Turkey Trot

9 a.m.

The Shops on Lane Avenue

1675 W. Lane Ave.

www.columbusturkeytrot.com

Dec. 1

Winter Festival & Tree Lighting Ceremony

6-8:30 p.m.

Mallway Park

2096 Upper Arlington Ave.

www.uaoh.net

Dec. 3-7

Christmas in the Park

2:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 3, 6-8:30 p.m. Dec. 4-7

Thompson Park

4250 Woodbridge Rd.

www.uaca.org

Dec. 5

Holiday Tree Lighting

6:30-8 p.m.

Grandview Center

1515 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.org

Dec. 11

Orchestra Concert

7:30-8:30 p.m.

Hastings Middle School

1850 Hastings Ln.

www.uaschools.org

Dec. 14

UACT SHOWcase

7:30-10 p.m.

Upper Arlington High School

1650 Ridgeview Rd.

www.uaschools.org

Dec. 14

High School Holiday Choral Concert

7-9 p.m.

Grandview Heights High School

1587 W. Third Ave.

www.ghcsd.org

Dec. 19

Tremont Center Christmas Event

6-8 p.m.

2160 Tremont Center

www.uaoh.net

Upper Arlington Public Library

2800 Tremont Rd., www.ualibrary.org

Nov. 2

BYOC: Bring Your Own Crafts

11 a.m.-noon, Main Branch

Nov. 12

Sunday Film Series: Cinema of Wes Anderson

2-4 p.m., Main Branch

Nov. 13

Repurposed Book Crafts

3:30 pm., Lane Road

Nov. 16

Live at the Library: The Castros

7-8 p.m., Main Branch

Nov. 25

Family Movie and Popcorn

2-4 p.m., Main Branch

Nov. 27

Reading to Rover

7-8 p.m., Lane Road

Dec. 2

Holiday Happiness

10 a.m.-2 p.m., Main Branch

Dec. 7

Home for the Holidays

4-6 p.m., Miller Park

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. First Ave., www.ghpl.org

Nov. 7

Music in the Atrium: Kristen Peters

7-8 p.m.

Nov. 14

Practical Parenting: Tools for Raising a Self-Reliant Kid

6:30-8 p.m.

Nov. 15

Flights with Friends: Ohio Designer Craftsmen

7-8:30 p.m.

Nov. 28

Parachute Play

10:15-11 a.m.

Nov. 30

The Social Significance of Star Trek

7-8 p.m.

Dec. 4

Music: Grandview Singers

7-8 p.m.

Dec. 27

Red Cross Blood Drive

1-7 p.m.