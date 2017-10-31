Tri-Village Community Calendar | Nov./Dec. 2017

Arts and Entertainment
Through Nov. 5
Tri-Village Restaurant Week
Through Nov. 30
Currents
Concourse Gallery
3600 Tremont Rd.
Nov. 2-4
Fall Play: The Laramie Project
7 p.m.
Grandview Heights High School
1587 W. Third Ave.
Nov. 2
UAHS Golden Bear Marching Band Indoor Concert
7:30-8:30 p.m.
Upper Arlington High School
1650 Ridgeview Rd.
Nov. 4
Holiday Bazaar & Craft Show
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Our Lady of Victory Parish Life Center
1559 Roxbury Rd.
Nov. 4
Holiday Bazaar
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Edison Intermediate/Larson Middle School
1240 Oakland Ave.
Nov. 5-Dec. 23
18th Annual Gifts of the Craftsmen
Ohio Craft Museum
1665 W. Fifth Ave.
Nov. 13
The Stand Project: Street Smart
6-9 p.m.
Upper Arlington High School
1650 Ridgeview Rd.
Nov. 10-12
Fall Follies: Stars and Stripes Forever Concert
7:30 p.m. Nov. 10-11, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 12
Upper Arlington High School
1650 Ridgeview Rd.
Nov. 23
Columbus Turkey Trot
9 a.m.
The Shops on Lane Avenue
1675 W. Lane Ave.
Dec. 1
Winter Festival & Tree Lighting Ceremony
6-8:30 p.m.
Mallway Park
2096 Upper Arlington Ave.
Dec. 3-7
Christmas in the Park
2:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 3, 6-8:30 p.m. Dec. 4-7
Thompson Park
4250 Woodbridge Rd.
Dec. 5
Holiday Tree Lighting
6:30-8 p.m.
Grandview Center
1515 Goodale Blvd.
Dec. 11
Orchestra Concert
7:30-8:30 p.m.
Hastings Middle School
1850 Hastings Ln.
Dec. 14
UACT SHOWcase
7:30-10 p.m.
Upper Arlington High School
1650 Ridgeview Rd.
Dec. 14
High School Holiday Choral Concert
7-9 p.m.
Grandview Heights High School
1587 W. Third Ave.
Dec. 19
Tremont Center Christmas Event
6-8 p.m.
2160 Tremont Center
Upper Arlington Public Library
2800 Tremont Rd., www.ualibrary.org
Nov. 2
BYOC: Bring Your Own Crafts
11 a.m.-noon, Main Branch
Nov. 12
Sunday Film Series: Cinema of Wes Anderson
2-4 p.m., Main Branch
Nov. 13
Repurposed Book Crafts
3:30 pm., Lane Road
Nov. 16
Live at the Library: The Castros
7-8 p.m., Main Branch
Nov. 25
Family Movie and Popcorn
2-4 p.m., Main Branch
Nov. 27
Reading to Rover
7-8 p.m., Lane Road
Dec. 2
Holiday Happiness
10 a.m.-2 p.m., Main Branch
Dec. 7
Home for the Holidays
4-6 p.m., Miller Park
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. First Ave., www.ghpl.org
Nov. 7
Music in the Atrium: Kristen Peters
7-8 p.m.
Nov. 14
Practical Parenting: Tools for Raising a Self-Reliant Kid
6:30-8 p.m.
Nov. 15
Flights with Friends: Ohio Designer Craftsmen
7-8:30 p.m.
Nov. 28
Parachute Play
10:15-11 a.m.
Nov. 30
The Social Significance of Star Trek
7-8 p.m.
Dec. 4
Music: Grandview Singers
7-8 p.m.
Dec. 27
Red Cross Blood Drive
1-7 p.m.