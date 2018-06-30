Tri-Village Community Calendar | July/August 2018

Arts and Entertainment
Through July 19
Music in the Parks
Thursdays, 7-8:40 p.m.
UA Arts Stage at Sunny 95 Park
4395 Carriage Hill Ln.
Through Sept. 26
Upper Arlington Farmers’ Market
Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m.
Upper Arlington Senior Center
1945 Ridgeview Rd.
July 1
Alumni Association Open House
1-4:30 p.m.
Upper Arlington High School
1650 Ridgeview Rd.
July 4
Fourth of July Parade
9 a.m.
Northwest Boulevard
July 4
Party in the Park
5 p.m.
Northam Park
2070 Northam Rd.
July 4
Fourth of July Fireworks
10 p.m.
Northam Park
2070 Northam Rd.
July 6
Charlie Foxtrot Quintet
7-8:40 p.m.
The Green at Kingsdale
3150 Tremont Rd.
July 12
Movie in the Park: Angels in the Outfield
Dusk
Thompson Park
4250 Woodbridge Rd.
July 27
Movie in the Park: Monsters, Inc.
Dusk
Thompson Park
4250 Woodbridge Rd.
July 28
Grandview Hop
5-9 p.m.
Grandview Avenue between First and Fifth avenues.
Aug. 10
Movie in the Park: Paddington 2
Dusk
Thompson Park
4250 Woodbridge Rd.
Aug. 25
Grandview Hop
5-9 p.m.
Grandview Avenue between First and Fifth avenues
Upper Arlington Centennial
July 4
Legacy Unveiling
7 p.m.
Northam Park
2070 Northam Rd.
July 12
Summer Celebration
6-9 p.m.
Thompson Park
4250 Woodbridge Rd.
July 21
Swim Under the Stars
7-10 p.m.
Reed Road Water Park
2000 Hastings Ln.
Upper Arlington Public Library
2800 Tremont Rd., www.ualibrary.org
July 2
Songs of America
7-8 p.m., Miller Park Branch
July 3
Red, White, and Bikes
2-3 p.m., All Branches
July 7
hUmAn Connections: The Conversation
10:30 a.m.-noon., Main Branch
July 14
Make Your Own Ice Cream
2-3 p.m., Main Branch
July 15
Board Game Café
1:30-4:30 p.m., Main Branch
Throughout Aug.
Library Scavenger Hunt
Main Branch
Aug. 1
Repurposed Book Crafts
3:30-5:30 p.m., Main Branch
Aug. 2
Craft Palooza
All day, Main Branch
Aug. 4
hUmAn Connections: The Conversation
10:30 a.m.-noon, Main Branch
Aug. 9
Fun Day Carnival
6:30-7:30 p.m., Miller Park Branch
Aug. 18
Red Cross Blood Drive
10 a.m.-3 p.m., Main Branch
Aug. 23
Genealogy for Beginners
7-8 p.m., Main Branch
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. First Ave., www.ghpl.org
Throughout July
Art Exhibit: Photographs by Vince McGuire
July 2
Hollywood Goes to Postwar Europe
6-8:30 p.m.
July 9
Local Heroes Day
10:30-11:30 a.m.
July 10-31
Music on the Lawn
Tuesdays, 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Throughout Aug.
Art Exhibit: Pet Paintings by Kelly Zalenski
Aug. 3
Story Time at Night Under the Stars
7-8 p.m.
Wyman Woods
1515 Goodale Blvd.