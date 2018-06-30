Tri-Village Community Calendar | July/August 2018

Arts and Entertainment

Through July 19

Music in the Parks

Thursdays, 7-8:40 p.m.

UA Arts Stage at Sunny 95 Park

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.uaoh.net

Through Sept. 26

Upper Arlington Farmers’ Market

Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m.

Upper Arlington Senior Center

1945 Ridgeview Rd.

www.uaoh.net

July 1

Alumni Association Open House

1-4:30 p.m.

Upper Arlington High School

1650 Ridgeview Rd.

www.bearalums.com

July 4

Fourth of July Parade

9 a.m.

Northwest Boulevard

www.uaca.org

July 4

Party in the Park

5 p.m.

Northam Park

2070 Northam Rd.

www.uaca.org

July 4

Fourth of July Fireworks

10 p.m.

Northam Park

2070 Northam Rd.

www.uaca.org

July 6

Charlie Foxtrot Quintet

7-8:40 p.m.

The Green at Kingsdale

3150 Tremont Rd.

www.uaoh.net

July 12

Movie in the Park: Angels in the Outfield

Dusk

Thompson Park

4250 Woodbridge Rd.

www.uaoh.net

July 27

Movie in the Park: Monsters, Inc.

Dusk

Thompson Park

4250 Woodbridge Rd.

www.uaoh.net

July 28

Grandview Hop

5-9 p.m.

Grandview Avenue between First and Fifth avenues.

www.grandviewhop.com

Aug. 10

Movie in the Park: Paddington 2

Dusk

Thompson Park

4250 Woodbridge Rd.

www.uaoh.net

Aug. 25

Grandview Hop

5-9 p.m.

Grandview Avenue between First and Fifth avenues

www.grandviewhop.com

Upper Arlington Centennial

www.uaoh100.org

July 4

Legacy Unveiling

7 p.m.

Northam Park

2070 Northam Rd.

www.uaoh.net

July 12

Summer Celebration

6-9 p.m.

Thompson Park

4250 Woodbridge Rd.

www.uaoh.net

July 21

Swim Under the Stars

7-10 p.m.

Reed Road Water Park

2000 Hastings Ln.

www.uaoh.net

Upper Arlington Public Library

2800 Tremont Rd., www.ualibrary.org

July 2

Songs of America

7-8 p.m., Miller Park Branch

July 3

Red, White, and Bikes

2-3 p.m., All Branches

July 7

hUmAn Connections: The Conversation

10:30 a.m.-noon., Main Branch

July 14

Make Your Own Ice Cream

2-3 p.m., Main Branch

July 15

Board Game Café

1:30-4:30 p.m., Main Branch

Throughout Aug.

Library Scavenger Hunt

Main Branch

Aug. 1

Repurposed Book Crafts

3:30-5:30 p.m., Main Branch

Aug. 2

Craft Palooza

All day, Main Branch

Aug. 4

hUmAn Connections: The Conversation

10:30 a.m.-noon, Main Branch

Aug. 9

Fun Day Carnival

6:30-7:30 p.m., Miller Park Branch

Aug. 18

Red Cross Blood Drive

10 a.m.-3 p.m., Main Branch

Aug. 23

Genealogy for Beginners

7-8 p.m., Main Branch

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. First Ave., www.ghpl.org

Throughout July

Art Exhibit: Photographs by Vince McGuire

July 2

Hollywood Goes to Postwar Europe

6-8:30 p.m.

July 9

Local Heroes Day

10:30-11:30 a.m.

July 10-31

Music on the Lawn

Tuesdays, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Throughout Aug.

Art Exhibit: Pet Paintings by Kelly Zalenski

Aug. 3

Story Time at Night Under the Stars

7-8 p.m.

Wyman Woods

1515 Goodale Blvd.