Tri-Village area offers trendy fitness opportunities

A new year brings new hope for healthier lifestyles, though even the best intentions are often forgotten by February. For those who are ready to shake up their routine, intimidated by organized fitness or just flat-out unmotivated, there are some unique opportunities in the area that might do the trick.

Geared specifically toward women, Pure Barre incorporates a ballet bar into a low-impact, high-intensity workout. Each class is a full-body workout with an extra focus on the thighs, hips, seat, abs and arms. The goal is to work your muscles to complete fatigue in every 55-minute class. Most people see results after just 10 classes.

With a location in Grandview Heights and two others in central Ohio, Pure Barre reaches about 200 people every day. Emily Johnson, owner of all three locations, is a former The Ohio State University cheerleader who found personal success with the Barre technique.

“I discovered the technique just over six years ago near my hometown in Michigan,” Johnson says. “At the time, boutique fitness was exclusive to yoga studios and crossfit gyms. There was nothing really in-between for the busy women who wanted to get in a good workout and continue on with their day.”

New members can get one month of unlimited classes for $99.

You might have heard of SoulCycle, a trendy chain of spinning classes found in many east and west coast cities. The spinning craze has hit the Tri-Village area, too, with Cycle614, the first fitness studio in Columbus completely dedicated to indoor cycling, co-owned by Demi Tsapatsaris and Mark Placenti. The atmosphere and the emphasis on healthy stress release inspire members to ride, rock and rejuvenate. Tsapatsaris describes Cycle614 as “a venti-sized endorphin fix.”

“Together, we find freedom in our rides by turning the outside off and turning the music up,” says Tsapatsaris.

It’s easy to register for a class with online sign-up, and you can even choose your bike seat ahead of time. On average, a single ride can burn anywhere from 500 to 1,000 calories with a full-body workout, often incorporating weights into the routine. Each ride is around $17, but with package deals, you spend less per ride.

The fast-paced endorphin overload isn’t relaxing for everyone, though, which is why so many have found GoYoga enticing. With locations in New Albany, Powell, Upper Arlington, Worthington and Grandview, GoYoga is the largest yoga company in Columbus.

Regular yoga practice has many benefits, such as increased energy, strength, awareness and overall wellness. With GoYoga, the intensity level of each workout can be modified to meet your needs and skill level. From relaxation to power flow, the variety of styles offered make it easy to find what works for you. New members get two weeks of unlimited classes for only $25.

