Plenty of ways to have family fun this summer

Finding ways to keep the kids entertained all summer can be a challenge. Luckily, the Tri-Village area has plenty of opportunities for you to fill up the rest of your summer with fun activities that the whole family can enjoy.

Farmers’ Market

Throughout the summer, the Upper Arlington Farmers’ Market provides more than local produce. It also offers a fun bazaar that highlights the talents of the community. The market is held every Wednesday starting at 3 p.m. at the Upper Arlington Senior Center.

Songs of America

Get in the mood for Fourth of July with some patriotic songs. Local band RMT will perform live in Miller Park on July 2 at 7 p.m. Bring blankets, chairs and enjoy the outdoors as these local musicians perform.

× Expand Check out local band RMT at Songs of America on July 2 in Miller Park for a patriotic performance just in time for Independence Day festivities.

Red, White, and Bikes

Make your bicycle look as patriotic as you feel. Bring your bike to any branch of the Upper Arlington Public Library on July 3 at 2 p.m. and decorate it just in time for Fourth of July celebrations.

Party in the Park

Every year Northam Park showcases the best of Fourth of July fun, including food trucks and live music from the Conspiracy Band. Beginning at 5 p.m., the party will continue through the night, right in time for a captivating fireworks display.

Legacy Unveiling

While hanging out in Northam Park for Party in the Park, be sure to check out the unveiling of the Centennial Legacy Project at 7 p.m. Commemorating 100 years of Upper Arlington, the Centennial Plaza will feature sculptures by local artist Alan Hamwi. The History Walk will highlight Upper Arlington’s achievements with 10 markers along the pedestrian walkway into the park.

× Expand Renders of the new park

Summer Celebration

Thompson Park hosts an outdoor family event full of fun activities including an obstacle course, balloon art, live music and hot air balloon rides. The night will settle down with a Movie in the Park showing of Angels in the Outfield. The celebration begins at 6 p.m. on July 12.

× Expand Burlap sack races are just one fun activity to enjoy at the Summer Celebration

Locked in at the Library: Escape Room

On July 20, the Grandview Heights Public Library offers the ultimate challenge: escape! Once the library closes at 7 p.m., you will be tested to see if you have what it takes to break out of the library’s escape room. Games and pizza will also be provided.

Jammin’ With Annie

Annie Hawe invites your little ones to join her jam band. Dance, create and, best of all, play along with the band with a selection of over 100 different percussion instruments from which to choose. Join the band at Miller Park Library at 10:30 a.m. on July 21.

Swim Under the Stars

On July 21, you can spend more time at the pool with an evening swim. The Reed Road Water Park will be open until 10 p.m., and if you get there after 7 p.m. admission is free.

Christmas in July Pool Party

Do you love summer but long for the holidays? The Grandview Heights Municipal Pool lets you enjoy both by celebrating Christmas in July. Join Santa Claus in the pool and for winter activities with a summer twist. Christmas will begin at 7 p.m. on July 25.

Splat! On Canvas

The Grandview Heights Public Library invites you to paint and create on canvas. Participants also can enter their artwork into a contest for a chance to win a prize. The painting begins at 6 p.m. on July 26.

StoryWalk Storytime

Combine book club with your work out. Join the group on July 27 at 11 a.m. as they read Over in the Forest: Come and Take a Peek by Marianne Berkes and stroll through Fancyburg Park at the same time.

Story Time at Night Under the Stars

Telling stories around the campfire is a tradition. The Grandview Heights Public Library will present a special story time for the family at the Grandview Heights Park and Recreation’s family campout in Wyman Woods Park. The event begins on Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. and continues overnight into Aug. 4.

Fun Day Carnival

Close out the summer with this annual outdoor carnival. There’s plenty of fun activities to enjoy such as a book walk, bean bags and face painting, and even more fun prizes to win. Join the fun on Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Miller Park Library Lawn.

