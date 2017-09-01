The Upper Arlington Historical Society creates UA history book for centennial

With the Upper Arlington centennial coming up in 2018, a lot of work has gone into creating an Upper Arlington Centennial history book that will be published this September. The book will showcase big events from the previous 100 years in Upper Arlington.

“The Upper Arlington Historical Society’s book will have over 200 pages, and is written in a conversational voice and includes a mixture of old and new photographs,” says Melanie Brown of the historical society. “The book covers the events and milestones that have shaped Upper Arlington for the past 100 years.”

The book, A Cherished Past, A Golden Future: Celebrating the First One Hundred Years of Upper Arlington, will be the first updated history book in 30 years. The project was started all the way back in 2013, and is expected to be complete late September.

“The Upper Arlington Historical Society has been working on this updated edition since 2013, always with the goal to have it available in time for Upper Arlington’s Centennial celebration,” says Brown.

So, what can people expect to see in the book? The growth of a town, businesses, and amazing traditions.

“Establishment and growth of the schools, establishment of our own library system, how and when the village of Upper Arlington became the city of Upper Arlington, how and when neighborhoods and business districts were developed, and traditions like the Fourth of July parade are all in the book,” says Brown.

The book will be available for purchase online, by phone or at the historical society. One can pre-order online at www.uahistory.org, by emailing info@uahistory.org, or by calling 614-470-2610.

Books are $35 each, plus shipping and handling. The historical society will have book events in the fall where pre-ordered books can be picked up to avoid the shipping and handling charge. In addition, copies of the book will be available for purchase at these events for anyone who did not pre-order. Information about the book events will be posted on the website.

Jake Nerone is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

UA100 Centennial Magazine

With all of the activities and events slated for the Upper Arlington centennial, 2018 is going to be a busy year. To help residents keep track of all the fun, the city has partnered with CityScene Media Group to produce an event guide for the centennial. Featuring stories about the people, places and milestone events that make the community so special, the UA100 Centennial Magazine will be distributed to every home’s mailbox in Upper Arlington. Don’t miss out on any of the excitement in 2018; look for your copy of Centennial Magazine in early January.