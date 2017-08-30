UA Senior Center evolves alongside busy, active seniors

Today, seniors are more active than ever. People are living longer, and making sure those extra years are as filled with as much joy and community as possible.

According to the United States of Aging’s 2015 survey, maintaining physical health is the No. 1 concern for older Americans, followed by memory loss and maintaining mental health. Eighty-six percent of older adults say they are well-prepared for their senior years. A decisive 94 percent of Americans age 60 and older say that they are positive, optimistic people.

None of this is news to the folks at the Upper Arlington Senior Center, where that optimism shines. The center is giving older adults the opportunity to stay active in their personal lives and continue to be an integral part of the Tri-Village community.

“They’re interested in learning new things, meeting new friends, potentially sharing their skills as a volunteer,” says Sally Gard, who has worked at the center for 28 years and now serves as its director. “We’ve gone from one yoga class a week to four, we started slow-pitch softball in ’87.. and it has grown and expanded... to a multi-level league with age groups.”

In addition to physical activities such as yoga, softball and various dance classes, the center is also dedicated to educating seniors. History classes are particularly popular, says Gard, along with watercolor painting and classes on organization and technology. All of the classes work members toward one goal: keeping involved and active.

“As a country, we have learned more about the benefits of movement for health that has done two things: motivated us to bring more programming, and … motivated our members to ask for more programming and expand the kinds of classes we offer,” says Jane Sindel, recreation supervisor for the center. “Unfortunately, people have stereotypes in their mind of what a senior center is, but as you see, we are far from that. We have real action going on here.”

× 1 of 6 Expand × 2 of 6 Expand × 3 of 6 Expand × 4 of 6 Expand × 5 of 6 Expand × 6 of 6 Expand Prev Next

The UA Senior Center has 2,030 members – all above the age of 50 – and sees hundreds of people walk through the doors every day. Because it’s a senior center, Sindel and Gard say many in their 50s and 60s are apprehensive about visiting. The pair, with nearly 50 combined years of service to the center, see members at the top and bottom of the age spectrum.

“With our age range, we see the person who’s still in the workplace and the person who’s much past that point,” says Sindel. “People sometimes, I think, are a little bit cautious about coming to a senior center, but what about coming to a senior center that goes kayaking?”

Another major benefit of being a member at the center is its nonjudgmental culture. Between working adults and those above the age of 90 who still see a personal trainer a few times each week, the center is less about competition and more about community.

“It’s a very loving atmosphere, very accepting,” says Gard. “Nobody cares what you did in life. … We’re just glad you’re here.”

It is far from an average senior center, but still offers traditional programs. Balance-focused classes, scheduled card games, Medicare and Medicaid enrollment classes, and chair volleyball may be the programs people tend to think about when they hear the words senior center. However, employees want to ensure that their members are not only staying active, but remaining safe and pain-free while doing it, so keeping the brain active and improving hand-eye coordination and balance are key.

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

For seniors on a budget, the senior center is a participant of SilverSneakers, an initiative that offers free fitness programs for people above the age of 50 and on Medicare. With a plethora of classes, 1,800 square feet of gym space and the added bonus of seeing friends each time a member walks through the center doors, it’s hard to come up with reasons not to stop by.

“The best gift is to watch a shy person come through the doors,” says Gard. “Then, as they come in and get engaged and start making friends, you hear them laughing and talking. You see them in another program, and another program, and soon, they’re in your office, telling you how happy they are.”

For Sindel, standout moments come with feedback from members. She recalls a moment after a group day trip when a member approached Sindel to talk about how thankful she was for the program.

“She came up to me and said, ‘You don’t know how glad I am for this trip, because I lost my spouse a year ago today and I didn’t know what I was going to do with myself,’” says Sindel. “That was a big moment for me because you don’t know what everyone is going through. … Getting those little nuggets of love back, well, let’s come back and do this again tomorrow. It’s a blessing.”

Amanda DePerro is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

RELATED READS