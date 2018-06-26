The Grandview Hop is back and better than ever

The half-mile stretch of Grandview Avenue between First and Fifth avenues will be buzzing the last Saturday of every month this summer with the best Grandview Hop events to date.

This year over 60 pop-up vendors, food trucks and artists will be participating in the Grandview Hop presented by Columbus Young Professionals in partnership with Destination Grandview. There will be a hop from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 28, Aug. 25 and Sept. 29.

Big Things to Come

This year, the hop events are bigger and more entertaining than ever. With the addition of two new lots, one in the First Merchants Bank parking lot and the other on the south end in the Spencer Research parking lot, Grandview Hop is introducing many new activities and features.

“We will be introducing two entertainment pockets this year … which will offer plenty of live acts, local musicians, food trucks, a Kid’s Activity Area sponsored by Cub Shrub and the Grandview Heights Public Library, an ice sculpture by Sculptdecor each month, spin art, and much more,” says Derek Grosso, CEO of the Columbus Young Professionals. “We’re also planning an interactive art experience — A Living Coloring Book — during the September event to wrap up the season!”

An Abundance of Vendors

“We’ve got more than 60 pop-up vendors, food trucks and artists participating, in addition to more than 50 brick-and-mortar businesses and restaurants along Grandview Avenue,” says Grosso.

There will be more than a handful of food trucks on a rotating basis and live music at each event, in addition to the ever-growing list of confirmed vendors. Some of the live music includes Sean Marshall, Jenny Flory, Sam and Rod, the Collaborators, and Other Songs by Sparky.

For updated entertainment line-ups, check out the Grandview Hop Facebook page.

Supporting the Community

“A new partnership with Endeavor Brewing Co. will allow us to serve delicious local brews at all four Grandview Hop events,” says Grosso. “One hundred percent of the proceeds from our Pop-up Beer Garden will benefit four different charities throughout the summer.”

Last year, the hop events raised more than $10,000

for charity and organizers hope to raise even more this season. TriVillage Mentor League, Columbus Australian Rules Football Club, Columbus Inspires and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio are all beneficiaries of the Beer Garden Charity.

“Destination Grandview is excited to be supporting the Grandview Hops again this summer season,” says Brian Cheek, Executive Director of Destination Grandview. “We appreciate the increased visibility and visitation the hops bring Grandview Heights area bars, restaurants, shops, and hotels.”

For more information about the Grandview Hops, check out www.grandviewhop.com. And for a complete list of vendors, check out www.grandviewhop.com/vendors/.

