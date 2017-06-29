The Grandview Hop cools the summer with craft beer

× Expand Photo courtesy of Columbus Young Professionals Club

Music, art, food and adult beverages are among the attractions offered by the Grandview Hop, held the last Saturday of the month each summer.

The remaining dates for this year’s hop, presented by the Columbus Young Professionals (CYP) Club in partnership with Destination Grandview, are July 29 and Aug. 26.

The hop takes place on Grandview Avenue, in between First and Fifth avenues from 5-9 p.m. There will be a plethora of fun activities for all ages at the hop, from live music to local art and shopping.

More than 40 vendors will be featured along Grandview Avenue, seeling an assortment of eclectic products. Many independently-owned shops along Grandvieww Avenue will stay open late for the hop.

“(The hop) is excited to add a food truck court, bringing additional local food options to the event,” says Derek Grosso, CEO and founder of the CYP Club.

There will also be a pop-up beer garden featuring craft beers, all proceeds from which will benefit different charities. In June, the garden benefited the Tri-Village Mentor League; it benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio in July and Columbus Inspires in August. The beer garden is on Second Avenue.

Grandview Hop partnerships don’t end with these charitable organizations.

“(The hop) will be partnering with the Grandview-Marble Cliff Arts Council to include even more local art and artists in the summertime event, which has not been a focus in the past,” says Grosso. “Our goal is to raise money for more public art in the city and to unveil an exciting Grandview art mural in 2018.”

There will be a special bonus edition of the Grandview Hop Dec. 9 from 4-8 p.m. Shops along Grandview Avenue will offer holiday deals on gifts as well as hot chocolate, cider and giveaways for attendees.

Though there are a number of parking areas, attendees are encouraged to walk, bike or take COTA to the hop.

In order to encourage biking, “we are also planning to host a bicycle parking corral along the hop route starting in July,” says Grosso.

The Grandview Hop is free and open to the public. For more information about the hop and other summer events in the Grandview Heights community, visit www.grandviewhop.com. To follow along on social media, use the hashtag #GrandviewHop.

Zoe Zeid is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.