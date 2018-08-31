Strong Columbus roots make for a new local favorite

× Expand Photo courtesy of High Bank Distillery

For High Bank Distillery’s Columbus-native owners, creating and maintaining Columbus history drives the business.

Named after the High Bank of the Scioto and Olentangy rivers, High Bank Distillery opened at the beginning of June this year. With 200 seats and a full-service bar and kitchen, the new Grandview location has plenty of space for customers to dine, drink and play games.

The opening exceeded expectations for High Bank’s president, Jordan Helman, and master distiller, Adam Hines. Customer turnout was beyond what they anticipated in the first few months, and they hope to use customer feedback to build off that momentum.

Helman and Hines began working together while Helman was opening Zest Juice Company with his wife. Soon after, about four years ago, they started working on High Bank Distillery. The pair originally wanted to open a brewery in Columbus, but eventually realized how tough the competition was becoming in the area and decided to turn their efforts elsewhere.

“As much as we like craft beer, we like bourbon just as much, so we decided to pivot to that other passion and start exploring the opportunities to open a distillery in Columbus,” Helman says.

They currently have three house-made spirits available: High Bank Vodka, Statehouse Gin and Whiskey War. Their bourbon is in production and is expected on the shelves sometime in 2020.

The distillery has a focus on Columbus history, and the theme often appears on their menu with cocktails such as the Sullivant Collins or the Old Franklin, a play on an Old Fashioned with a flair. The dedication to Columbus also carries into the kitchen, where food is prepared with ingredients from local farms.

High Bank had the opportunity to create some Columbus history of their own, thanks to new rules allowing a distillery and restaurant behind the same storefront.

“High Bank is the first distillery in Ohio that was built from the ground up being a restaurant and a distillery, which we felt was pretty unique,” Hines says.

The owners plan to stay focused on Columbus as they enter the fall season, with seasonal items being added to both the food and drink menus. They also hope to fill the large space up with Buckeye fans for football season. Both the inside dining room and the outdoor patio are equipped with TV’s to watch the games.

“We’re going to have a great indoor/outdoor experience for all the Buckeye games,” Hines says.

For more information about High Bank Distillery visit its website at www.highbankco.com.

Whisky and Maple Manhattan

Ingredients:

2 oz. Whiskey War

1/2 oz. maple syrup

1/4 split vanilla bean

1 orange peal

2 dashes Angostura bitters

1 dash orange bitters

Instructions:

Muddle split vanilla bean, maple syrup, orange peel and bitters. Add Whiskey War and ice. Stir. Strain over a large ice cube and garnish with additional orange peel and cinnamon stick. Enjoy.

