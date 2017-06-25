UA-based Bellisari’s celebrates family tradition

× Expand Photo courtesy of Walking Heart Photography

From jalapeños and figs to honey and blue cheese, Annette Bellisari Johnson is not afraid to use unconventional flavors in her sauces and spreads.

Johnson’s creative concoctions might fluctuate from fiery to fruity, but she credits one constant ingredient for her business success: family.

“Coming from an Italian-American family, … our lives are about talking about food (and) all of us standing around making food,” says Johnson, director of product development for Bellisari’s. “It is a part of our heritage. It’s just always been that way in my family.”

Johnson and Jim Miller, president of Bellisari’s, previously worked together in the specialty food industry. They launched Bellisari’s in May 2016 with the mission of bringing “gourmet convenience” and culinary tradition to customers through their line of cleverly crafted condiments.

“We are all about family and friends gathering around the kitchen island … enjoying wine, enjoying some really nice food,” Miller says. “It’s the camaraderie, it’s the laughter (and) the memories that (Bellisari’s) really brings to life.”

Johnson says many of her fondest memories take place in the kitchen. She recalls that she first started making sauces by taking traditional recipes and tweaking them to her tastes.

“I remember my dad made this parmesan cream sauce when we were young, and I remember adding spinach to it or adding roasted red peppers,” she says. “Every time I would try it, I would make something different out of it.”

Now, Johnson continues to experiment, and is constantly drawing inspiration for new products from current food trends.

“(I look for) what is going on in the market, if anyone has even touched upon the product or the flavor profile that we are thinking about doing,” she says.

Luckily, Johnson does not have to travel far for feedback, as she has two in-home taste testers: her sons, Max, 11, and Cooper, 8.

“They definitely give me their two cents when I am working on some new stuff,” she says.

The research and development process relies heavily on trial and error, but the hard work has resulted in several bestsellers, such as the Blistered Jalapeño and Fig Spread, the first product created for Bellisari’s.

“I feel like it is close to my heart,” Johnson says. “I love the way it tastes and I feel good about putting it in front of a customer.”

The company’s second-most popular product, Bellisari’s Saigon Street Sauce, is Miller’s favorite.

“I love it because it is so versatile,” he says, adding that he uses the mustard-based pepper sauce on sandwiches and steaks, as well as in stir fry dishes. “I am obviously not as talented as Annette in the kitchen, and so for someone who is not as talented, the versatility of that is really nice. I can use it with just about anything and it works.”

Johnson says she is proud to be an entrepreneur and mother from Upper Arlington. Especially praiseworthy, she says, are the resources available for aspiring food-business owners.

To show their appreciation for the community’s support, Johnson and Miller strive to give back through donations to charities that focus on aiding those struggling with addiction, Miller says.

“The long-term plan for Bellisari’s is to be a leader in addiction support and funding, and supporting those with addiction challenges,” he says.

Bellisari’s allows Miller and Johnson, who have known each other for seven years, to fulfill their shared dream of setting out on a business venture of their own.

“We complement each other’s strengths,” Miller says. “That has also been one of our successes and why we have been able to accomplish so much in a short time.”

Bellisari’s products are currently sold by various retailers in six states: Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri.

Saigon Slaw

Courtesy of Bellisari’s

Ingredients:

1 bag chopped cabbage

1 bag broccoli slaw

1 lb. bacon, fried

½ sweet onion, diced

2 cups cheddar cheese, finely shredded

1 jar Bellisari’s Saigon Street Sauce

Directions:

Add all ingredients and toss thoroughly. Refrigerate for at least two hours before serving. Makes eight servings. For garnish, add black or toasted sesame.

Amanda Etchison is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

