Bookmarks from the Grandview library | Nov 2018

Recommended Reads

Cottons: The Secret of the Wind

By Jim Pascoe

Bridgebelle is young rabbit who spends her days working at the carrot factory manufacturing “cha,” a mysterious substance that the rabbits use to fuel their home, the Vale of Industry. However, she secretly dreams of using cha to create beautiful art. The enemies of the rabbits, the foxes, have their own plans for cha and summon a deadly force to help them attain their goals. This graphic novel is perfect for anyone who loves Watership Down, gorgeous art, or an intriguing and fully developed fantasy world. (ages 9-14)

Love Sugar Magic: A Dash of Trouble

By Anna Meriano

Leonora, the youngest of five daughters, prepares for the biggest day of the year at her family’s bakery: El Día de los Muertos. All of her sisters have a special job to do, but Leo is feeling left out when no one seems to want or need her help. She also suspects that the rest of her family is keeping secrets from her, but some seemingly harmless spying reveals a bigger secret than Leo could have ever guessed! The strength in this story lies in the relationships between Leo and her sisters. They might argue and push each others’ buttons, but when it comes down to it, they have each others’ backs. (ages 8-12)

My Family Divided: One Girl’s Journey of Home, Loss and Hope

By Diane Guerrero

Diane Guerrero may have made a name for herself on TV shows like Orange is the New Black, but before she was a famous actress, she was a kid living with her immigrant parents in Boston. Diane was born an American citizen, but her undocumented parents were arrested and detained one day while she was at school. They were later deported and, at the age of 14, Diane had to build a life for herself in the U.S. without her family. (ages 10-14)

Renegades

By Marissa Meyer

After successfully tackling a mixture of science fiction and fantasy in her series Cinder, Marissa Meyer now takes us to a dystopian world of heroes and villains with X-Men-like superpowers. The Renegades are the good guys – the ones who successfully took down the villains and restored peace and justice to society. At least, that is the official story. Nova, whose own family died at the hands of the Renegades, only wants revenge. And to do so, she must infiltrate the organization itself. This page-turner is full of action with a sequel on the way. (ages 12-18)

Thank You, Earth

By April Pulley Sayre

April Pulley Sayre has been making a name for herself with her gorgeous photography-heavy books like Full of Fall, Best in Snow and Raindrops Roll. Each chock-full of amazing photographs accompanied by spare text, Thank You, Earth is no different. A great book for any season, this “love letter to our planet” demonstrates just how much we have to appreciate. (ages 4-8)