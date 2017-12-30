On the Horizon: Improvements planned for Marble Cliff

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bill Johannes

Capital investments in 2017 made living and working in Marble Cliff more enjoyable, and additional investments are planned for 2018.

“The Village has a five-year plan for maintenance and improvements, but an upturn in the local economy allowed us to move up some projects during 2017,” says Marble Cliff Mayor Kent E. Studebaker.

Notable completed projects include the installation of the multi-use path along West Fifth Avenue, connecting residents and surrounding neighborhoods to downtown Columbus via the Scioto Trail. An innovative cost-sharing collaboration between the Village and Upper Arlington reduced the Village’s expense for this accessible transportation option.

In addition, the Village replaced all the traffic signs to improve safety and appearance of our community. Village Hall was refurbished for the first time since its construction in 1984, and upgraded technology was added throughout the building. Several streets were resurfaced, and additional sidewalk and curb work was completed at no cost to residents.

“Sound fiscal management has enabled the Village to make improvements without tax increases or assessments,” says Studebaker. “In fact, the Village’s inside property tax millage collected from property owners continues as the lowest permitted by state law.”

Marble Cliff’s location near downtown Columbus and The Ohio State University makes the Village attractive to businesses. The Village’s 2 percent income tax rate, among the lowest in central Ohio, helps keep the office occupancy rate very high.

Studebaker emphasizes that Village officials, while optimistic about this year’s revenue forecast, are hardly complacent.

“We will continue promoting economic development including opportunities to support high-quality office space, which is necessary to remain competitive with other communities,” says Studebaker.

Marble Cliff has 740 square feet of parkland per person – 60 percent more than the national standard. A generous bequest received last year from the Rosemary Duffy Larson Trust will support beautification of Tarpy Woods and Falco Park for years to come.

When warm weather returns, residents will enjoy the landscaping upgrades made on Cambridge Island, Village Court and Falco Park late in 2017. And thanks to Eagle Scout candidate Kenny Reese and his fellow Scouts, walkers in the Village will have several new benches to sit on and take in the beauty of the Village.

In 2018, the Village will rebuild Cardigan Avenue between the railroad tracks and Dublin Road. In addition, the Village will begin exploring options for burying utility lines to reduce unsightly poles and calming traffic at Cambridge Boulevard and Third Avenue.

“Village leadership will prioritize projects that are a source of pride for our residents and that provide a high-quality experience for visitors, businesses and workers,” says Studebaker.

Bill Johannes is administrative assistant for the Village of Marble Cliff. Feedback welcome at jwise@cityscenemediagroup.com.