March-April 2017 Community Calendar

Arts and Entertainment
March 1-24
Concourse Gallery Exhibit Series: Middle Schools
Municipal Services Center
3600 Tremont Rd.
www.uaoh.net
March 2-4
Into the Woods
Grandview Heights High School Auditorium
2 p.m. Saturday, 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday
1587 W. Third Ave.
www.ghcsd.org
Photo courtesy of City of Upper Arlington
March 2-5
Arnold Sports Festival
Throughout Columbus
www.arnoldsportsfestival.com
March 9
Tri-Village Annual Business Expo
OSU Biomedical Tower
460 W. 12th Ave.
www.chamberpartnership.org
March 19
Brunch with George Barrie
Noon-3 p.m.
Woodlands Tavern
1200 W. Third Ave.
www.woodlandstavern.com
April 1
Tremont Center April Fools Breakfast
8-11 a.m.
Municipal Services Center
3600 Tremont Rd.
www.uaoh.net
April 3-21
Concourse Gallery Exhibit Series: High Schools
Municipal Services Center
3600 Tremont Rd.
www.uaoh.net
April 12
Prospective Parent Info Session
9-10:30 a.m.
The Wellington School
3650 Reed Rd.
www.uaoh.net
April 13
School Enrichment Program: Adult Drug Education
6:30-9 p.m.
The Wellington School
3650 Reed Rd.
www.uaoh.net
April 29-30
NARI Spring Home Improvement Tour
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday
Throughout central Ohio
www.trustnari.org
Small Farm Animal Visit at Grandview Heights Public Library
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. First Ave., www.ghpl.org
March 1-31
Photography by Arlo Moon
March 10
Fairy Tale Ball
7-9 p.m.
March 16
Music: Mary Leedy & Friends
7-8 p.m.
April 5
1-on-1 Career Coaching
5-7 p.m.
April 14
Science Fun
3:30-5:30 p.m. For grades K-12
April 25
Small Farm Animal Visit
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
LEGO Lit at Upper Arlington Public Library
Upper Arlington Public Library
2800 Tremont Rd., www.ualibrary.com
March 3
Smart Money Moves for the College Bound
7-8 p.m., Lane Road
March 15 and April 19
LEGO Lit
4-4:45 p.m., Main Branch
March 23
Disney Crafts
2:30-4:30 p.m., Miller Park
April 5
Ask the Ohioan Authors
7-8 p.m., Main Branch
2017 UA Volunteer Expo at Upper Arlington Public Library
April 12
2017 UA Volunteer Expo
10 a.m.-6 p.m., Main Branch
April 13
Near Death Experiences: The Ultimate Journey
7-8 p.m., Lane Road
April 30
A Visit from the Farm
1-2 p.m., Main Branch