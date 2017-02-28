March-April 2017 Community Calendar

Arts and Entertainment

March 1-24

Concourse Gallery Exhibit Series: Middle Schools

Municipal Services Center

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.uaoh.net

March 2-4

Into the Woods

Grandview Heights High School Auditorium

2 p.m. Saturday, 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday

1587 W. Third Ave.

www.ghcsd.org

March 2-5

Arnold Sports Festival

Throughout Columbus

www.arnoldsportsfestival.com

March 9

Tri-Village Annual Business Expo

OSU Biomedical Tower

460 W. 12th Ave.

www.chamberpartnership.org

March 19

Brunch with George Barrie

Noon-3 p.m.

Woodlands Tavern

1200 W. Third Ave.

www.woodlandstavern.com

April 1

Tremont Center April Fools Breakfast

8-11 a.m.

Municipal Services Center

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.uaoh.net

April 3-21

Concourse Gallery Exhibit Series: High Schools

Municipal Services Center

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.uaoh.net

April 12

Prospective Parent Info Session

9-10:30 a.m.

The Wellington School

3650 Reed Rd.

www.uaoh.net

April 13

School Enrichment Program: Adult Drug Education

6:30-9 p.m.

The Wellington School

3650 Reed Rd.

www.uaoh.net

April 29-30

NARI Spring Home Improvement Tour

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday

Throughout central Ohio

www.trustnari.org

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. First Ave., www.ghpl.org

March 1-31

Photography by Arlo Moon

March 10

Fairy Tale Ball

7-9 p.m.

March 16

Music: Mary Leedy & Friends

7-8 p.m.

April 5

1-on-1 Career Coaching

5-7 p.m.

April 14

Science Fun

3:30-5:30 p.m. For grades K-12

April 25

Small Farm Animal Visit

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Upper Arlington Public Library

2800 Tremont Rd., www.ualibrary.com 

March 3

Smart Money Moves for the College Bound

7-8 p.m., Lane Road

March 15 and April 19

LEGO Lit

4-4:45 p.m., Main Branch

March 23

Disney Crafts

2:30-4:30 p.m., Miller Park

April 5

Ask the Ohioan Authors

7-8 p.m., Main Branch

April 12

2017 UA Volunteer Expo

10 a.m.-6 p.m., Main Branch

April 13

Near Death Experiences: The Ultimate Journey

7-8 p.m., Lane Road

April 30

A Visit from the Farm

1-2 p.m., Main Branch

