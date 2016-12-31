Marble Cliff is building momentum in 2017

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Village of Marble Cliff

The year 2016 was a very productive one for the Village.

“We continued to move forward with projects and address issues that needed attention,” says Marble Cliff Mayor Kent Studebaker. “I am particularly proud of the new, state-of-the-art street light system completed in 2016 under the direction of Village Engineer Josh Ford of Burgess & Niple.”

The Village finished several other noteworthy projects during the year. With completion of the new Fifth Avenue bridge over the Scioto River, the future of Fifth Avenue in Marble Cliff became a focus of Village Council. The Ohio State University student intern Harry Allen was on staff last summer and proposed recommendations for how the street might be redeveloped.

“The Village has hired a consultant to help us understand what needs to be done to make Fifth Avenue the street we want for years to come,” Studebaker says. “West Fifth Avenue is important to the Village’s future. We need to be proactive about its development rather than reactive to plans brought to us by developers.”

Infrastructure improvements continued last year. The sidewalk maintenance program was completed. The new water line on Cardigan Avenue addressed our business community’s need for dependable water service. Village public areas were enhanced thanks to Eagle Scout candidates Andrew Bergmann, Zyg Stafa and Nic Walli.

In 2016, Village Council identified the advantages of signing a 10-year service contract with Grandview Heights and accomplished it without increasing costs to residents. Council also continued to address the needs and concerns of Village businesses by helping a long-time Village business expand on Cardigan Avenue.

Village plans for 2017 build upon the momentum of the last few years. The 2015 strategic plan developed by Village Council called for a dedicated bike lane between Marble Cliff and the Scioto Trail. That will become reality in 2017, when a multi-purpose path along West Fifth Avenue is completed in partnership with Upper Arlington. Village Court will be repaved and Village Hall will be brought into the 21st century with new electronics and furnishings. Village aesthetics should be enhanced with new sign poles, and planning for a 2018 total makeover of Cardigan Avenue from Dublin Road to the railroad tracks should be completed.

“Our strong fiscal standing has allowed us to make these improvements without tax increases or new assessments on residents and businesses,” says Studebaker. “Our 2 percent income tax rate is the lowest in the area. And the Village’s portion of the property tax remains the lowest permitted by state law.”

“But we cannot become complacent,” Studebaker says. “The Village should always be working to ensure it meets the needs of both residents and businesses. A challenge for 2017 is to remain vigilant about any shift of our business base and keep a focus on economic development. My involvement with Destination Grandview, Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission, the Grandview/Marble Cliff Historical Society and Tri-Village Chamber Partnership keeps Marble Cliff in the minds of everyone. Although Marble Cliff is small, we are an important part of the Tri-Village area. Our goal is to make the Village as strong as possible for future generations of Village residents and businesses.”

