Marble Cliff: Annual Holiday Party 2018

Photos courtesy of the Village of Marble Cliff Santa Claus and his elf are back again to remind the Village what the spirit of the season is all about.

The North Pole has guaranteed a special visit from Santa Claus himself and his traveling elf for the Village of Marble Cliff’s annual holiday party!

This tradition will continue again, as it has for the past 25 years, on Monday, Dec. 3 from 6-8 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Parish Center. We were secretly told that Santa looks forward to this gathering each year. He especially looks forward to the sugar cookies from Steven’s Catering every year.

How wonderful that so many families have literally grown up with this Santa and his elf, and that the festivities remain a holiday memory in both their hearts and in their homes, graced with these special Santa photos forever. Santa and his elf never seem to age!

“The kids seem to believe longer,” says Sheri Waterhouse, a close associate to Santa. “The children see the same faces, year after year, and believe!”

What a wonderful reminder as we continue this tradition of Santa Claus and his elf to believe, if only for a little while longer.