Major happenings to remember summer 2017 in UA

×

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Upper Arlington Civic Association

If you’re already gearing up for summer, take a look at what Upper Arlington has in store for May, June and July.

Memorial Day Run

The Memorial Day Run will kick start the season on May 29, benefiting the charitable functions of the Upper Arlington Civic Association and recognizing the sacrifices of our nation’s fallen heroes.

“We welcome all members of the community to come out to the event this year as runners, walkers and cheerleaders,” says Greg Moss, co-director of the event.

The standard 5-Mile Race charts its course through the tree-lined streets of the community, with the shorter 1-Mile Fun Run offering a more relaxed experience.

“Our 2016 Memorial Day Run had nearly 700 event participants, an event record, and a 20 percent increase over the 2015 event,” Moss says. “This year, we’re looking to surpass that mark again.”

Proceeds help make possible UACA’s annual activities, including the 4th of July Parade & Fireworks, the Golden Bear Scare, Christmas in the Park and the Golden Apple Awards. They also go toward programs and college scholarships for members of the association’s Junior Director Program.

In 2016, the organization began a new award, supported by race proceeds, for the local school with the highest percentage of runners. The inaugural winner was Barrington Elementary School, and UACA donated just over $300 of event proceeds to Barrington’s PTA.

Music in the Parks

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Upper Arlington Civic Association

Upper Arlington’s Music in the Parks series kicks off its 2017 season on June 1.

The performer for the season-opening show: swing, funk and soul outfit Conspiracy. The following week will bring high-energy 1970s cover band Agent 99.

All concerts will be held on the UA Arts Stage of the Amelita Mirolo Barn at Sunny 95 Park from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Residents are invited to gather on lawn chairs or blankets for the shows.

Other performers on the 2017 line-up include 1980s party ensemble the Reaganomics, dance group the Rick Brunetto Big Band, jazz and ragtime outfit Blair Crimmins & the Hookers, Americana rockers Angela Perley and the Howlin’ Moons, students from the city’s summer Camp ROCK, and the season-ending Jazz in July, featuring the Columbus Jazz Orchestra.

A full schedule of Music in the Parks can be found at www.uaoh.net.

Northam Park Events

Last year’s UA Labor Day Arts Festival, the 50th annual, set a high bar, but organizers hope the 51st go ’round will again be a highlight of Northam Park’s summer agenda.

“So many people came out to Northam Park to help us celebrate this milestone,” says Lynette Santoro-Au, arts manager for the city of Upper Arlington. “I love celebrating the creativity of our community and bringing art and artists together.”

Another 2017 Northam Park milestone: the grand opening of Tremont Pool. No official date is set, but city officials plan for the pool to open this summer as long as the weather cooperates.

The pool will feature a climbing wall, two diving boards, six lap lanes, heated water, a shallow water area for toddlers and a lily pad crossing challenge. Filling out the experience are landscaped surroundings and a concession stand.

Official updates on the pool and Northam park playground redesign, as well as information on pool memberships and admission passes, can be found at www.uaoh.net. Season memberships can be purchased beginning in April. Daily admission passes are also available.

Sarah Davis is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.