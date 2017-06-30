Longtime locals are proud to be a part of the village

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Browning family Pam, Spencer and Jon Browning

Like many Marble Cliff residents, Jon Browning has been part of the Marble Cliff community for a long time.

He grew up on Arlington Avenue in Marble Cliff and returned with his wife, Pam, to live in the Village just two blocks away at the corner of Arlington Avenue and Cambridge Boulevard. His sister, Ann Browning-Shaw, lives across the street.

Jon graduated from Grandview Heights High School (class of 1976), The Ohio State University and the University of Toledo College of Law.

“Although Pam and I both graduated from Toledo College of Law, we didn’t meet until we were law clerks in the court of appeals in Toledo,” says Jon. “We thought we had a secret romance, but to our surprise, everyone knew we were seeing each other.”

Pam was born and raised in Toledo and received her bachelor’s degree in English from Miami University. They will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary in September. They are proud parents of Spencer, a freshman at Grandview Heights High School.

In 1986, Pam joined the Columbus law firm of Schottenstein, Zox and Dunn as a trial attorney. She fondly remembers that Marble Cliff resident and former Marble Cliff Council President Curt Gantz was one of her mentors there. In 1990, she became a magistrate for the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas.

“I am a judicial officer, but not elected as judges are,” Pam says. “I work for two common pleas judges to resolve civil cases through trials, hearings or mediations.”

Upon returning to Columbus, Jon first worked for a justice in the Ohio Supreme Court, then for Franklin County Prosecutor Mike Miller. In 1993, he went into private practice, doing a “fair amount of civil rights and criminal defense work.” He continues to practice from an office in the new addition the Brownings built adjacent to their home.

“Now that everything is online, it is easy to work from home,” Jon says.

Pam enjoys reading and gardening when not working or keeping up with a teenager and two dogs. Jon is involved with his son’s Boy Scout Troop at Boulevard Presbyterian Church. He enjoys painting, and has shown his work in Columbus. They both like to travel, and spent time in Paris together last year after Jon’s artist residency in Brittany, France.

“It was such a good experience that I’m going to participate in a three-week artist residency this year,” says Jon. “But it will be just down the road at the Highlands Nature Conservancy near Hillsboro, Ohio.”

When asked about life in Marble Cliff, they were quick to list many things they like about the community, including the village’s walkability, small-town feel despite being in a big city and friendly neighbors. The couple also appreciates the local government’s responsiveness, and village officials’ warmth. Jon says that he is proud of the community’s involvement in developing plans for Grandview schools’ future.

“We have great schools, and I just hope the citizens continue to participate in helping the district build for the future,” he says.

Bill Johannes is administrative assistant for the Village of Marble Cliff. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.