Local French Alliance chapter celebrates Francophone cultures

From the sweet flavor of crepes to the hearty tang of jambalaya, cuisine in many French-speaking areas signifies an important aspect of the culture.

And celebrating this aspect for more than 25 years is a local organization dedicated to all things French.

French Alliance Columbus, a chapter of the international Alliance Française, goes beyond language lessons. Members dive deep into Francophone cultures by watching films, analyzing novels and, of course, eating food.

When France native Francoise Minnich moved to the U.S. and, eventually, Ohio, she joined the French Alliance Columbus and continued her interest of tutoring and teaching people the French language. As years passed and Minnich stayed true to the chapter, she eventually took on the volunteer role of president.

“A lot of people actually learn French in Ohio, and … they want to keep learning about the culture,” Minnich says. “And we do not turn away people who are not bilingual or fluent … we don’t discriminate”

French speakers of all levels and ages are welcome to join the chapter. Members are required to pay a fee in order to cover restaurants and movie outings, as well as larger events such as holiday parties. The club also offers free conversation groups and optional tutoring classes with Minnich for an extra fee.

But what is an event without food? Especially during smaller affairs, where members gather to watch films or practice French at private homes or parks, dishes of any nationality are served. Minnich says regardless of the food’s region, it always brings members closer together.

“The food is the focus of everybody coming,” she says. “It’s (usually) a potluck, so we don’t care what they bring, but it promotes conversation.”

With the holiday season approaching, the group looks forward to its annual Christmas party, one of the larger events with about 60 hungry members. In order to educate members on the diversity of meals within Francophonie culture, this affair will only feature food from French regions.

And because it is an elegant evening, Minnich and other group members will create a menu from recipes found in magazines, cookbooks or online, but they will not prepare the dishes as at other events.

“We want to be served,” she says, laughing. “We just try to give a true picture of what some regions of France are … and not only France, but French-speaking areas or countries.”

For more information on the French Alliance Columbus chapter and how to become a member of the club, visit www.frenchalliancecolumbus.com.

Recipe: Matafan

Courtesy of Minnich and France Today magazine

One of Minnich’s favorite recipes is the classic French dish Matafan, which resembles Yorkshire pudding. Serves 4 to 6 people.

Ingredients:

4 oz. smoked, diced bacon

1⅓ cups all-purpose flour

3 large eggs

2 cups milk

1 pinch sea salt

1 small bunch chives

3 Tbsp. unsalted butter

2 ounces Gruyère, grated

Directions:

Place flour in a bowl and create a well for the cracked eggs to settle. Add milk and pinch of salt into well, whisk together eggs, milk and salt and, gradually, bring in flour until blended.

Add chives into blended batter and stir. Melt butter in pan on the stovetop. Once hot, pour the batter into the pan. Pull back batter to absorb the butter and avoid sticking to the pan.

Cook until bottom is golden brown, then sprinkle bacon on top. Place pan into 425-degree oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until the matafan is puffy and golden.

Remove and sprinkle with Gruyère cheese. Bon appétit!

Lydia Freudenberg is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome at jwise@cityscenemediagroup.com.

