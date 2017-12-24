Local chef Laurie Sargent bakes her way to success

× Expand Photo courtesy of Francoise Minnich

With a passion for all things culinary, chef Laurie Sargent truly enjoys the creative outlet that cooking brings to the many aspects of her life.

Sargent owns a quaint bakery in Upper Arlington called Purple Sage. Originally from Rutland, Vermont, she graduated from the New England Culinary Institute, where she made the switch from savory cooking to baking. Sargent later moved from Vermont to Colorado, helping a couple friends start their own bakery. Her experiences there prompted the decision to start teaching again when she moved to Columbus.

“After graduating in Vermont, I actually stayed there and taught when I was 24,” she says. “When I moved (to Columbus), I was the pastry chef for New Albany Country Club for seven years, then the position at the Columbus Culinary Institute opened up. I had always enjoyed teaching, so I got back into it, and I’ve been there ever since.”

This same motivation and dedication to culinary arts is what later inspired her to start her own business in Upper Arlington.

“I realized I loved teaching, but I missed being creative and trying new things,” she says.

And the name Purple Sage? That’s something that’s near to her heart.

I realized I loved teaching, but I missed being creative and trying new things.

“I am half Native American, so when I looked up Purple Sage, I found that it had a lot of significance in the Native American culture as well. It just stuck from there.”

Purple Sage has been in business since 2011, but the new spot in Upper Arlington is barely a year old. Since Sargent is teaching most days during the week, her general manager, Sheena Griffith, runs the storefront.

“I pretty much do whatever needs done to run the business, but I give all the credit to her as far as Purple Sage,” says Griffith. “She is the face behind the food. She is the face behind the name. I’m kind of the face behind the counter.”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Francoise Minnich

Griffith says her favorite part about working with Sargent is that they have a good time in the kitchen.

“It can be really stressful at times, but when the time comes, we don’t even need to talk to know what the other person needs. We just do it,” she says. “We are family. We know how to put the music on and just have a good time in the kitchen.”

I am half Native American, so when I looked up Purple Sage, I found that it had a lot of significance in the Native American culture as well. It just stuck from there.

You won’t be able to find any croissants in Columbus quite like the ones from Purple Sage Bakery, but you might if you travel to Europe. Griffith says they’re unlike any other, and are probably her favorite part about baking.

“I love to see the process of the layers of butter form,” she says. “At some point during the day, I look at them and think to myself how beautiful they look. It’s our best pastry, hands down.”

The recipe? It’s a secret. But Sargent’s love for baking is infused within every pastry at Purple Sage, not just the croissants, and she’s grateful to have people in her corner supporting her every step of the way.

“What I have learned through this experience is that it takes a lot more people to run a business than I ever realized being on the other side,” she says. “It really does take a team, and having a great one you can work with can make all the difference in the world.”

Sargent says working in the culinary arts has been the only job she’s ever had, besides two weeks spent in a factory, which quickly led her back to the kitchen.

“Growing up, I was always cooking with my mother,” Sargent says. “Because of that, I’ve always felt comfortable in the kitchen. Working in the culinary field is something I have always loved and had a passion for.”

Caramel Popcorn Crème Brûlée (yields 8)

Ingredients

1 qt. heavy cream

5 oz. egg yolks

6 oz. sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

1 pkg. microwave popcorn, popped

Instructions

Heat heavy cream. Once heated, add popped popcorn to heavy cream and let steep for 30 minutes.

Strain heavy cream and popcorn mixture.

In a small bowl, whisk egg yolks and sugar and add heavy cream and vanilla.

Pour mixture into 8 five-ounce ramekins and place ramekins into a water bath.

Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until internal temperature is 165 degrees Fahrenheit; approximately 30 minutes.

Let cool overnight.

To serve, sprinkle sugar over the top and place under a preheated broiler until golden brown.

Tessa Flattum is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at jwise@cityscenemediagroup.com.

RELATED READS